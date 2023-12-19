Gastronomic Jaipur: Explore the unmissable street food gems of the pink city

Jaipur, renowned for its architectural marvels, is also home to a vibrant street food scene. From the sweet indulgence of the malai ghewar to the spicy notes of the pyaaz kachori, and from the melt-in-the-mouth aloo tikki to the soul-refreshing masala chai, the city offers a delectable gastronomic journey through its alleys. Join us as we navigate Jaipur’s labyrinthine streets, adorned with street food stalls and vendors, each offering a unique and delicious blend of flavours, species, and textures.

Flavours of the Pink City: Exploring Jaipur’s top street food delights

Pav bhaji at Pandit Pav Bhaji

Near Birla Mandir, the Pandit Pav Bhaji stall is one of the oldest street food gems in Jaipur. Established in 1983, the stall offers buttery pavs paired with spicy bhaji, complemented by options such as dabeli, matar kulcha, and bhel.

Location: C, Silver Square Mall, 18, Bhagwan Das Rd, near Rajmandir Cinema, Panch Batti, C Scheme, Ashok Nagar, Jaipur

Timings: 7:30 am to 11:00 pm on all days

Cost for two: Approximately INR 200

Pyaaz kachori at Laxmi Mishthan Bhandar

Laxmi Mishthan Bhandar is home to one of the most famous street foods in Jaipur, pyaaz kachori (a savoury deep-fried flatbread stuffed with spicy caramelised onions). Established in 1727, this popular sweet shop also offers a host of dishes and sweets to choose from, such as papdi chaat, Rajasthani thali, tikiya dahi bada, bedmi poori, and a variety of ghewar.

Location: No. 98, 99, Johari Bazar Rd, Bapu Bazar, Biseswarji, Jaipur

Timings: 7:00 am to 11:00 pm on all days

Cost for two: Approximately INR 350

Masala chai at Gulab Ji Chai Wale

A haven for tea lovers, Gulab Ji Chai Wale, established in 1946, stands as one of the oldest establishments in Jaipur. Enjoy a diverse menu that includes a variety of milkshakes, chaat, sandwiches, noodles, and of course, a piping-hot glass of masala chai alongside a butter-laden bun maska.

Location: Ganpati Plaza, Mirza Ismail Rd, Nirmal Vihar, Sindhi Camp, Jaipur

Timings: 7:30 am to 11:00 pm on all days

Cost for two: Approximately INR 300

Golgappa at Masala Chowk

Masala Chowk, an open-air food court near the Albert Hall Museum in Jaipur, is a gastronomic haven offering a variety of over 20 Indian street foods. While you can savour a variety of street foods from across India, the most popular option remains the golgappas. Think tangy water, light-as-air golgappa puris, and a spicy filling, along with a variety of condiments! Apart from these, Masala Chowk also tempts with its dosas and samosas.

Location: Ram Niwas Bagh, Rina Rd, Adarsh Nagar, Jaipur

Timings: Monday to Friday 8:00 am to 10:00 pm, Saturday to Sunday 8:30 am to 10:00 pm

Cost for two: Approximately INR 450

Egg pizza at Egg Dee-Sanjay Restaurant

Eggetarians unite! With more than 20 varieties of omelettes and other egg-centric delights on their menu, the Egg-Dee Sanjay Restaurant is one of the most popular non-vegetarian joints in Jaipur. Operating for the last two decades and managed by a MasterChef India participant, this establishment is famous for its egg pizza – a cheesy, saucy, and veggie-loaded omelette. Other must-try dishes include masala omelette and paneer omelette.

Location: Janta Store, Shopping Centre, University Marg, Bapu Nagar, Jaipur

Timings: 11:00 am to 11:00 pm on all days

Cost for two: Approximately INR 600

Chicken Kathi Roll at Al Bake

For chicken aficionados, Al Bake (aka Chicken Paradise) is one of the most popular places to be. The restaurant, with dine-in and takeaway options, serves an extensive variety of chicken dishes, from snacks to hearty meals. The most popular item on their menu is the juicy chicken kathi roll, generously filled with scrumptious chicken, sauces, masalas, and veggies. Other must-try foods include chicken tikka, shawarma, and grilled chicken.

