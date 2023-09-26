Kiki’s Restaurant : Chef Nitin Monga’s culinary ode to the sea

Kiki’s is a must-visit name when on a getaway to Alibaug. The picturesque Ccaza Commodore villa doubles up as the noted culinary oasis of Kiki’s restaurant, a longstanding gastronomic endeavour of sailor turned chef, Nitin Mongia. With not just a restaurant and events space but also a catering and delivery service based in Worli, Mumbai, Kiki’s makes its culinary expertise available to all. Known for its global cuisine, rich ambience and curated catering experience, Kiki’s is a culinary delight. “Inspired by the playful spirit of the sea, reflecting the idea of a lively, inviting space where people could gather to enjoy great food and sailing adventures,” says Chef Nitin Mongia, on what inspired it all.

“Kiki’s was born from a passion for both sailing and culinary artistry. As a sailor and chef, I envisioned a place where the beauty of the sea could harmonize with the delights of global cuisine.” Chef Mongia shares. And the sea truly meets culinary artistry with his vision of a sailor. The restaurant sees the collision of both of Chef Nitin Mongia’s worlds. Being located close to Mandwa Jetty and ships, with a menu carefully curated with global cuisine from the far ends of the sea, Kiki’s is a sailor’s gastronomic dream come true. “My personal life as a yachtsman and chef deeply influences Kiki’s. Sailing inspires a sense of adventure and exploration, which we infuse into our dining experiences.” He adds.

But a sailor’s adventure is only a piece of the restaurant’s inherent charm. Kiki’s boasts of a global culinary experience with attention to detail. Apart from its famous artisanal pizzas, the restaurant also infuses global elements with a variety of options that are sure to satisfy the food lover’s soul. “Kiki’s offers a tantalizing variety of global cuisine, drawing inspiration from flavours around the world. Our menu celebrates diversity, with dishes ranging from Mediterranean delights to Asian-inspired creations. We believe that a diverse culinary palette adds depth and excitement to the dining experience, ensuring there’s something to please every palate.” Says Chef Nitin Mongia, talking about Kiki’s culinary expertise. The bestselling artisanal pizza menu at Kiki’s is another lip-smacking venture that has become a signature of the restaurant and for deliveries. “We use only the finest ingredients, including handcrafted dough, fresh, locally sourced toppings, and wood-fired ovens to achieve that perfect crispy crust and melty cheese. Each pizza is a flavour masterpiece, offering traditional and inventive options for pizza enthusiasts,” he notes.

“The beautiful garden space at Kiki’s Alibaug is not just a restaurant; it’s a versatile events venue. Its natural charm and serene ambience make it ideal for weddings, corporate gatherings, and special celebrations,” says Chef Nitin Mongia, talking about the scenic décor of Kiki’s. The aesthetically pleasing garden adorned with coloured rattan chairs and cushions to match the rustic wooden table, makes one feel like you’ve entered a magical garden. The Instagram-able location with its cascading bougainvillea is done up to cater to a variety of events, or to simply enjoy an afternoon of peace. And with the beautifully curated space comes Kiki’s ability to customise and create special gastronomic experiences through its catering services and culinary artistry. “Kiki’s takes pride in curating unique catering menus for different occasions. We work closely with our clients to understand their preferences and event themes, allowing us to design tailored culinary experiences that leave a lasting impression. Whether it’s an intimate dinner, a corporate event, or a grand celebration, our catering menus are customized to match the occasion’s essence,” says Chef Nitin Mongia.

Kiki’s promises to be a delightful experience for all occasions. With a menu filled with the wonders from the sea, be it an afternoon under the bougainvillaea or a catered event, Kiki’s will leave one charmed. An experience in itself the culinary artistry of Kiki’s is what makes it so sweet. “We marry artistry and culinary goodness by infusing creativity into every aspect of the dining experience. From exquisite plating to the fusion of global flavours, we aim to elevate dining to an artistic endeavour, where every bite is a masterpiece and every moment is a celebration of life’s pleasures,” says Chef Nitin Mongia, as he tells us about their culinary expertise. Kiki’s is truly a conjunction of the sea and culinary artistry, from a sailor’s dream to a catering experience. Experience an evening of magic and gourmet at Kiki’s.

Hero and Feature images: Courtesy Kiki’s