10 restaurants near Qutub Minar you should be visiting for a scrumptious meal

Dotted with forts, tombs and other architectural marvels, Delhi is indeed a historic paradise. Qutub Minar, which was built as a victory tower, is one of the most popular tourist attractions in the city. It also happens to be one of the most hotshot spots for dining in the city. Hence, here are the most sought-after restaurants near Qutub Minar that you can head to.
We love Poo from K3G, but our mantra is just slightly different. We swear by the motto of “Good food, good food aaand good food.” If you relate to this, hop on. You’re at the right place. The Qutub Minar neighbourhood in South Delhi is one of the most posh localities of the city and houses some of the best eateries in Delhi. From spectacular views to crackling drinks to lip-smacking dishes, there’s something for everyone. So, if you are in the area, here are the top 10 restaurants near Qutub Minar you can visit.
Restaurants near Qutub Minar that you should visit
A Thai restaurant with a feature bar and done up with large windows and a modern gold-and-tan colour palette, Bo Tai is one of the most happening restaurants near Qutub Minar. Uber chic and hip, Bo Tai is known for its pretty (and potent) cocktails. While you are here, do not forget to try their Avocado Carpaccio and Risotto in the food and the Full Moon Festival, Mcchanu’s Riddle and the Naga Fireball from the cocktail menu.
Nearest metro station: Qutub Minar Metro Station on Delhi metro’s Yellow line
Boasting a stunning view of Qutub Minar, this is another super hip place in the neighbourhood. There is a long flight of stairs, but the climb up is going to be worth it when you are greeted by that view. Furthermore, if you are a whiskey lover, you should definitely visit the place. Dramz is predominantly a whiskey bar and a haven for a fan of the drink!
Nearest metro station: Qutub Minar Metro Station on Delhi metro’s Yellow line
Airy interiors, Boho decor, a rooftop space, uninterrupted view of the Qutub Minar- that pretty much sums up this upscale restaurant near Qutub Minar. Hemled by Chef Priyam Chatterjee, the menu features Mediterranean and European cuisines and also features an all-day breakfast menu. The Le Bougie Fried Chicken Tenders, Grande Nonna Margherita pizza, and the Tuna Tartare are absolute must-haves!
Nearest metro station: Qutub Minar Metro Station on Delhi metro’s Yellow line
The brand that needs no introduction, Olive is quite legendary and there’s no better place in Delhi as a location to house this iconic brand. Nestled in a colonial building and serving delectable Italian fares and signature cocktails, the dining experience at Olive has never been a disappointment. The Indian Ocean Octopus and the Duck Liver Parfait are as delicious as they sound and have to be tried.
Nearest metro station: Qutub Minar Metro Station on Delhi metro’s Yellow line
Presenting the spirit of Vietnam, this restaurant near Qutub Minar is going to be your go-to place for the times when you are craving some authentic Vietnamese fares. CHÔ is a derivative of the word ‘CHÔ nhà’, which means a cottage or a home in Vietnamese. This place features vibrant street food and regional favourites of the Mekong Delta and Nguyen Dynasty, but with its own twist.
Nearest metro station: Qutub Minar Metro Station on Delhi metro’s Yellow line
Food and parties never stops at this restaurant near Qutub Minar. Featuring swanky interiors and an equally swanky rooftop seating area, the view of the tomb is absolutely majestic here. This place will make you feel like you are dining inside a billion-dollar mansion. Do try the Truffle Mushroom Bao, Crazy Sake Sushi, Miso Sexy Cod and the Katsu Curry here.
Nearest metro station: Qutub Minar Metro Station on Delhi metro’s Yellow line
Giving traditional Indian cuisine a modern twist, ROOH features a Chef’s Tasting menu for dinner and an ala carte menu as well. While the Chicken Liquid Gougeres, Lamb Floss Donuts and the Scallop Malai Curry are some of the most iconic offerings on the Chef’s menu, the Lamb Burrah and Ras Malai 2.0 are must-haves too!
Nearest metro station: Qutub Minar Metro Station on Delhi metro’s Yellow line
Bringing the whole of Asia on a plate, everything about this restaurant near Qutub Minar is worth mentioning. Stunning decor, a great view of Qutub Minar, plush interiors and great food, Kakapo is a 10/10. Spiced Quail, Norwegian Salmon Ceviche and the signature sushi rolls are worth spending an entire fortune on. The cocktails, too, require a special mention.
Nearest metro station: Qutub Minar Metro Station on Delhi metro’s Yellow line
This place in Qutub comlex is perfect for a lunch date and it never disappoints. After having been shut down during the pandemic, it opened up again and runs in its full glory. Featuring a wide range of options to choose from on their menu, the Mushroom Medley, Beanie Burger, Chicken Katsu Sando and Don’t Worry Eat Prawn Curryneed to be on your list when you visit the Grammar Room next.
Nearest metro station: Qutub Minar Metro Station on Delhi metro’s Yellow line
Owned by Zorawar Kalra’s Massive Restaurants, Swan’s alfresco seating is elevated by the majestiv view of the Qutub Minar. Offering Japanese and Italian cuisines, it really brings the best of both worlds. A special mention to the signature cocktails here, such as the Jasmine Jijitsu Hiball, Litchi J Pop, Cosplay Collins, and Shibuya Crossing. The Herbs Marinated Chargrilled Prawns, Pork Belly Skewers with Apple, Belgian Pork Ribs and Sweet Potato Gnocchi would be our other recommendations!
Nearest metro station: Qutub Minar Metro Station on Delhi metro’s Yellow line
Note: All these restaurants are located within a five kilometre radius within Qutub Minar.
