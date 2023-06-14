Pizza lovers are in for a treat as Si Nonna’s sourdough pizza finally makes it to India

Binge nights or mad parties, a lazy weekend or a big celebration, one can never say no to pizza. Taking this love for the Italian delicacy to a new pedestal, Si Nonna’s is the must-try Neapolitan sourdough pizzeria and it’s right here in Mumbai now. Crafted using a 500-year-old Italian baking secret, Si Nonna’s pizzas have finally made it to India. With two outlets in three months at Kamala Mills and Andheri, Si Nonna’s is all set to spread its aura of authentic Italian pizza across India. Unlike the regular sluggish feeling one goes through after consuming a pizza, these sourdough pizzas are lighter on the stomach. The secret to this lies in the “mother dough” which carries tradition, history, and nostalgia at the core.

Unfolding the story behind India’s first Neapolitan sourdough pizzeria

It all started in 2001 when Ayush Jatia, founder of Si Nonna’s got an opportunity to taste the original sourdough pizza with the Galliano family in Naples. It was the authentic taste and the traditional method which stirred him to introduce one of the oldest baking techniques -an oven made from actual Vesuvian lava in its true form in India. As mentioned earlier the magic of this sourdough pizza lies in the mother dough and it has passed through generations in the Galliano family and now is being enriched in Si Nonna’s pizzeria.

The mother dough is freshly baked each day on site. It is left for a 24-hour natural fermentation process and is free from commercially produced yeast. The slow fermentation thus keeps all the essential nutrients intact, and breaks down sugar and gluten, making it light on the stomach, favouring the gut. Finally, the freshly made dough is baked and matures into a soft, aromatic, appetizing delight- wholesome and flavourful. With over nine varieties of hand-stretched pizzas to choose from, Si Nonna’s upgrades its board every month with three new variants, including an exclusive Vegan pizza. Furthermore, the delicious sourdough pizzas are complemented with fun drinks and delicate desserts to add charm to your overall experience at Si Nonna’s.

In addition to their regular menu, customised pizzas for vegans and Jains are also available, making it an all-inclusive experience. “Our endeavour is for Nonna’s to pioneer the sourdough revolution in India and give all Indians an opportunity to experience an authentic Neapolitan pizzeria that serves affordable food while delivering a stellar experience” says Ayush Jatia, founder, of Si Nonna’s. So, what are you waiting for? Plan your next meal at Si Nonna’s and don’t miss a chance to indulge in their open-kitchen theatrics where you can make your own pizza!

