Where to find the best prawn mee in KL & PJ

It doesn’t matter what you call it – Penang Hokkien mee or prawn mee – what everyone in Malaysia can agree on is that this bowl of prawn noodles is delicious and a staple in most traditional Chinese coffee shops. Sometimes though, it can be eclipsed by its richer siblings like curry noodles and the many different types of laksa available in the country. Other times, what you need is a bowl of clear, spicy broth with noodles, a heaping of sambal, and prawns to hit the spot – especially on a cold rainy day.

For those unfamiliar with prawn noodles (which are also called har mee in the local Cantonese dialect), it’s essentially a bowl of mildly spicy broth served with your noodle of choice: flat rice noodles (kuey teow), yellow noodles (mee), rice vermicelli (bihun), or a mix of two noodles. The bowl of prawn noodles is served with blanched prawns, fish cakes, bean sprouts, and the occasional slices of roast pork.

What makes this simple bowl of noodles so captivating lies in its flavourful broth made of a rich stock of prawn heads and pork bones. The pork bones lend the broth its base, while the prawn heads shape the depth and intense level of umami. Like most hawker stalls in Malaysia, each one will have its own tweaks and secret recipes to really make the bowl of prawn noodles their own.

Have we gotten you craving for a bowl of noodles already? Read on to find out where you can get some of the best bowls of prawn mee in KL and PJ.

Best bowls of prawn mee in KL and PJ