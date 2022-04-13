This is the most decadent chocolate cake you’ll make in your life

Layered, bundt, molten, raw, frosted — there are just as many types of chocolate cakes as there are reasons to be obsessed with them. Few, however, truly capture the indulgence that this classic dessert is known to offer. We’re eyeing this fluffy chocolate cake by food blogger Shivesh Bhatia that spells decadence in every bite.

Chocolate creations are ubiquitous in the world of desserts. From being swirled into cheesecakes and whipped into mousses, there’s nary a menu around the world that doesn’t feature the ingredient. And despite there being a host of options with Oreos, Lotus Biscoff, coffee, and other trending ingredients, there’s just something about a cocoa and sugar number that makes it a crowd-favourite.

For most bakers, arriving at the perfect chocolate cake that’s moist and rich while being fluffy is a long-standing dream. Many spend hours adjusting measurements, experimenting with different flavours, and browsing through scores of recipes. Food blogger and stylist Shivesh Bhatia, however, has perfected his chocolate creation, making it soft, easy to whip up, and scrumptious.

Shivesh Bhatia’s chocolate cake fuses complementary ingredients

Shivesh Bhatia started out his journey, as most home bakers do, with several empty boxes of cake mix and a batch of burnt cupcakes that vaguely resembled the dessert. Cut to a few years later, and the beloved baker is known to make stunning creations a possibility in every kitchen.

His chocolate cake, which he’s shared on his YouTube channel and website, is just as accessible and a far cry from anything you could shop for. Not only does it have the perfect indulgence to crumbly texture ratio, but it also features a simple recipe — sans eggs, yoghurt, and other complicated ingredients — that won’t need you to make several trips to the grocery store.

Titled the Death By Chocolate Cake, this dessert features a rich, flavourful salted caramel chocolate ganache that perfectly pairs with the soft, fluffy, melt-in-the-mouth texture of the eggless chocolate sponge. He kicks things up a notch by using a coffee syrup to add moisture to the cake and allowing the earthy flavour of chocolate to shine. He then assembles it with a chocolate glaze that transforms the dessert into a treat for the eyes. Take it to parties, whip it up for birthdays, or bake it to satiate midnight cravings – this recipe is sure to delight everyone.

Here’s a step-by-step guide to the ultimate chocolate cake

Ingredients

Eggless chocolate cake

1 cup milk, 1 ½ teaspoons vinegar, 1 ½ cup caster sugar, ¾ cup vegetable oil, 1 ½ cup all-purpose flour, ¾ cup cocoa powder, 1 teaspoon baking powder, ½ teaspoon baking soda

Salted caramel chocolate ganache

1 cup caster sugar, ½ cup salted butter, 1 ¾ cup fresh cream

Coffee syrup

1 teaspoon coffee powder, ½ cup sugar, ¾ cup water

Directions

Pre-heat the oven to 180 degrees celsius. Grease two six-inch round baking pans with oil and line them with parchment paper. Ensure all your ingredients are at room temperature, including milk. In a bowl, combine milk and vinegar using a spoon and set this aside for 5 minutes to curdle. This makes a buttermilk. You could substitute the vinegar with lemon juice. Whisk together cocoa powder, all-purpose flour, salt, baking soda and baking powder in a bowl. In a separate bowl, beat together oil and sugar until the mixture is pale and light. Add the flour mixture to the wet ingredients alternating with the buttermilk, starting and ending with flour mixture. Mix only until well combined. Be sure to fold gently with an offset spatula and don’t over mix. This will ensure you don’t knock out all the air and land up with a dense cake. Transfer batter into prepared cake pans and bake at 180 celsius for 20-25 minutes. For the salted caramel chocolate ganache, make the caramel. In a saucepan over low heat, add in granulated sugar. Let the sugar melt and caramelize without increasing the heat. You will see it turn into a beautiful light golden color. Add in the cubed butter and use a wooden spoon to mix it in. Next add in warm fresh cream. Be wary, the caramel will sizzle when you add cream. Use the wooden spoon to combine everything and lightly stir until the mixture becomes slightly thick. Pour the salted caramel over milk chocolate. Let it sit for 20 seconds and then use a spatula to combine the chocolate and cream till you reach a lump free and smooth consistency. Put the ganache in the freezer for at least four hours.

Assemble your chocolate cake layer by layer for the perfect slice

Allow the cake to cool down fully before assembling it. To put it all together, place one layer on a serving base, piping the salted caramel ganache on the edge of the cake to make space in the centre. Scoop a portion of the ganache with an ice cream scoop in the middle and use an offset spatula to spread it evenly. Repeat this process with each layer.

Cover the entire cake in ganache and pipe chocolate drips along the side. Garnish with dollops of the salted caramel ganache and refrigerate for an hour before serving. Bon appetit!

All images: Courtesy Shivesh Bhatia