10 restaurants near Qutub Minar you should be visiting for a scrumptious meal
23 Jun 2023 05:00 PM

Sreetama Basu
Dotted with forts, tombs and other architectural marvels, Delhi is indeed a historic paradise. Qutub Minar, which was built as a victory tower, is one of the most popular tourist attractions in the city. It also happens to be one of the most hotshot spots for dining in the city. Hence, here are the most sought-after restaurants near Qutub Minar that you can head to.

We love Poo from K3G, but our mantra is just slightly different. We swear by the motto of “Good food, good food aaand good food.” If you relate to this, hop on. You’re at the right place. The Qutub Minar neighbourhood in South Delhi is one of the most posh localities of the city and houses some of the best eateries in Delhi. From spectacular views to crackling drinks to lip-smacking dishes, there’s something for everyone. So, if you are in the area, here are the top 10 restaurants near Qutub Minar you can visit.

Restaurants near Qutub Minar that you should visit

1 /10

Bo Tai
Bo Tai

INR 3000

A Thai restaurant with a feature bar and done up with large windows and a modern gold-and-tan colour palette, Bo Tai is one of the most happening restaurants near Qutub Minar. Uber chic and hip, Bo Tai is known for its pretty (and potent) cocktails. While you are here, do not forget to try their Avocado Carpaccio and Risotto in the food and the Full Moon Festival, Mcchanu’s Riddle and the Naga Fireball from the cocktail menu.

Nearest metro station: Qutub Minar Metro Station on Delhi metro's Yellow line

Address
6, 4, Kalka Das Marg, behind Qutab Minar, Seth Sarai, Mehrauli, New Delhi, Delhi 110030
Phone
+91 98705 87770
Check out Bo Tai here

2 /10

Dramz
Dramz

INR 3500

Boasting a stunning view of Qutub Minar, this is another super hip place in the neighbourhood. There is a long flight of stairs, but the climb up is going to be worth it when you are greeted by that view. Furthermore, if you are a whiskey lover, you should definitely visit the place. Dramz is predominantly a whiskey bar and a haven for a fan of the drink!



Address
1580/1, KD Marg, Near Qutub Minar, Mehrauli, New Delhi, Delhi 110030
Phone
+91 93110 22419
Check out Dramz here

3 /10

Bougie
Bougie

INR 4000

Airy interiors, Boho decor, a rooftop space, uninterrupted view of the Qutub Minar- that pretty much sums up this upscale restaurant near Qutub Minar. Hemled by Chef Priyam Chatterjee, the menu features Mediterranean and European cuisines and also features an all-day breakfast menu. The Le Bougie Fried Chicken Tenders, Grande Nonna Margherita pizza, and the Tuna Tartare are absolute must-haves!



Address
Second Floor, Property No H 5/3, H 5/4 (Back Side Ward No 1, Ambawatta One, Kalka Das Marg, Mehrauli, Delhi, 110030
Phone
+91 92896 76888
Check out Bougie here

4 /10

Olive Bar & Kitchen
Olive Bar & Kitchen

INR 5000

The brand that needs no introduction, Olive is quite legendary and there’s no better place in Delhi as a location to house this iconic brand. Nestled in a colonial building and serving delectable Italian fares and signature cocktails, the dining experience at Olive has never been a disappointment. The Indian Ocean Octopus and the Duck Liver Parfait are as delicious as they sound and have to be tried.



Address
Mile 6, One Style, 8, Kalka Das Marg, Seth Sarai, Mehrauli, New Delhi, Delhi 110030
Phone
+91 99104 57373
Check out Olive Bar & Kitchen here

5 /10

CHÔ - Vietnamese Kitchen & Bar
CHÔ - Vietnamese Kitchen & Bar

INR 3500

Presenting the spirit of Vietnam, this restaurant near Qutub Minar is going to be your go-to place for the times when you are craving some authentic Vietnamese fares. CHÔ is a derivative of the word ‘CHÔ nhà’, which means a cottage or a home in Vietnamese. This place features vibrant street food and regional favourites of the Mekong Delta and Nguyen Dynasty, but with its own twist.



Address
1st Floor, H5/1, Ambawatta One, Kalkadass Marg, Mehrauli, New Delhi, Delhi 110030
Phone
+91 93119 02818
Check out Chô here

6 /10

MisoSexy
MisoSexy

INR 2500

Food and parties never stops at this restaurant near Qutub Minar. Featuring swanky interiors and an equally swanky rooftop seating area, the view of the tomb is absolutely majestic here. This place will make you feel like you are dining inside a billion-dollar mansion. Do try the Truffle Mushroom Bao, Crazy Sake Sushi, Miso Sexy Cod and the Katsu Curry here.



