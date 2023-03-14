Tham brothers talk about India’s growing appetite for Asian food & Foo’s new home in B’luru

In the heart of Bangalore is an all-new 5,500 sq.ft space that celebrates modern Asian bites. Bold red upholstery meets soft floral details, breezy balconies, arched Asian roof tiles, and stunning lanterns here – giving the space the distinction of being one of the city’s most Insta-worthy destinations. The menu, meanwhile, features a dizzyingly large array of options – ceviche to sushi. At the helm of affairs? Legacy restaurateurs Tham Brothers who’ve successfully translated their family’s love for all things culinary into a thriving business in India. In an exclusive chat with Lifestyle Asia India, Ryan Tham talks about Foo and the future of food in India.

Dining at Foo – one of Mumbai’s most beloved spots for all things Asian – promises to be breezy. In part, this is courtesy of the attention to detail that the owners – Tham Brothers – bring to the table – a little factor that’s evident with every new launch. In their Bangalore address, Ryan Tham stays on his toes, meticulously rearranging table placements while offering his guests refreshments with a breezy smile. “Since we already had KOKO running and such a large bank of dishes we wanted to experiment with, we joked that we could just open another restaurant like this,” he says, reflecting on how the exclusive reputation of their glittering, elegant restro-bar had them considering a more casual culinary cousin. “Someone was gonna rip KOKO off someday anyway, might as well be us,” he adds with a laugh.

Ryan and Keenan Tham have inherited their passion for the business from their father and grandfather – who ran iconic restaurants like Kamling, Henry Thams, and Mandarin. The brothers are known to have given traditional Asian cuisine a young spin – fusing it with trending ingredients, expanding the menu to incorporate several dietary preferences, and pairing each bite with groovy music and bustling ambiance. Foo lives up to its reputation for innovation, with its tapas-style dining concept and unique offerings. Naturally, it’s piqued the interest of Bangalore – a city known for its experimentative palate. In a quick conversation, Ryan dishes on what went on behind-the-scenes of the swanky new space and why he switched out the meat in his menus for plant-based creations amongst other things.

The Tham Brothers on India’s love for all things Asian and Foo

What does it take to be a good restaurateur?

Not much at all (laughs). It’s not an elaborate skill set or theoretical knowledge that one needs as such. Just passion, and flavour. I think the key is to have a hospitable nature. You’ve got to enjoy hosting and entertaining people. This was embedded in us because growing up we’d see dad do it so much. In fact, in high school we’d take our friends to either our father’s or grandfather’s restaurants and try to do what they’d do. So a lot for us comes from our background. But I’ve also seen this quality in people who aren’t from this industry. Besides that, it’s important to build restaurants that you’d like to go to and have prices you’d feel comfortable paying.

Otherwise, the business itself isn’t that complicated. And that’s why I think we see so many new people enter the business every year, even post pandemic, especially in Bombay. The job looks very glamorous on the outside – and it is also – but it’s also got long hours. You’ve got to be on your toes while everyone else is on holiday. At one point we’d be at the restaurant every weekend. We’d miss moments with loved ones, events, and other things – so you do need to make some sacrifices.

Through generations, the Tham family has seen India truly embrace Asian food. What do you think is the reason behind this growing appetite?

For one, Asian food has bold flavours unlike European food. Also the way it’s cooked, it’s perceived to be healthier – it’s not fried, there’s less oil, it’s raw and natural – so it’s preferred. It’s also very close to Indian food, especially with regards to variety and the eating culture. You know, an Indian meal is about sitting together and involves several different things on the table – dal, rice, meat, bhaji, roti, dessert, chaas, the works. It’s the same with Chinese food. Dining is a family affair and there’s various textures, flavours, and ingredients popping around. Besides that India and China are so diverse, with regional cuisine variations. We’re half Indian, half Chinese so we’ve experienced both growing up.

Are there any notable changes or shifts you’ve noticed in this Asian food revolution over the years?

I think it’s definitely gaining more popularity. Beyond just Chinese and Southeast Asian food, now people enjoy Japanese cuisine. Even Neikkei, which is a Japanese-Peruvian cuisine. K-pop is huge so Korean food is as well. I don’t think it’s just a fad either, I think we’ll see a lot more Korean restaurants popping up across major cities, beyond the current cloud kitchens and small establishments. In a year or two, we’re probably going to see one in a five star hotel as well.

