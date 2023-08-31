Head to these restaurants in Vietnam if you’re looking for a meat-free meal

Vietnamese cuisine is full of flavour bombs, to say the least. From delicious banh mi and pho to world-renowned Vietnamese coffee and beers, the country’s culinary offerings are aplenty. However, the food here is often assumed to be meat-heavy. But that is not the case, and it is not too hard to find vegetarian food in Vietnam.

Entrepreneur Veena Ashiya, on her holiday to the land of Ascending Dragon, found that dishes like Vietnamese salad and rice rolls are available in most restaurants. She says, “Vietnam has diverse and mouth-watering vegan food options, especially around Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh [City].” Her choice for north Indian cuisine is Nataraj restaurant.

So, if you’re planning on visiting the country soon, check out some of these restaurants to savour a vegan or vegetarian meal.

Where to get the best vegetarian food in Vietnam?

Cai Mam Bistro

Touted to be among the best Vietnamese restaurants in Hanoi, Cai Mam’s menu has traditional, local recipes from the country’s culinary scenario, offering home-like flavours. The menu includes dishes such as bun cha, nam hap xa, pizzas and a tasting menu, along with a slew of curries and sides, to make your dining experience top-notch. Among Veena’s recommendations, Cai Mam will surely hit the right spot!

Address: Hoàn Kiếm, Hà Nội, Vietnam

Price for two: VND 430,000 (INR 1,500 approx)

Must try: Stewed lotus roof and tofu with green curry

Veggie Saigon

Another restaurant that she recommends is Veggie Saigon. With branches in Ho Chi Minh City, Ha Noi and Da Nang, the eatery serves Vietnamese and Thai cuisine made with fresh produce and lip-smacking flavours. Opt for dishes such as vermicelli salad, Thai curry, soup, and vegetable dishes.

Address: Multiple locations in Ho Chi Minh City, Hanoi and Da Nang

Price for two: VND 100,000 (INR 350 for two, approx)

Must try: Braised mushroom & chilli & lemongrass

Nang Tam Vegetarian Restaurant

With over 20 years in business, Nang Tam is the first vegetarian restaurant in Hanoi. It serves Vietnamese flavours and aims to present the cuisine as a gastronomic art full of cultural identity. Veena recommends trying the Sauteed Tofu here, though you can choose between the a-la-carte and the set menu options.

Address: Hoan Kiem district, Hanoi

Price for two: VND 283,587 (INR 1,000 approx)

Must try: Sauteed tofu, mushroom-based dishes

Ha Thanh Vegetarian Restaurant

Ha Thanh is known for its offerings such as veg pho, fried cauliflower mixed with sauces, spring rolls and other delectable dishes. Their focus is on serving delicious food created with vegetables, and they even have the options of buffets and set menus. Apart from that, the restaurant also caters to office meals and organises parties.

Address: Ba Dinh district, Hanoi

Price for two: VND 100,000 (INR 352 approx)

Must-try dishes: Lemongrass tofu with tomato sauce

Uu Dam Chay

Uu Dam Chay is a vegetarian restaurant located close to Hoan Kiem Lake in Vietnam. The quaint place serves hotpots, soups, spring rolls and fried rice, along with refreshing salads and tempura offerings. The restaurant is a hit not just among locals and visitors, but politicians like Jacinda Ardern and other dignitaries as well, which is a testament to their food and service.

Address: Hoàn Kiếm, Hà Nội, Vietnam

Price for two: VND 340,422 (INR 1,200 approx)

Must try: Mushroom tempura platter, tender coconut salad

Hum Café and Restaurant

Hum Café & Restaurant offers a scrumptious array of dishes made with humble ingredients. The restaurant has a cosy, comfortable environment for you to relax in. Fresh beans, nuts, vegetables, flowers, and fruits are some of the ingredients that are part of the dishes served here. You can pair these with various beverages that the restaurant offers, which follow a similar concept of nutrition combined with flavour. The menu is plant-based and will appease you even if you’re not a vegan or a vegetarian.

Address: 32 Vo Van Tan St., Vo Thi Sau W., D.3, Ho Chi Minh City

Price for two: VND 500,000 (INR 1,800 approx)

Must try: soups, signature salads

Filthy Vegan

Located in the heart of Ho Chi Minh City, Filthy Vegan is a great option for those who are looking for plant-based, sustainable meals. The outlet focuses on the concept of zero-waste, using biodegradable packaging and they even have recycling facilities. The restaurant specialises in comfort food such as cheesecakes, hot dogs, ice creams, burgers etc, as well as treats like pies and muffins. This is not all – the beverage menu is as diverse offering drinks like oat milk coffee, vegan beers, fruit juices and milkshakes.

Address: 86 Co Bac, Floor 2, District 1, Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam (Monday closed)

Price for two: VND 200,000 (INR 700 approx)

Must-try: Burgers, ice creams, shakes

Buddha Chay

Serving vegetarian and vegan fare in Vietnam is Buddha Chay. The restaurant, located in Ho Chi Minh City, has some of the most delectable vegetarian Vietnamese food. Their menu includes a large selection of mock meats, tofu, vegetables and mushroom-based offerings.

Address: 31 Đặng Tất, P. Tân Định , Quận 1, Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam

Meal for two: VND 200,000 (INR 700 approx)

Must-try: Mushroom hot pot, banana flower salad, passion fruit tea

Hero and Featured Images: Courtesy Ioannis Sarantis/Unsplash

This story first appeared on Travel+Leisure India.