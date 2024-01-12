In conversation with the chef with a conscious sweet tooth: Harsh Kedia 

Mumbai-based chef, Harsh Kedia has made a noteworthy niche for himself lately, and a perfect blend of his journey with diabetes and passion for cooking is what gives him a successful stature today.

Desserts are one guilty pleasure none of us are guilty of! Belonging to the same club of sweet tooth, acclaimed chef Harsh Kedia has been in the limelight lately, courtesy of his presence in Masterchef India and his passion for cooking. Imagine some of your favourite Indian sweets, but make it conscious, and that is what Harsh Kedia is known for. Having dealt with diabetes since quite a young age didn’t stop Kedia from pursuing his passion or giving up his love for sweets. Instead, he decided to take a conscious route, the one that neither compromised on health nor taste. Apart from being a chef- a motivational speaker, entrepreneur, teacher and author are also some of the many feathers in his hat. Further unveiling his journey, his love for sweets and one of his entrepreneurial ventures ‘Conscious Mithaiwala’ we have Harsh Kedia in a candid conversation with Lifestyle Asia India

Acclaimed chef Harsh Kedia on sweets, passion projects and more…

How was the concept of sugar-free mithai born? And how did you bring it to life? Walk us through the process.

The concept of sugar-free mithai was born out of a personal journey with diabetes. It became clear to me that there was a need for traditional sweets that catered to individuals with dietary restrictions. Bringing this concept to life involved extensive research into alternative sweeteners, experimenting with recipes to maintain the authenticity of flavours, and rigorous testing to ensure both taste and health benefits. It was a meticulous process that aimed to redefine the notion of mithai for a wider audience.

Sugar-free is a very important aspect of your cooking career. What are your views on the cons of sugar as a whole in society and do you think sugar-free options should be made more available?

The focus on sugar-free options is rooted in the understanding of the cons of excessive sugar consumption in society. Sugar is linked to various health issues, including diabetes and obesity. Offering sugar-free alternatives is not just about catering to a niche market; it’s about addressing a broader health concern. I strongly believe that sugar-free options should be more readily available, providing people with choices that align with their well-being.

How important is a healthy diet according to you and how does the conscious mithaiwala bridge that gap?

A healthy diet is paramount in leading a fulfilling life. Conscious Mitthaiwalla bridges the gap between traditional indulgences and a healthy lifestyle by offering sugar-free confectioneries. It’s not about depriving oneself of sweets but redefining what sweetness means. A healthy diet contributes to overall well-being, and our offerings aim to make that choice easier and more enjoyable.

Tell us about the range of conscious mithaiwala’s offerings and how it redefines the Indian sweets market.

The range of Conscious Mitthaiwalla’s offerings is diverse, including an array of sugar-free mithais and desserts. From classic Gulab Jamun to innovative twists on traditional sweets, our creations cater to different tastes and occasions. By reimagining Indian sweets with a health-conscious approach, we are contributing to the evolution of the sweets market, making it more inclusive and mindful.

Having accomplished so much at such a young age, how important do you think MasterChef was in your journey? What’s next for Harsh Kedia, how do you plan to further your cause in the f&b industry?

MasterChef played a pivotal role in my journey, providing a platform to showcase my culinary skills and passion for sugar-free creations. It exposed me to new techniques and perspectives, shaping the trajectory of Conscious Mitthaiwalla. Looking forward, I plan to further my cause in the F&B industry by expanding our reach, introducing new products, and advocating for healthier choices. I aspire to contribute to a shift in the industry towards more conscious and health-oriented offerings.

Hero and featured Imagine: Courtesy Harsh Kedia