Tarla Dalal: The Woman, The Enigma and the Culinary Legend

Everyone and their mother knows who Tarla Dalal was. Or at least they should. Famously known as India’s first celebrity chef, Dalal revolutionised the Indian cooking industry with her Tarla Dalal cooking classes, cookbooks and joie de vivre.

Who was Tarla Dalal?

While Dalal made sure to keep up with the times and delivered some “fancy” recipes, by all accounts, she seemed to follow one formula – keep it simple. This endeared her to millions of Indians who wanted to bring the fun back into cooking. The chef and TV host was one of the top 5 best-selling cookery authors in the world at one point. Through the course of her illustrious life, Dalal wrote a total of 170 books, many of which were translated into Hindi, Gujarati, Marathi, Bengali, Dutch and Russian. According to media reports, the culinary icon’s books have sold over 10 million copies.

Dalal’s passion for the culinary arts was not just relegated to the kitchen and between the pages of her books, she also ran the largest Indian food website (at the time) which contains a whopping 17,000 plus vegetarian recipes which are slotted under eight sub-titles: By Course, By Cuisine, By Ingredients, Quick Recipes, For Special Occasions, Kids Corner, By Equipment and By Cooking Method. That’s extremely detailed and helpful, there’s no wonder that she remains one of India’s favourite chefs long after her death.

From humble beginnings…

Tarla Dalal came from humble beginnings. The chef and author was born in Pune into a Vaishnav family in the year 1936. She made the shift to Mumbai (called Bombay at the time) in 1960 following her marriage to Naveen Dalal. By all accounts, her marriage to Naveen was a happy one with Tarla’s granddaughter referring to him as the wind beneath her wings. Six years after her shift to Mumbai, Tarla began her cooking classes. Little did she know that they would be met with such phenomenal success that mothers everywhere would be heard saying “If you want to get your daughter married, send her to Mrs. Dalal’s classes”.

…to celebrity chef

What seems to have aided her success was the unpretentious nature of her cooking. Dalal was very open about the fact that she read many cookbooks and took inspiration from them. She read up about a multitude of cuisines and Indianised them for the nation’s unique palate. In the trailer for 2023’s Tarla starring Huma Qureshi, the actress can be seen telling a neighbour that she’d taken out the ‘murg’ from the ‘musallam’ and added potatoes instead of meat – making it ‘batata musallam’.

“What’s interesting is that unlike more cookbooks then (which were) targeted at the affluent and well-travelled, Tarla Dalal made international cuisine accessible to the average housewife,” said food and wine writer Antoine Lewis told The Times of India in 2013.

“She was, and will always be, India’s first food celebrity,” Chef Sanjeev Kapoor added in the same article. “Her books made it possible for many millions of people to know about international food in a very affordable and accessible way.”

“Cook it Up with Tarla Dalal” and more

Such was her understanding of the nature of the Indian palate that her first cookbook ‘The Pleasures of Vegetarian Cooking’ was a resounding success, further cementing her standing in the culinary scene. She achieved further fame with her cookery show ‘Cook it Up with Tarla Dalal’ which was broadcast all over South East Asia, India, the Gulf, the UK and the US for three years.

In 2007, she was honoured with the Padma Shri by the Government of India, the fourth-highest civilian award of the Republic of India. Dalal died at her residence on 6 November 2013 following a heart attack. A biopic on the culinary legend called Tarla starring Huma Qureshi in the titular role is now available for viewing on Zee5.