As the country’s metropolitan capital, Kuala Lumpur and the Greater Klang Valley area are often known for playing host to some of the most well-recognised restaurants across the country. But if you’re making a trip across the border to Malaysia, we suggest you make a little detour in PJ’s Selangor, where a suburban area called Damansara Kim awaits with some of the best restaurants and food the country has to offer.
Technically referred to as SS20, the quaint neighbourhood first got its start in the early 1980s with a push in development by prominent real estate conglomerate Capita Land Sdn Bhd as one of their very first flagship projects within the Klang Valley area. Fast forward to today, and both the Damansara Kim and adjacent Damansara Uptown locality have seen a rapid uptick in popularity among homebuyers and business owners alike, making them popular destinations for intrepid diners with its wide variety of food, from farm-to-table plates to sous vide steaks and Vietnamese pho.
How to get to Damansara Kim/SS20
Well connected by major highways like the Damansara-Puchong Expressway and Sprint Expressway, as well as served by public transport facilities such as the TTDI MRT station, Damansara Kim is easy to get to
If ever you should find yourself in the vicinity of the area or happen to be looking for your next foodie adventure, check out our recommendations for the best dining spots in Damansara Kim.
8 restaurants for the best food in Selangor’s Damansara Kim
Arguably one of the most popular names for food along the Jalan SS20/11 stretch at Damansara Kim, KomPassion takes its name after its head chef and co-founder, Chef Kom. A self-styled contemporary Thai restaurant, much of the menu here comprises Northern Thai recipes that have been slightly adapted with other influences from within the Southeast Asian region.
Its popularity here is uncontested, with the restaurant easily reaching full capacity before 8PM on most evenings during their dinner service, so reservations ahead are recommended. Be sure to order their Smellylicious Pork Belly, which in spite of its name, is actually a fragrant combination of double-cooked, melt-in-your-mouth pork belly with Thai shrimp paste, cha om, and petai.
(Image credit: @kompassionthai/Instagram)
For lovers of succulent steak cuts, you only need to travel a few doors down from KomPassion to find yourself standing at the doorway leading into The Swimming Cow. Upon first glance, it isn’t immediately telling as to what this restaurant serves, but you’ll be surprised to know that their name tells you everything you need to know in a glance.
Their cheeky moniker refers to the restaurant’s specialty of preparing steaks to perfect doneness using the sous vide method, ensuring even cooking throughout the meat while locking in its juices.
(Image credit: @the.swimmingcow/Instagram)
If you’ve been to any mainstream butcher operating under one of the many supermarket chains across the Klang Valley, chances are you would be familiar with the Euro Deli brand. A meat supplier by trade, their pork product offerings are a common fixture on many refrigerated shelves.
But if you want to savour them in the way that they are meant to be prepared, then you’ll do well to pay Euro Deli’s restaurant a visit. Inspired by Swiss and German cooking, Euro Deli offers a staggering array of pork dishes, from sausages to their signature Schweinshaxe (pork knuckle). The latter is especially enticing with a crisp crackling layer that yields succulent, fall-off-the-bone meat.
(Image credit: @euro_deli_restaurant/Instagram)
With increasing awareness concerning the production and processing of food ingredients, the notion of ‘farm-to-table’ dining has grown in equal prominence among consumers. And nowhere in Damansara Kim is this food concept more readily apparent than in the restaurant which owes its name to the premise.
As the name suggests, Farm to Plate takes pride in obtaining its supplies of Spanish Iberico pork directly from a contract farming business that the restaurant owners have a stake in. This helps to ensure consistent quality across their supply chain, resulting in tender, flavourful pork exclusively obtained from free-range, acorn-fed pigs. Dishes such as their Iberico pork ribs are served sans sauce, allowing for the meat’s coveted taste and texture to take center stage.
(Image credit: @fromfarmtoplate/Instagram)
Fans of pho need not look far beyond Damansara Kim, for Rasa Viet has established a firm presence within the local community for serving hearty bowls of beef noodles. Offerings here present the best of Vietnamese cuisine throughout the country, cherry-picked from the Southern, Northern, and Central regions before being tweaked for the local palate.
One key highlight here is Rasa Viet’s commitment to maintaining its Halal standard, which ensures that its dishes are Muslim-friendly and delectably irresistible all the same. Predictably, the pho noodles here are a constant crowd-pleaser.
(Image credit: @yumtummy28_/Instagram)
The term ‘Penang Char Kway Teow’ is often a contentious one among Malaysian diners, with discourse erupting around its use for stalls that exist outside the island’s boundaries. But many can come to the agreement that Robert’s Penang Char Kway Teow is as close as one can get to the Pearl of The Orient’s signature dish, without having to drive four hours out for it.
In fact, his success has become so monumental that Robert has been able to open a number of outlets in coffee shops within the PJ area. For Damansara Kim locals, you can find one of them located in Restoran Golden Kim Wah. But beware, we strongly advise only placing your orders if you see Robert himself manning the wok, as his finesse at preparing wok hei-infused char kway teowfar supersedes that of his staff.
(Image credit: @goldenchallenge2015/Instagram)
Located a little further down the Damansara Kim neighbourhood across from Glo Damansara, Restaurant Sweet Inn keeps a steady stream of customers who return time and time again for their impeccably fresh seafood dishes. The establishment was founded by former members of staff from the Chyniis Restaurant located in the now-defunct SSTwo Mall, which was known for serving Chinese banquet fare.
In that regard, they have done a remarkable job in not just sustaining but building upon the finesse accrued from their previous stations. One menu item that has quickly become a hallmark for Sweet Inn is their freshwater prawn noodles, which feature crustaceans spanning the length of an adult palm cooked to coral-coloured perfection.
(Image credit: @hokkiengirl/Instagram)
For casual brunch aficionados, the Table & Apron restaurant in Damansara Kim is a heavy hitter with eight years of steady success tucked under its belt. Previously known as The Kitchen Table Restaurant and Bakery, the space that they occupy has been given a refresh that better mirrors their updated branding.
With that said, the owners know better than to meddle with a formula that has proven to work over the years, so their menu staples remain relatively unchanged. A unique offering available here to try is their nasi ulam, which is served with an assortment of fresh and pickled vegetables as well as legumes, in addition to smoked mackerel.
(Image credit: Table & Apron/Facebook)