Address
Second Floor, Property No H 5/3, H 5/4 (Front Side Ward No 1, Ambawatta One, Kalka Das Marg, Mehrauli, Delhi 110030
Phone
+91 92896 75999
Check out MisoSexy here

7 /10

ROOH
ROOH

INR 5000

Giving traditional Indian cuisine a modern twist, ROOH features a Chef’s Tasting menu for dinner and an ala carte menu as well. While the Chicken Liquid Gougeres, Lamb Floss Donuts and the Scallop Malai Curry are some of the most iconic offerings on the Chef’s menu, the Lamb Burrah and Ras Malai 2.0 are must-haves too!



Address
H-5/1, First Floor, Ambawatta One, Kalka Das Marg, Mehrauli, New Delhi, Delhi 110030
Phone
+91 73036 00299
Check out ROOH here

8 /10

Kakapo
Kakapo

INR 2500

Bringing the whole of Asia on a plate, everything about this restaurant near Qutub Minar is worth mentioning. Stunning decor, a great view of Qutub Minar, plush interiors and great food, Kakapo is a 10/10. Spiced Quail, Norwegian Salmon Ceviche and the signature sushi rolls are worth spending an entire fortune on. The cocktails, too, require a special mention.



Address
Ambawatta One Complex, H 5/5 Warn No. 1, Kalka Das Marg, Mehrauli, New Delhi, Delhi 110030
Phone
+91 98991 18943
Check out Kakapo here

9 /10

The Grammar Room
The Grammar Room

INR 3000

This place in Qutub comlex is perfect for a lunch date and it never disappoints. After having been shut down during the pandemic, it opened up again and runs in its full glory. Featuring a wide range of options to choose from on their menu, the Mushroom Medley,  Beanie Burger, Chicken Katsu Sando and Don’t Worry Eat Prawn Curryneed to be on your list when you visit the Grammar Room next.



Address
One Style Mile, Kalka Das Marg, opp. Alai Minar, Mehrauli, New Delhi, Delhi 110030
Phone
+91 81302 88558
Check out The Grammar Room here

10 /10

Swan
Swan

INR 2500

Owned by Zorawar Kalra’s Massive Restaurants, Swan’s alfresco seating is elevated by the majestiv view of the Qutub Minar. Offering Japanese and Italian cuisines, it really brings the best of both worlds. A special mention to the signature cocktails here, such as the Jasmine Jijitsu Hiball, Litchi J Pop, Cosplay Collins, and Shibuya Crossing. The Herbs Marinated Chargrilled Prawns, Pork Belly Skewers with Apple, Belgian Pork Ribs and Sweet Potato Gnocchi would be our other recommendations!



Address
1st Floor, Kharsra No 1501, Kalka Das Marg, Ward Number 1, Mehrauli, New Delhi, Delhi 110030
Phone
+91 81309 22899
Check out Swan here

Note: All these restaurants are located within a five kilometre radius within Qutub Minar. 

All Images: Courtesy Instagram; Hero Image: Courtesy Shutterstock

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Question: Can we take food inside Qutub Minar?

Answer: No, outside food is not allowed inside the Qutub Minar, except for drinking water.

Question: What is next to Qutub Minar?

Answer: The Qubbat-ul-Islam Mosque stands right next to the Qutub Minar.

Question: What things are not allowed in Qutub Minar?

Answer: Everything except outside food is allowed inside the Qutub Minar premises.

Question: Which street market is near Qutub Minar?

Answer: One of the oldest markets in Delhi, the Mehrauli market is the nearest one from Qutub Minar.

Question: Which day is Qutub Minar closed?

Answer: Qutub Minar is open on all days of the week, from 7:00 am to 5:00 pm.

Restaurants in Delhi qutub minar
10 restaurants near Qutub Minar you should be visiting for a scrumptious meal

Sreetama Basu

A journalism student who studied the subject only to meet SRK in person, she settled for the best way to meet him. Covering Entertainment throughout her career, and now Food, Health and Lifestyle as well, Sreetama is also a self-proclaimed plant mom. In love with all things slow and quiet, she can often be found hunting for quiet corners with a glass of wine in hand. Other loves include little, inconsequential things, like neatly tucked-in bedsheets and big, significant things, like whole cheesecakes. She dreams of being a baker and writing about food someday.

   

