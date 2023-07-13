facebook
10 restaurants in Connaught Place you should visit for a relaxing time
13 Jul 2023 05:00 PM

10 restaurants in Connaught Place you should visit for a relaxing time

Sreetama Basu
10 restaurants in Connaught Place you should visit for a relaxing time
10 restaurants in Connaught Place you should visit for a relaxing time

One of the most famous spots in Delhi, Connaught Place is a business and financial hub and is situated in the heart of the city. Built in the form of a ring with Georgian-style buildings, Connaught Place is a landmark in itself. But it is also a foodie’s paradise. Today, we are looking at the restaurants in CP that one must visit.

Dotted with restaurants, cafes, bars and pubs, CP’s food offerings make it a heaven for gourmands. Over the years, it has become a popular hangout spot for Delhiites. People from all over the city head over to CP not just for food, but also for shopping. CP is lined with several stores, from luxurious designer stores to street shops.

Centrally located with great accessibility and ease of commute, CP is everyone’s favourite spot for more reasons than one. The next time you visit, take time browsing through the many stores and then unwind and have a relaxing time at these restaurants in CP afterwards. We have curated a list of the 10 best, so that you don’t have to spend hours browsing through scores of restaurants, unable to decide which one to go to.

Restaurants in CP to visit

Jump To / Table of Contents

1 /10

Big Chill
Big Chill

INR 2400

A laid back restaurant with an American movie-themed decor, Big Chill is a cult favourite. If you are in Delhi and haven’t been to Big Chill, you are missing out on a lot. With great food and iconic desserts, a trip to Big Chill is a must whenever you are in CP. The Penne Vodka Pasta, Spaghetti Bolognese, Chocolate Decadence and Mississippi Mudpie are some of their crowd favourites!

Address
B-40, Rajiv Chowk, Block B, Connaught Place, New Delhi, Delhi 110001
Phone
+9111 4175 7075
Check out Big Chill here

2 /10

Soul
Soul

INR 4500

Newly opened at The Ashok Hotel, Soul’s menu is all about culinary finesse. Based on the concept of a Spanish Living Room, this restaurant will transport you to a Spanish seaside bar of the 90s. Spanish theme, live music, high tea and coffee, signature cocktails and soulful food, that’s soul summed up. Do not forget to check out the decor.

Image: Courtesy Soul

Address
THE ASHOK HOTEL, Niti Marg, Chanakyapuri, New Delhi, Delhi 110021
Phone
+91 88006 94616
Check out Soul here

3 /10

Yeti - The Himalayan Kitchen
Yeti - The Himalayan Kitchen

INR 2500

The favourite destination for pahaadi food, Yeti is a brand that needs no introduction. It has established itself as the go-to place for Nepalese, Bhutanese and Tibetan cuisine. A gastronomical experience on its own, people love Yeti for its no-nonsense food that has stayed true to its roots. Some of the most loved dishes here are Wai Wai Bhel, Ema Datchi, Spicy Broth, Thukpa Noodles, Tingmo, and their Thalis.

Address
B -41, Radial Road Number 3, Block B, Collonade, Connaught Place, New Delhi, Delhi 110001
Phone
+91 98118 15452
Check out Yeti here

4 /10

Tamasha
Tamasha

INR 2500

One of the most popular restaurants in CP, Tamasha has always been a crowd favourite to add some fun and zing to the Delhi nightlife. The in-house DJ plays live music and sets the mood for the evening, while you can gorge on their delicious finger food and great cocktails. Do not forget to try their Fish and Chips, Choco Mousse, LIIT Cocktail, Chettinad Chicken and the Classic Pepperoni Pizza.

Representative Image: Courtesy Shutterstock

Address
In Anand House, A 28, KG Marg, Connaught Place, New Delhi, Delhi 110001
Phone
+91 99994 77661
Check out Tamasha here

5 /10

Unplugged Courtyard
Unplugged Courtyard

INR 3000

This restaurant offers both indoor and outdoor seating areas. A perfect place for date night, the highlight of this restaurant is its outdoor seating with brick walls and a huge neem tree, perfect for some ‘Sunday brunch under a tree’ aesthetics in the city. Serving North Indian, Asian and Turkish cuisines, their Ganna Chicken, Chimichanga Roll, Chicken Tikka Korma, Soya Malai, and the Falafel Platter are unmissable.

