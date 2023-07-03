LSA Eats: Vegetarian Vietnamese Noodle Soup by Renu Dalal

With a childhood filled with gourmet meals because of her mother, Tarla Dalal, Renu Dalal was always inclined towards the culinary arts. After the passing of her beloved mother, she developed interesting hybrids of everyday vegetarian food. Her food style is fusion and inventive, where she combines flavors from the world over with techniques of traditional Indian cuisine. If you’re looking for a quick and easy noodle soup recipe, we’ve got your covered.

Chef Renu Dalal’s Vietnamese Noodle Soup:

Speaking of her trip to Vietnam, Renu shared how the culture and the culinary inclination of the country inspired her recipe of the vegetarian Noodle Soup. “The noodle soup was very popular in Ho Chi Ming city in Vietnam. It is nourishing and tasty and whenever I make it, it reminds me so much of the city. In Vietnam rice and noodles are a staple and the soup is a meal by itself and will keep you going thru the day.”

If you want to take your tastes buds on a Vietnamese trip, here’s the exotic recipe, make for vegetarians by Chef Renu Dalal:

Preparation: 30 minutes | Cooking: 5 minutes | Serves 4 to 6

INGREDIENTS:

For the tofu:

50 grams chopped silken tofu

1/2 tbsp olive oil

Salt to taste

BALANCE INGREDIENTS:

1/2 cup boiled vegetarian hakka noodles

1/2 cup par boiled broccoli florets

1/2 cup boiled and chopped mushrooms

1/4 cup carrots (boiled and sliced)

1/4 cup cauliflower (boiled and sliced)

1 tbsp olive oil.

3 cups water

1 tsp balsamic vinegar

2 tbsp spring onions (white part)

1 tbsp dilli garlic paste

1 tsp chilli sauce

Salt to taste

METHOD:

For the tofu:

1. Heat the olive oil in a nonstick frying pan. Add the tofu and salt to taste and

sauté for 12 minute.

HOW TO PROCEED:

1. In a vessel heat the olive oil, add the chilli garlic paste and sauté for

minute.

2. Add the spring onions, balsamic vinegar and sauté for 1 minute.

3. Add the broccoli, mushrooms, tofu, cauliflower and carrots and sauté for 1/2

minute.

4. Add the hakka noodles, chilli sauce, salt to taste and 3 cups of water, cook for

2 minutes.

5. Serve hot in individual soup bowls.