10 best places for the fluffiest min jiang kueh (peanut pancake) in Singapore

What’s your favourite breakfast staple? If it’s not a plate of kaya toast and eggs, or a hearty plate of nasi lemak, our next best bet – if you’re in Singapore – is a slice of fluffy min jiang kueh, or better known to some as the peanut pancake.

What is min jiang kueh?

Also known as ban jian kuih or martabak manis, min jiang kueh is a popular street snack in Singapore. The traditional version sees lashings of sweet neon-orange coconut or crushed peanuts and sugar sandwiched between the pancake, often cooked to be crispy on the outside and around its edges. Its inside, however, is soft, fluffy, and slightly chewym making for a moreish snack that’ll keep you coming back for more.

Although the old-school versions are still well-loved by the young and old, modern establishments have reinvented the snack, keeping up with growing competition with their own makeovers. The best ones in Singapore have, for example, substituted the usual fillings with yam, chocolate, biscoff. Some have even created savoury versions with ham, and even cheese – vegan ones included. Can’t decide? There are visionary stalls that have married the two flavour profiles to create some seriously addictive options.

Others have taken it one step further to offer variations of the kueh so that there are truly endless combinations available for discerning diners around Singapore, beyond the usual peanut pancake that everyone here knows and loves.

Read on for the full list.

Here’s where to get the best min jiang kueh in Singapore:

(Hero and featured image credit: @ahlocknco via Instagram)