Address
L Block 23/7, Middle Cir, near Odeon Cinema, Connaught Place, New Delhi, Delhi 110001
Phone
+91 99993 96662
Check out Unplugged Courtyard here

6 /10

Berco’s
Berco’s

INR 1500

A casual dining restaurant specialising in Asian cuisine, Berco’s is one of the most favourite places for Chinese and Thai delicacies. Located in the inner circle of CP, this outlet has a multi-level seating arrangement spread over three levels. Some of their most loved dishes are the Schezwan Lamb, Chicken Kunchao, Juicy Chicken Drumsticks, Corn Pepper Salt, Diced Chicken, Crispy Chilli Potatoes and the Thai fares that are unmatched.

Address
E-42/43, Rajiv Chowk, Block E, Connaught Place, New Delhi, Delhi 110001
Phone
+91 81307 97993
Check out Berco's here

7 /10

The Imperial Spice
The Imperial Spice

INR 3000

An Indian and Continental fine dining space in the heart of CP, they believe that food is not just about taste, it is about experience. Presenting modern Indian cuisine, they also boast of a wine cellar with an extensive wine collection, one of the best in the city. The menu is tailored to suit both Indian and international taste buds. Do not miss their exquisite cocktails either.

Address
M Block, 89/90, Connaught Cir, Shankar Market, Block M, Connaught Place, New Delhi, Delhi 110001
Phone
+91 72240 20202
Check out The Imperial Spice here

8 /10

Dhaba Estd 1986
Dhaba Estd 1986

INR 2200

A classic North Indian restaurant, Dhaba stays true to its name. Specialising in Punjabi food and maintaining the legacy of roadside dhabas, this eatery has taken street food to a different level. Their Ambi Paneer Tikka, Kathal ki Shammi, Kairi ka Murgh Tikka, Khasta Kukkad, and the Amritsari Jheenga are some interesting twists to Indian food.

Address
B 42, 1st floor, Connaught Place, New Delhi, Delhi 110001
Phone
+91 85888 35509
Check out Dhaba here

9 /10

Khan Chacha
Khan Chacha

INR 1000

A name that’s a brand in itself, Khan Chacha’s legacy in Mughlai and North Indian food is unmatched. Khan Chacha is named after the iconic Khan Market in New Delhi, as that’s where they started as a humble kebab stall. Their Chicken Tikka and Chicken Tikka Roll are the best-selling items, but you should also try their Malai Tikka, Mutton Kakori, and Mutton Seekh, which are just as legendary. Head over to the CP outlet for some lip-smacking food.

Address
D-3, Radial Rd 5, D Block, Connaught Place, New Delhi, Delhi 110001
Phone
+91 92055 92804
Check out Khan Chacha here

10 /10

Kwality
Kwality

INR 2200

One of the oldest and most legendary restaurants in Delhi, Kwality has been a crowd puller for years. With chandeliers from the British era, mahogany furniture, old-world music and an old-world charm, Kwality is a time machine in the 21st century, to take you back to the old days. Their Masala Mutton Chops, Chicken Ala Kiev, Crispy Fried Cheeseballs, and the classic Creme Caramel are the bestsellers.

Address
No.7, Regal Building, Sansad Marg, Hanuman Road Area, Connaught Place, New Delhi, Delhi 110001
Phone
+9111 2374 2310
Check out Kwality here

All Images: Courtesy Instagram, Featured Image: Courtesy Shutterstock

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Question:

Answer:

best restaurants in delhi cafes and restaurants in Delhi Connaught Place
10 restaurants in Connaught Place you should visit for a relaxing time

Sreetama Basu

A journalism student who studied the subject only to meet SRK in person, she settled for the best way to meet him. Covering Entertainment throughout her career, and now Food, Health and Lifestyle as well, Sreetama is also a self-proclaimed plant mom. In love with all things slow and quiet, she can often be found hunting for quiet corners with a glass of wine in hand. Other loves include little, inconsequential things, like neatly tucked-in bedsheets and big, significant things, like whole cheesecakes. She dreams of being a baker and writing about food someday.

   

