Renu Dalal’s strawberry sundae is the easiest dessert to whip up in no time

Looking to whip up some easy dessert that is hassle-free and gets ready in no time? Renu Dalal’s strawberry sundae is the recipe that you have been looking for. Whether you are looking for a sugary treat for yourself or a loved one, this is just what you need.

Daughter of culinary legend late Tarla Dalal, Renu Dalal grew up in an atmosphere of gourmet food, cooking classes, cook books and the world of culinary arts. This led to her developing an interest in the field quite early on. But it was after her mother passed away that she developed a knack for giving twists to daily vegetarian food cooked in an Indian household. With a fusion of flavours from around the world and traditional Indian cuisine, she likes to keep her recipes light and playful. Why? So that everyone from adults to kids can enjoy them. She also has written two cookbooks – Modern Vegetarian Recipes and Simple and Delicious Vegetarian Recipes. Here’s a quick and easy strawberry sundae recipe from her.

Easy strawberry sundae by Renu Dalal

This recipe gets ready in just 10 minutes, and requires no literally no cooking time. This recipe is for one glass bowl. You can adjust and customise according to the number of glasses you’re making.

Ingredients needed

1 Cup Whipped Cream

4 tbsp strawberry crush

½ cup chopped strawberries

6 Strawberries sliced

½ cup vanilla ice cream

For garnish

Mint leaves

Cooking method

In a bowl mix together 2 tbsp Strawberry crush and whipped cream.

Mix in vanilla ice cream in the cream mixture.

In a tall glass, drizzle strawberry crush on the sides and on the base.

Add in the chopped strawberries and top up generously with strawberry flavored cream.

Add strawberry crush on the top of the cream and follow it by generously layering sliced strawberries.

Top up with some more strawberry cream.

Garnish by drizzling strawberry crush, mint leaves and serve chilled.

Pro tip:

If you want to add a personal touch to this classic dessert, the presentation is where you can improvise. Dalal recommends adding some grated or shaved chocolate on top to add something new to a classic recipe.

In this season of love, this strawberry sundae is the perfect dessert you can make to impress your crush, or even to have it by yourself or enjoy with your family. If you are someone who does not like to spend a lot of time in the kitchen, this recipe is just what you need.

All Images: Renu Dalal