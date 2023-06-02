A serving of heritage with a side of coconut chutney at Saravana Bhavan, CP Delhi

Who doesn’t love a touch of history here and there in their daily lives? Especially when it comes to food, a good story dating back to the bygone era makes the morsel even more special. While digging into a plate of piping hot dosa at Saravana Bhavan at CP née Connaught Place in Delhi, we cannot help but wonder all the years of heritage it holds and how it became synonymous with South Indian fares in the capital.

The largest vegetarian restaurant chain in the world, Saravana Bhavan has been doing things right ever since its inception. If you have ever craved South Indian food and you were able to make it to Saravana Bhavan, CP Delhi, you should consider yourself lucky. Beating the perpetually existent queue outside the Janpath outlet, and taking a bite while sipping on hot sambar will remind you of what made this place so iconic. Today, we take you on a walk through the archives of Saravana Bhavan and everything you need to know about this place.

All you need to need to know about Saravana Bhavan at CP in Delhi

History of Saravana Bhavan

Founded in 1981 in Chennai, Tamil Nadu by idli king P. Rajagopal, Saravana Bhavan started as a small shop at a time when Rajagopal’s grocery shop wasn’t making enough money. However, his mission was clear right from the beginning – to serve high quality food and create an unforgettable customer experience. This made him run the restaurant at a loss initially as he tried to source the finest ingredients.

In 1992, when Rajagopal visited Singapore, he observed how multinational fast-food joints like McDonald’s functioned and got inspired by them. By the late 1990s, Saravana Bhavan had become a popular name in Chennai as Rajagopal opened several branches across the city. In 2000, the restaurant opened its first branch overseas – Dubai. Eventually, the chain expanded to several major cities in Indian and thereafter all over the world, including Frankfurt, Paris, London and more.

Branches of Saravana Bhavan

The iconic South Indian restaurant has 27 outlets in South India and three in North India. It is also present in 25 other countries, such as Australia, New Zealand, Malaysia, Oman, Canada, France, Belgium, Germany, Singapore, Bahrain, UAE, UK, USA, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Qatar, Hong Kong, Thailand, Netherlands, Sweden and more. They are even going to open outlets in Ireland, Thailand and Singapore soon.

Saravana Bhavan, CP Delhi

While Saravana Bhavan is a legendary name in itself, the Delhi outlet has garnered more fame than others. Today, whenever there is a mention about South Indian cuisine in Delhi, Saravan Bhavan at CP, is one of the first names to come up.

The CP outlet is as simple as it can get. Undemanding and unpretentious, the moment you walk in, you are going to be greeted by the aroma of coconut and curry leaves rafting through your nose. Their menu is fixed, featuring authentic, Dosas nee Dosai, Uttapams, Vadas, Rava Khichdi and Idiyappam and their in-house sweets and ice-creams.

What to have here?

Generously spiced and served with incredible chutneys, some of the must-haves here are the Coconut Rava Masala Dosa, Crispy Dosa, Pomegranate Juice, Paper Roast, Paneer Dosa, South Indian Parotta, Mini Idli Sambar and Ghee, Panchavarna Uttapam and Filter Coffee.

Address: P-13/90, Connaught Circle, Block B, Connaught Place, New Delhi, Delhi 110001

Contact: +9111 2334 7755

Visit Saravana Bhavan any day of the week, but make sure to have some time in hand so as to get your fill

