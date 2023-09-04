8 best places for Hakka lei cha in KL & Selangor

Singaporeans are no stranger to Thunder Tea Rice, otherwise known as lei cha fan. To say that the Hakka dish, which is often vegetarian-friendly, has made waves here is an understatement, more so since people are increasingly on the quest for healthier options. Over the causeway is a similar narrative. In Malaysia’s KL and Selangor, lei cha is fast becoming the go-to option for those looking for a tasty meal without the health push-backs that typically come with hawker fare.
If you’re in the city and need a break from char kway teow and roti canai, these are the best ones to visit.
What is Thunder tea rice, aka Hakka lei cha fan?
Comprising an assortment of chopped vegetables, grains, and a nutritious and tasty soup that’s made from basil, mugwort, coriander, mint, and green tea leaves, the Hakka staple best known for its rich, distinct green hue. Its name translates into English quite literally as ‘thunder tea’ – a homonym to the Hakka term for ‘pounded’. In most cases, the modern-day interpretation of the dish is served with rice, a myriad of beautifully presented vegetables, a sprinkling of peanuts, and sometimes, chopped preserved radish, which are stirred together and enjoyed with the soup.
As one can expect given its hearty list of nutrient-rich ingredients, the health benefits of eating lei cha is plenty. These include improved digestion and even a reduction of cholesterol levels over time if one incorporates the vitamin and antioxidant-rich dish into their daily dietary rotation.
You might have a favourite in Singapore, but if you’ve yet to find a go-to place for this heritage dish in the Klang Valley, here are some of the best lei cha restaurants in both KL and Selangor to try.
8 best Hakka lei cha spots you should try in KL & Selangor
An easy recommendation to start our list off with is Hor Poh Cuisine. The Segambut veteran, which is featured on the Michelin Guide, has long made a name for itself within the local community and the rest of KL for its faithful recreation of Hakkanese cuisine, and one of its best dishes is obviously lei cha.
As is expected of any esteemed purveyor of the famed dish, Hor Poh’s lei cha embodies a herbaceous flavour that doesn’t overpower the tongue, melding well into the smorgasbord of beans and diced nuts that add a dimension of texture in every spoonful.
Operating hours: 11am – 2.45pm, 5pm – 8.45pm (closed on Tuesdays)
Typically, most restaurants in KL tend to offer lei cha as a part of a holistic selection of Hakka dishes. In the case of Ah Mei Ho Po Lei Cha, this soupy tea broth is the be it and end all. They’ve banked in hard on this signature dish, but be rest assured that its namesake owner, Ah Mei, has made it her mission to serve some of the best lei cha across the Klang Valley’s KL and Selangor, prepared fresh daily.
In fact, she has even gone so far as to offer a reimagination of the lei cha formula: Choy Ban Cheong Fun, which are steamed rice rolls that are wrapped around lei cha ingredients served with sweet sauce and chili.
Operating hours: 8am – 2pm (opens daily)
Given its lack of any meat or seafood ingredients by default, Hakka lei cha is a great option or vegetarians or vegans who don’t want to eat salads. Taman Megah’s Xang Kee is a good example of that, where lei cha counts as among their bestselling vegetarian dishes.
Some may be initially put off by the depths of the soup’s hue, but the proprietors have tempered the herbaceousness of the lei cha‘s flavour considerably to appeal to a general palette. The dish is served with dried shrimps by default here, but you can opt to go without.
Operating hours: 6am – 2am (opens daily)
Food is a labour of love, and that is evidenced in the way that Taman OUG’s Restoran Hoi Sum approaches the preparation of its signature lei cha, making them one of the best places in KL to get the dish from. From as early as 4am in the morning, restaurant owner Mr Chan makes a point of buying vegetables from the local wet market, ensuring the freshness and sweetness of the greens.
A blend of chopped vegetables here is served with little nuggets of preserved radish that add a dimension of savoury sweetness, making this hearty bowl not only healthy, but also delicious. You’ll want to arrive early for this one; the dish is often snapped up by locals who frequent the stall.
Operating hours: 7am – 1.30pm (closed on Tuesdays)
The perfect lei cha broth consists of a few fundamental ingredients, but that’s not to say the heritage dish isn’t open to a wide variety of different accompaniments. In the case of Big Big Bowl Hakka Kitchen – which prides itself on being an accessible spot for Hakkanese fare – you can choose to pair your soup with everything from brown rice to their home-made pan mee noodles.
What’s more, everything is made from scratch where possible, using only farm-to-table ingredients to ensure freshness.
Operating hours: 8.30am – 8.30pm (Mondays to Fridays); 8.30am – 9pm (Saturdays and Sundays)
It’s often assumed that vegetarian cuisine lacks variety, but pay a visit to Restoran Sayur-Sayuran Fatt Kong Chai and you will be treated to a true spread of vegetarian dishes that will cater to almost every craving. Naturally, lei cha features as one of their staple dishes here, and is done so well here that this Hakka dish is also one of the best versions in KL.
Their take on the dish is served with a mound of rice encircled by a hearty assortment of greens. Every spoonful brings is a harmony of both texture and flavour, thanks to the restaurant’s generous portions of of stir-fried vegetables, legumes, and nuts.
Operating hours: 10am- 2pm; 5pm – 8pm (opens daily)
Die-hard lei cha fans in KL often find themselves turning to TJ Lei Cha for all their cravings. Founded by the Phan family in Ipoh, the restaurant has been running for over 20 years, sufficiently proving its ability to stand the test of time. And that’s no surprise when their lei cha creations are this unique.
Beside the traditional lei cha with white rice, unconventional interpretations of the fish include lei cha sandwiches and pasta. This is in addition to other Hepo Hakka dishes such as yong tau foo and choi pan dumplings that are stuffed with garlic rice.
Operating hours: 9.30am – 5pm (closed on Tuesdays)
For a well-rounded Hakka meal, head to Restoran A’Tan Coffee Shop, where you’ll not only find one of the best bowls of Hakka lei cha in KL, but also heritage home-cooked dishes like abacus and fried pork. Now a familiar establishment in Taman Connaught, Cheras, the establishment often sees queues of people seeking authentic versions of the dish.
Operating hours: 11am – 3pm; 5pm – 10pm (closed on Wednesdays)
