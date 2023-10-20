Swing by these restaurants near Wankhede Stadium after a grilling World Cup 2023 match

Crowd cheering, batsmen manoeuvring to score runs, and commentators keeping the audience engaged — nothing can beat the feeling of being in a stadium and enjoying a cricket match. The feeling of intense nervousness, anxiety and anticipation sure makes you hungry as well. So during the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, if you are heading for one of the matches in Mumbai, we have a list of restaurants near Wankhede Stadium that you can check out.

Since Wankhede Stadium is located in the Churchgate area of Mumbai, there are a lot of great restaurants near the ground. The best part is that you can experiment with different cuisines when exploring eateries here. Many of the restaurants near Wankhede Stadium are also a walkable distance and are considered to be some of the best restaurants in Mumbai. Check out the list below.

Head to these restaurants near Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai for a great meal

Nksha

Right opposite to the Churchgate railway station, this restaurant near Wankhede stadium is one the best spots in Mumbai to have North Indian food. Their menu is a perfect fusion of the traditional, flavourful Old Delhi recipes aligning with the needs of the “eat clean” generation. Must-have dishes at Nksha include Burrata Chaat, Chutneywali Tandoori Fish Tikka, Truffle Essence Mushroom Cheese Kulcha, Kacchi Mirch Ka Paneer, Nalli Nihari, Butter Chicken “Delhi” Style and more.

Address: ADCB Rehman Manzil, Veer Nariman Road, Churchgate

Contact:+91 9820475555

Timings: 12:30 pm – 03:30 pm | 07:00 pm – 11:30 pm

Check them out here.

Mezcalita

If you are in the mood for Mexican food, then head to Mezcalita. Housed near the kerb on Marine Drive, you will find this restaurant always buzzing with customers. Serving some of the best cocktails, Mezcalita’s menu offers a range of delicious meals that you can enjoy after a World Cup 2023 match. Must-try dishes include Signature House Guacamole, Ensalada Nopal, Aguachile Jícama, Tostada Salpicón and more. Do not forget to try their fruity cocktails such as La Pomela, Compadre, Tulum Tamale and more.

Address: 82, Nagin Mahal, Veer Nariman Road, Churchgate

Contact: +91 9930495555

Timings: 12:00 pm – 12:00 am

Check them out here.

Foo Town

Foo has established itself as one of the best restaurants to eat Asian food and they have one branch near Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai as well. From sushi to fragrant sticky rice, Foo’s menu has a lot of great options to choose from. Do try their Toban Salmon Maki, Siracha Chicken Dumpling, Foo Yellow Curry, Blue Butter Japanese Fried Rice, and more. Pair your meal with a glass of bubbly for the finest culinary experience. They also have special brunches, so you do not want to miss this opportunity.

Address: 82, Nagin Mahal, Veer Nariman Road, Churchgate

Contact: +91 9920133499

Timings: 12:00 pm – 01:30 am

Check them out here.

Dome Intercontinental

The most amazing part about dining at a restaurant near Wankhede Stadium is that many of them also offer a great view of the Arabian Sea. If you wish to witness the glorious blue waves, then opt for Dome Intercontinental for a stunning dining affair. Their menu boasts of dishes including Mushroom Sushi, Okra Fries, Edmame Dumplings, Prawn Crackers, and Mutton Seekh which are truly scrumptious.

Address: Intercontinental Hotel, 135, Churchgate,

Contact: +91 9769611724

Timings: 05:00 pm – 11:30 pm

Check them out here.

Pizza By The Bay

With a rich past and a melodic history, Pizza By The Bay is a go-to place for hungry locals. The best time to dine here is in the morning. They have an amazing spread to offer during breakfast time, which also compliments the scenic view of the Marine Drive. You can head for an early breakfast and then head for your World Cup 2023 match with a happy smile on your face.

Address: 143, Soona Mahal, Marine Drive, Churchgate

Contact: +91 7718838749

Timings: 07:00 am – 12:30 am

Check them out here.

Gaylord

Another wonderful restaurant that you can check out near Wankhede Stadium is Gaylord, which is one of the oldest eateries in Mumbai. Although, they are best known for their bakery, which has been around for a very long time, you can try dishes across cuisines like North Indian, Continental, Fast Food, Seafood, and Italian.

Address: Mayfair Building, VN Road, Churchgate

Contact: +91 2222044693

Timings: 10:30 am – 10:30 pm

Check them out here.

The Sassy Spoon

Having a meal with your friends post an exhilarating World Cup 2023 match at The Sassy Spoon sounds like a great idea. This restaurant near Wankhede Stadium not only offers great food, but is one of the most Instagrammable spots in Churchgate, Mumbai. Their menu includes American, Continental, Italian, and Healthy dishes that are lip-smacking. Do try their dishes like Mushroom Gnocchi, Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough, Couscous Salad, Raspberry Sorbet, Ricotta Ravioli, and Toffee Pudding which are extremely popular orders at The Sassy Spoon.

Address: Ground Floor, Express Towers, Ramnath Goenka Marg, Nariman Point

Contact: +91 9920003500

Timings: 12:00 pm – 12:00 am

Check them out here.

The Table

The Table made it to Asia’s 50 best restaurants list which ensures that the food here is divine. Heavily inspired by the food trails from all across Asia, the Americas and Europe, this restaurant offers an eclectic selection of global food. Must-try dishes include Lobster Raviolo, Yellowfin Tuna Tataki, Korean Barbecue Beef Tacos and Shrimp Dumplings with Spicy Ginger Broth.

Address: Ground Floor, Kalapesi Trust Building, Appolo Bunder Marg, Nariman Point

Contact: +91 7045111880

Timings: 12″00 pm – 04:00 pm | 07:00 pm – 01:30 am

Check them out here.

Hero Image: Courtesy Mark Stuckey/Unsplash; Feature Image: Courtesy Marcus Wallis/Unsplash