Gautam Sinha on his love for coffee, the brand’s DNA and the new Café Dori outpost

Introducing us to Indian minimalism, Gautam Sinha’s leather goods label qualifies as one of Delhi’s top favourite destinations for a minimal vibe, casual culinary dishes and some astutely crafted leather picks.

A hot cuppa coffee, aesthetic interiors and handcrafted leather products all around. If this checks all your boxes for brunch with friends or a workstation well then you can thank Gautam Sinha for building Nappa Dori. Known for being the man who reinvented leather goods in India, Nappa Dori’s products surely speak volumes. But apart from that, this Delhi-based design house is known for more than just accessories. The minimal core mood board of the interiors and most importantly the pet-friendly Dori Café is yet another highlight of the brand. The delectable day menu with healthy bites at the café has the potential to qualify as your go-to spot.

In addition to the above, Nappa Dori also opened its doors to a new location in Delhi NCR. With that said, in order to know about his new ventures, future plans and some of Gautam’s food preferences here we have the man himself giving us all the tea.

Gautam Sinha on Nappa Dori’s mood board, his guilty pleasure meals and more…

Nappa Dori has a new address in Gurgaon, so tell us about this new location.

Absolutely! It’s an exciting new project for Nappa Dori as a brand and I’m thrilled! We started with wanting to create a unique and immersive experience for our customers, something different from our other stores, which is why we came up with a store that is divided into two sections, each offering a distinct but cohesive atmosphere. On one side, we have the Nappa Dori section, where we showcase our signature handcrafted leather products, from exquisite bags to small leather accessories. On the other side, we have an integration of Dori Living and Café Dori. This space combines handcrafted home decor products from Dori Living and a delightful café experience from Café Dori. Overall the store’s a space to unwind where customers can indulge in both retail therapy and savour the aroma of freshly brewed coffee and delectable bites.

Since Nappa Dori’s interiors represent a vintage and aesthetic mood board, so where did you draw inspiration for that?

I have always been inspired by clean minimal lines and a bit of mid-century modernism, over the years Nappa Dori has evolved from a little bit of a vintage industrial look to a more sophisticated minimal look, the DNA is inspired by a bit of Scandinavian influence to showcase Indian craftsmanship and material usage. I call it Indian Minimalism which is something that we bring into our products as well.

Dori Café has garnered immense popularity so tell us how did the idea of Dori Café spring about?

In simple words, for the love of coffee. I am a coffee addict and I loved the idea of opening a coffee shop one day and its always been at the back of my mind to curate a unique experience blended with the Retail space and hence Café Dori came about which was supposed to be an extension of our brand DNA but over the years has morphed into something of its own. Though the initial thought behind it is still strong which is to offer an overall experience to clients from the coffee to the food and obviously the brand

Even your café has a distinct style and menu, so what inspired you to curate that?

We always wanted a place to have its own identity when it came to food, we wanted a day menu, strong on its breakfast and eggs and healthy bites. We wanted people to come and experience a global café experience but in a design environment that embodies the Nappa Dori DNA, along with being pet friendly and speciality coffee obviously had a big part to play in it and brought everything together for us.

What made you choose London as Nappa Dori’s first international destination?

Our London store has been open for 4 years now, and it’s done immensely well, considering we are a small brand from India and jumping into a pool filled with international brands we have proudly stood our ground over the years. London was the most logical choice for me as we share a deep history with the country, the language is not a barrier and also has a big Indian diaspora. Along with all that, it’s one of the key fashion capitals of the world.

What are Gautam Sinha’s guilty pleasure meals?

A Hot Chocolate Fudge from Nirulas if I have to be very honest.

A few places you would want to visit only for the food?

Japan!! I am a big Japanese food person and absolutely love ramen. I would go to Japan just for food, which might happen in the next few weeks.

What are your future plans for Nappa Dori, can we expand in the near future?

Nappa Dori is always evolving, we are going big on travel gear and travel in general, so a lot of exciting products are coming in the next few months, along with this, as you know we have just opened café Dori in Gurgaon and opened Chandigarh recently. Along with this, we are planning to open 3 new locations in the next few months.

Hero and Featured Image: Courtesy Nappa Dori.