What according to you works better – spaces that adapt to the Indian palate and dining sensibilities or those that stick to their authentic flavours and styles of eating?

Indians are open to trying new things. This is especially true for the current generation that’s travelled quite a bit and has been exposed to Asian food outside of India. It’s easier to serve them authentic food. Having said that, only if you’re a 30-seater small space can you stick to a limited format. If you’ve to fill 100 seats every day you need to widen your offering. We mix it up at Foo with old-school Chinese dishes as well as some new-age stuff that’s still within the comfort zones of diners. Back in the days of our grandfather, this was hard because Chinese food is so meat heavy. The menu was 90 percent non-vegetarian then. Now we’ve adapted to these changing eating habits and have a 50 percent vegetarian menu. We also have Jain, vegan, and gluten-free options – not just two or three but a good selection. In fact, our best sellers are veg sushi and dim sum.

Every space of yours has a distinct personality, how did you manage to do justice to those distinct vibes?

Foo as a brand has a particular theme but the restaurants themselves are not copy-paste models. Over eight Foo spaces, we’ve employed five different architects. The idea is that they should look like they’re from the same family, but not be twins. And with every new opening, we raise the bar even more. We were raised in Bombay and it is our backyard so this process is easier. For Bangalore, we had to rely on our architect who advised us to have an alfresco space, amongst other things. Personally we think this is our second best-looking Foo.

We often only get to see an establishment once it’s launched, what’s your checklist for a restaurant when you’re building it?

The customer’s entire journey has to be mapped – right from when they drive to the restaurant. For instance, whether there’s space for parking or how easy it is to access the place. Besides that, being around other F&B projects is also important because clusters work. Back in the day, you’d want to be as far as possible from another restaurant but now the thinking has changed. There’s strength in numbers. We considered these factors before narrowing down on a location.

Your menus are known to be expansive and inclusive – how do you go about curating them?

We’ve always tried to keep things balanced, ensuring each category is adequate – from flavours to protein type. We can’t have things be just spicy or meat-heavy. We talk to our chefs about these factors. Post that, they’re the artists and creators, and they produce the options. There’s definite research and innovation on a daily basis. Now that we’ve several branches, we encourage our young chefs to come up with their own ideas to keep things fresh.

You changed the way people in India approach Asian food when you introduced tapas-style dining. Why bring Asia to a Western (in this case, Spanish) concept?

Honestly, we wanted to change the style of eating and push for variety through smaller portions. For instance, if you go to a tapas restaurant, you’re going to find at least 8-10 different things on a table. You get to try new things and the same is true here. We have a very extensive menu of over 130 options, most of which are small plates. Few people even make it to the main course, especially because nowadays people want to drink, chat, and eat until they are satisfied, not stuffed. This also makes things lighter so you could come in at around 4:30 in the evening and have a few dimsums and sushi. We see it in malls – tired shoppers who need a quick snack, look for quick bites. So we made Asian food snackable.

And on that note, what other trends or dining habits do you see adopting in the future?

I think people are going to start getting very conscious about organic food, especially with Sikkim becoming an organic state. I also see a move away from red meat consumption towards more greens and vegetables. Besides that, I see a greater cross pollination of regional cuisines across India. For instance more Bengali, Andhra restaurants in Bombay and perhaps Goan spaces in Delhi. We’ve been contemplating experimenting with Assamese food as well, playing around with the idea of limited festival menus.

Why choose Bangalore as your next destination and how’s this particular Foo different from the others?

We wanted a city that we could do a cluster of restaurants in and Bangalore is massive, bigger than what people in Bombay think of it as. I believe we could have four-five Foos here. People here are lovely as well and this is one of the fastest-growing cities over the past few years, with a huge influx of professionals. So we figured there would be room for us – and another Asian place here.

Foo, Bangalore

Address: Ground Floor, Forum Rex Walk, Brigade Rd, Bengaluru – 560001.

Timings: 12:00 pm – 1:00 am (Monday-Sunday)

Contact: +91 93217 07545

All images: Courtesy Foo/Tham Brothers