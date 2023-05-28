Enjoy fun dining with the smallest chef in the world at Shangri-La Eros in New Delhi

Fun dining has a different meaning for different people. But, if you’re someone who likes to enjoy a meal with some cinematic entertainment, Shangri-La Eros New Delhi has the perfect dining experience lined up for you with Le Petit Chef or the world’s smallest chef, who is just 6 cm tall.

What is Le Petit Chef?

Le Petit Chef brings to the patrons a small chef, created with 3D mapping, who takes you on an immersive gastronomic journey, complete with theatrics enhanced by storytelling. Guests are treated to a five-course European meal with vegetarian and non-vegetarian options.

Talking about this unique offering, Abhishek Sadhoo, General Manager, Shangri-La Eros New Delhi said, “Following the sold-out success in Singapore, Germany, Dubai, Rome the entertainment dining show of Le Petit Chef will be playing for the first time in Delhi with an amazing take on immersive dining! Diners will get to know the Chef intimately as he cooks right on your plate.”

What can you expect at Le Petit Chef dining experience?

The room set-up for this 90-minute experience can seat 32, with four guests at each table. We were welcomed by a host who introduced the concept and the cute chef. Through the five courses, nuances of French cooking and the use of the freshest ingredients were explained. What my vegetarian meal consisted:

First course: Truffle Burrata salad

Second course: Classic Minestrone soup

Third course: Lasagne Primavera

Fourth course: Baked Ricotta & Spinach Roulade

Fifth course: I chose to go for the Crème Brulee which is part of the non-vegetarian meal

Other details to note

Each table can seat only four people and the dishes for both vegetarian and non-vegetarian menus are set. No changes can be made to this. If you are a party of more than four, you will not be able to sit at the same table.

You can book this for various celebrations like birthdays, anniversaries or other special moments. It’s dinner only from Monday to Thursday, and both lunch and dinner from Friday to Sunday.

There are different grades of menus available:

Vegetarian — Wine-Paired Platinum menu: INR 16,000 per person + taxes

Non-vegetarian — Wine-Paired Platinum menu: INR 16,000 per person + taxes

Vegetarian — Wine-Paired Gold menu: INR 12,000 per person + taxes

Non-vegetarian — Wine-Paired Gold menu: INR 12,000 per person + taxes

Vegetarian — Platinum menu: INR 8,000 per person + taxes

Non-vegetarian — Platinum menu: INR 8,000 per person + taxes

Vegetarian — Gold menu: INR 6,000 per person + taxes

Non-vegetarian — Gold menu: INR 6,000 per person + taxes

Vegetarian — Kids (6-12 years) menu: INR 4,000 per child + taxes

Non-vegetarian — Kids (6-12 years) menu: INR 4,000 per child + taxes

Le Petit Chef fun dining experience starts on 3 June and you can book your seats at Shangri-La Eros New Delhi here.

More about Le Petit Chef

The little chef is brought to life by Belgium-based company, Skullmapping, using 3D projection mapping. Le Petit Chef was created in 2010 and went on to become a viral global sensation and has served sumptuous meals in London, Singapore, Dubai, Kuala Lumpur and many other cities.