Location: 145, Subhash Marg, MI Road, Jaipur

Timings: 5:00 pm to 11:00 pm on all days

Cost for two: Approximately INR 400

Aloo tikki at Nand Chaat Bhandar

Soft clouds of deliciousness await you at Nand Chaat Bhandar with their famous aloo tikki. Embraced by a loyal fan following and popular with tourists exploring the street food scene of Jaipur, this stall offers the perfect canvas for your taste buds. With plenty of condiments to choose from, you can customise your aloo tikki. Right next door, Chawla’s, a rival chaat stall, is also much acclaimed for its chaat offerings.

Location: VRWG+8X6, Fashion St, Raja Park, Jaipur

Timings: 4:30 pm to 9:30 pm on all days

Cost for two: Approximately INR 100

Dahi papdi at Gopal Singh Patasi Bhandar

Gopal Singh Patasi Bhandar, a Punjabi-style chaat stall, presents a varied mix of street food options. Their most popular offering is the dahi papdi — thin, crunchy, deep-fried flatbread smothered in mashed potatoes, thinly sliced veggies, and a variety of condiments and sauces. Other must-try dishes include golgappas, masala pavs, and sev puri.

Location: Shop no.-2, Opp. Mahaveer college of commerce, Mahavir Marg, C-Scheme, Panch Batti, Sangram Colony, Ashok Nagar, Jaipur

Timings: 11:00 am to 11:00 pm on all days

Cost for two: Approximately INR 200

Rabri at Mahaveer Rabri Bhandar



Mahaveer Rabri Bhandar, located close to Hawa Mahal, is one of the oldest street food institutions in Jaipur. Established in 1857 by a wrestler who loved to cook, this eatery serves delicious flavours of rabri, crafted with traditional spices and cooking methods to bring out unique nuances of a much-adored dessert. Don’t forget to try out their gulab jamuns, missi roti and alu ki sabzi.

Location: Mishra Rajaji Ka Rasta, Chandpole Bazar, Chandpole, Pink City, Jaipur

Timings: 9:30 am to 11:00 pm on all days

Cost for two: Approximately INR 300

Malai lassi at Lassiwala

Lassiwala in Jaipur offers one of the most famous street food options in the city – the malai lassi. A thick concoction of fresh milk topped with a generous dollop of cream in fragrant earthenware, the sweet malai lassi is a popular choice. You can also explore other variants such as sour lassi, and sugar-free lassi.

Location: 312 MI Road Paach Batti, Jayanti Market, Jaipur

Timings: 7:00 am to 9:00 pm on all days

Cost for two: Approximately INR 100

(Feature image: Courtesy Indian Food Images/Shutterstock)

This story first appeared on Travel+Leisure India.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

-What makes Jaipur’s street food unique?

Jaipur’s street food is a blend of modern and traditional flavours, with a lot of emphasis on sweet dishes and vegetarian options. That is what makes it so unique.

-Where can I find the best Pyaaz Kachori in Jaipur?

Lakshmi Misthan Bhandar is one of the best places to try authentic and delicious pyaaz kachori in Jaipur.

-What is the best time to explore street food in Jaipur?

While street food stalls operate throughout the day, the evening unfolds the best opportunities to explore the vibrant street food scene in Jaipur.

-Where can I try the famous dal baati churma in Jaipur?

Lakshmi Mishthan Bhandar is one of the best places to try dal baati churma in Jaipur.

-Are there vegetarian street food options in Jaipur?

Absolutely! Vegetarian street food options are aplenty in Jaipur, ranging from deep-fried snacks to healthy, oil-free options.

-Can I find street food vendors near popular tourist attractions in Jaipur?

Yes. Most popular tourist attractions in Jaipur are surrounded by local markets offering an abundance of delightful street food options.

-What is Mirchi Bada, and where can I find it in Jaipur?

Mirchi bada is a savoury dish made of large chillies stuffed with a mixture of potato and other vegetables, battered and deep-fried until golden. Rawat Mishthan Bhandar is a good place to savour Mirchi Bada.

-Can I try Rajasthani sweets as street food in Jaipur?

A lot of street food vendors sell Rajasthani sweets, such as ghewar, balushahi, and churma ladoo at their stalls.