How, Unaavu Kitchen, an all-women restaurant in Jodhpur is nixing traditional gender roles

Another culinary gem that has been in talks of late is the all-women-led South Indian restaurant aka the Unaavu Kitchen. This Jodhpur-based restaurant is gathering praise from all the foodies around, courtesy of its authentic flavours and the dedication of the two founders, Chandni Arora and Seema Marothi.

The wholesome flavours of South India and the rich culture of Jodhpur, both when combined rightly spell out the famed all-women kitchen in Jodhpur – Unaavu Kitchen. Lucky for the Jodhpur residents, the Unaavu Kitchen is taking rounds on the culinary map, courtesy of the delectable dishes and the visionary founders- Chandni Arora and Seema Marothi. Apart from the flavoursome menu of the kitchen, the fact that it is run by all women is what makes Unaavu Kitchen even more special. With a promise of authenticity, the founders brought home cooks from Tamil Nadu on board as consultants who trained local Jodhpur women on the basics and essentials of South Indian cooking.

In addition to the above, the kitchen is also labelled as a ‘clean space’ due to its home-cooked and organic approach. Further, to gain more insight into their inspiration and concept, here we Chandni Arora, co-founder indulging in an exclusive with Lifestyle Asia India.

Chandi Arora, co-founder of Unaavu Kitchen talks about running an all-women enterprise:

Unnavu, as we know is a women-run organisation. What inspired you to make the initiative women-centric?

Right at the drawing board stage, we always envisioned a space run by women. Professional kitchens are largely dominated by men. You will find very few spaces where the entire kitchen is led and run by women. In the restaurant industry, there is lots of hustling and simulation happening all the time, hours are demanding and the environment could be tough with pressure around on-time delivery without compromising on the quality. These could be a few factors that do not attract women as they may not be able to strike a balance or may not find the culture conducive. We wanted to change this perception.

Traditionally women have been cooking for the family and men for a living. We believe it is time to nix these gender roles. Women bring in their own perspective when it comes to cooking, a lot of attention to detail and different ideas on textures and flavours, having learnt from women in their family, sometimes passed on to them from generations. They associate cooking not as a deliverable but as an act of feeding loved ones. Most importantly, it was about creating a culture and environment that helps them strike a balance, create a healthy network and help them thrive.

Bringing flavours from down south to the western part of India must have taken a lot of effort combined with some challenges. Tell us something about your journey at Unnavu so far.

A lot of homework has gone into creating our menu in terms of sourcing the highest quality ingredients from Tamil Nadu & Karnataka, re-creating traditional South Indian recipes using local and seasonal produce and discovering little secrets from South Indian kitchens that make our food special. One challenge was to train local women from Jodhpur to deliver the taste. Women who did not have exposure to this cuisine. We invited Ms. Radha Murthy an expert in South Indian cuisine to come and train our staff right from the basics of South Indian cooking.

Since, this food is not a staple for this region finding the right ingredients can be challenging at times, so we procure some of our key ingredients like rice, shallots, tamarind, spices and jaggery to name a few from Tamil Nadu. This also helps us recreate the most authentic taste. We started in July last year as a cloud kitchen with a team of 2 women. Today we are a team of 15 having grown from a cloud kitchen to a boutique restaurant in a span of six months serving the most authentic homestyle South Indian food and introducing flavours that are new to Jodhpur.

How do you as founders look at the future of Unnavu?

To create more bespoke experiences while experimenting and collaborating to bring more regional cuisines to the forefront.

What role does Unnavu play in your lives? Has it in any way changed the way you looked at the world previously?

Unaavu gave us a sense of purpose to create a safe haven for women who could come together and create magic in the kitchen. We learnt that dining out is not always about a fancy setting or beautifully plated food. It can be cooked the way it is cooked at home and served exactly how one would serve it at home. Love and slow cooking are really powerful tools as they enhance the taste which makes our patrons come back to us.

How did Jodhpur respond to your menu which is purely South Indian and is quite different from the fare found in Jodhpur?

We have received a lot of love from Jodhpur. The initial months at Cloud Kitchen gave us the confidence that Jodhpur not only agrees but loves the taste. Today one of our strongest marketing tools is word of mouth. A large part of our sales comes from regular patrons.

Lastly, are you planning to spread your kitchen to other parts of the country?

A year into the business we are open to the idea of taking this initiative to other cities, provided we are able to ensure sustainable execution excellence without compromising on the customer experience and our core values.

Hero and Featured Image: Courtesy Unaavukitchen/IG.