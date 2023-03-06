No time to buy sweets for Holi? Here are a few online stores to your rescue

Holi is all about welcoming the summers, reconnecting with your friends and family, and hogging on the mouthwatering sweets. During this festival, you find every member of the family in the kitchen. While someone is rolling the dough for gujjiyas, a traditional Holi sweet, another member of the family will be seen preparing savoury snacks like namkeens, namak paare, etc. And if you did not get the time to get things ready, we have just the solution for you.

Many cities across India have online ordering facilities when it comes to sweets for the festival – Holi. You can easily place orders on the websites and get yummy mithais and Holi snacks delivered to you in less than a couple of hours. To make things easier for you, we have also curated a list of online Holi sweets shops that are delivering everything – from gujjiyas to traditional sweets in your city. Check out the list below.

Online Holi sweet shops in Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata & Bengaluru

If you are someone who has not yet thought of what you will be serving your guests on Holi or are just simply missing that homemade gujjiya, then visit these online shops and order as many sweetmeats as you want.

Online Holi sweets in Mumbai

Mumbai has some of the best Holi sweets shops and most of them also take online orders. Check out the online stores below.

Bombay Sweet Shop

Bombay Sweet Shop always has something exciting to offer. On the occasion of Holi, they have curated special gift boxes that are unmissable. The Dil Rangeela Holi Collection features Thandai Mithai Box, Nutty Gujjiya, Saffron Cutting Katli, and Rangeela Boondi Chikki. Their colourful festive gift boxes include the Dil Rangeela Gift Box, Holi Hai Hamper and Sweetest Holi Mithai Hamper.

What to buy: Thandai Mithai Box, Nutty Gujjiya, Rangeela Boondi Chikki and more

Order here.

Sweet Bengal

Sweet Bengal offers an authentic Bengali dish which is quite famous during Holi. Chaler payesh is a cardamom and bay leaf-flavoured rice pudding that you simply have to try. They also offer cham cham, baked rasgullas, and equally delectable malai sandwiches.

What to buy: All kinds of Bengali sweets

Order here.

Tewari Bros. Mithaiwala

Locals love to get their large orders of Holi special sweets like gujjiyas and mudhi muas from Tewari Bros. They use just the right amount of sweeteners, ghee and fresh ingredients to make their products which makes the sweets taste flavourful.

What to buy: Kheer, Mudhi Muas, and Gujjiyas

Order here.

MM Mithaiwala

MM Mithaiwala is one of the most famous sweet shops in the suburbs. They are best known for their ghewar amongst other Gujarati and Rajasthani sweets that they offer.

What to buy: Ghewar, Gujjiya, Pethas

Order here.

Brijwasi Sweets

Brijwasi is one of the oldest sweet shops in Mumbai, and their sweets are absolutely delicious. Do try their basundi for some lip-smacking experience this Holi.

What to buy: Milk Cakes, Motichoor laddoos, Basundi

Order here.

Online Holi sweets in Delhi

Delhi is a hub for sweet shops that offer a range of festive delicacies. Check out the online stores below.

Standard Burfee

Standard Burfee is considered as one of the most iconic Delhi sweet shops in Karol Bagh. They offer a variety of barfis including besan barfi, khoya barfi, badam barfi and more. And while you are ordering the sweets, don’t forget to try their puris and spicy chole as well.

What to buy: All kinds of barfi

Order here.

Mithaas

If you are looking for a place to order sweets in Noida, then Mithaas is your go-to place. They have a wide range of Holi sweets available for ordering online. They are rumoured to have the best karari jalebi as well, so do add those to your order.

What to buy: Karari Jalebi, Kaju Barfi, Soan Papdi

Order here.

Evergreen Sweet House

Evergreen Sweet House is your one-stop solution for all your Holi needs. They offer gujjiyas in different flavours and their rasmalais are something to die for.

What to buy: Rasmalai, Gujjiyas, Kalakand, Anjeer ki Barfi, laddoos

Order here.

Khoya

Khoya is again one of the best place to order from if you are looking to buy sweets for your loved ones. Their specially curated sweet boxes are so pretty that anyone who will receive a gift box from Khoya will be impressed with you.

What to buy: Pink coconut laddoo, date and nut barfi

Order here.

Bhatia Sweets

Bhatia Sweets is best known for its North Indian snacks. They also have a wide range of Bengali mithais that you can buy for Holi. Their sandesh is one of the best in the market and is the perfect sweet to serve your guests.

What to buy: Sandesh, Moti Chur, and samosas

Order here.

Online Holi sweets in Bengaluru

Holi special sweets like customised Holi cakes, gujjiya, thandai and other traditional south Indian sweets are easily available online in Bengaluru.

Crave by Leena

Crave by Leena offers vegan sweets that you can relish during Holi. Their customised vegan cakes, cupcakes, and muffins desserts are a few delicacies that are a must-try.

What to buy: Thandai cake, Rang Barse cupcakes, Colour splash macaroons

Order here.

Anand Sweets and Savouries

Anand Sweets and Savouries make delicious south Indian sweets. Not only do they have a great collection of traditional mithais, but you will also find experimental fusion sweets that are equally tasty.

What to buy: Gujjiya, Kaju Gujjiya, Badam Gujjiya, Kesar Gujjiya, Phragri, Thandai

Order here.

Kanti Sweets

Kanti Sweets is known to make traditional South Indian sweets. You can easily order all your Holi sweets from here and you will not be disappointed.

What to buy: Gujjiya, Prakari, Coconut Holige, Dal Holige

Order here.

Kartik’s Mithai

Kartik’s Mithai is not only known for making South Indian sweets but many people rush to them for their North Indian sweet requirements as well. Their ghee-laden delicacies are absolutely drool-worthy.

What to buy: Mawa Gujjiya stuffed with a combination of khowa and dry fruits

Order here.

Pop Hop

If you want to opt for something non-traditional this Holi and also beat the summer heat, then you can buy ice creams from Pop Shop. They have different kinds of ice creams flavours to try. You can also customise your popsicle or order ice cream which has no refined sugars and is made of jaggery.

What to buy: Milk Popsicles, Mixed Popsicles Box, Vegan Popsicles

Order here.

Online Holi sweets in Kolkata

Holi sweets and snacks in Kolkata can easily be ordered by sitting in the comfort of your home. There are many sweet shops that give quick deliveries across the city. Check out the online stores below.

Balaram Mullick & Radharaman Mullick

Head to Balaram Mullick & Radharaman Mullick for some sandesh and rosogollas. Their malai and kheer-based sweets are also a must-have.

What to buy: Baked Rosogollas, Mangolava Sandesh, Karapak Jalbhara

Order here.

Gupta Brothers

Gupta Brothers are well known for serving pure Ghee based Holi mithais. Their thandai is said to be the yummiest in town, so ordering this Holi drink from here is a must.

What to buy: Gujiyas, Laddoos, Mava-based sweets, Malpua

Order here.

Chappan Bhog

Chappan Bhog is best known for its different flavours of thandai and unique Holi sweets. They also sell many traditional Bengali sweets and some of the best gujjiyas.

What to buy: Gujjiyas, Thandai Bati, Rose Laddoo

Order here.

Bhikaram Chandmal

The best place to buy Marwari sweets on Holi is Bhikaram Chandmal. They offer a mouthwatering menu consisting of kheer and mava-based sweets, all presented in different colours for the upcoming festivities.

What to buy: Gujjiyas, Pedas, Laddoo, Gulab Jamunm, rosogollas

Order here.

Gokul

Gokul is known for its Holi platters which you can buy for gifting your family and friends. They have all kinds of sweets including Holi special sweets that you cannot easily say no to.

What to buy: Cham Cham, Gujiya, Matar Kachori, Ravioli Baked, Rose Delight, Gulab Jamun, Aloo Lachha, Thandai

Order here.

