7 LGBTQ+ owned cafes and restaurants in India channelling their ‘pride’ for the community

We still might have a long way to go to make India a completely judgement-free country for the queer community, but also, look at how far we’ve come. Today, there are spaces where everyone can feel safe and not judged, thanks to these LGBTQ+ owned cafes and restaurants in India.

The hospitality sector in India is every-growing and expanding, especially more so after the pandemic. This makes the dining industry highly competitive. But even amidst all that, these restaurants and cafes have made a name for themselves. Diverse, offbeat, unconventional, and most importantly, a judgement-free zone, these LGBTQ+ owned cafes and restaurants cater to anyone and everyone. On this list, you will find everything from fine dining to nightclubs, quaint mountain retreats and quirky cafes.

LGBTQ+ cafes and restaurants in India

Le Flamington, Pune

Founded by Khuzaan Dalal and his partner Taha Khan, one look at this place will make you realise what a labour of love looks like. Having met on a dating app in 2012, the couple took the next big step in their relationship in 2017, by starting this charming Parisian-style cafe together. They are known for single-origin chocolates, artisanal international breads, viennoiserie, great coffee, and their signature dessert The Grey, which is inspired from 50 Shades of Grey.

Address: 88, East Ave, Palace View Society, Ramwadi, Kalyani Nagar, Pune-411014

People’s Choice Cafe, Hyderabad

The first queer cafe in the city of Nawabs, this LGBTQ+ owned cafe and restaurant believes in keeping everything colourful, from its food to its people. Founded by Hephzibah Smith, an LGBTQ+ ally, and her business partner Mohammed Adam, this place welcomes everyone with open arms and treats them to delicious offerings. From grills and pasta to burgers and milkshakes, you will get it all. But don’t miss out their Rainbow Menu that they do on every Sunday, an LGBTQ+ special.

Address: Near bhavans, 34-72/1, Rd Number 4, Vivekanandapuram Colony, Sainikpuri, Secunderabad, Telangana- 500056

Chez Jerome – Q Café, Delhi

The Q cafe at Lado Sarai in Delhi not only has a beautiful theme, but it also has a stunning view. Overlooking the majestic Qutub Minar, they host live events, Karaoke nights, Drag nights and more. It was also the first-ever LGBTQ+ cafe in Delhi, making it all the more special. They have a specially curated gourmet menu, with salads, pastas, lip-smacking raviolis, pizzas, and more.

Address: Mincha Wali Gali, Chatri Wala Kuan, Lado Sarai, New Delhi-110016

Kitty Su, Delhi and Mumbai

Did you know that this party central in Delhi and Mumbai is owned by an icon of the queer community? Started by Keshav Suri, the executive director of the LaLit Suri Hospitality group, Kitty Su has always advocated for the causes and issues of the LGBTQ+. Kitty Su might have started out as another nightclub in Delhi, but over the years, it has transformed into a space that promotes diversity and breaks normative gender discourses. How? They have gender-neutral bathrooms, showcase drag performances and are open to everyone, regardless of who you identify as.

Delhi: The Lalit Hotel, Barakhamba Rd, opp. Modern School, Connaught Place, New Delhi.

Mumbai: Ground Floor The LaLit Mumbai, Airport Rd, Navpada, Marol, Andheri East, Mumbai.

DIVA group of restaurants

Who hasn’t heard of Chef Ritu Dalmia? The stalwart of Italian food in India and the undisputed queen of Indian fine dining, Chef Dalmia has been an inspiration for many as a gay woman from a conservative Marwari family. As she has become a brand and success story in herself, Dalmia was one of the five petitioners who challenged article 377 in court. The DIVA Group LGBTQ+ owned restaurants is not only a champion of inclusivity, but also of great food.

Address: M-8A, M Block Market, Greater Kailash II, New Delhi-110048

Amra Odbhuth Cafe, Kolkata

When it comes to food and inclusivity, trust Kolkata to do it right. Started by four friends, Upasana Agarwal, Nandini Moitra, Raina Roy and Kallol Guha, Amra Odbhut means ‘we are queer’. A café-cum-community centre for and by queer people, this is one of the few LGBTQ+ owned cafes and restaurants in Kolkata, that mitigates discrimination and prejudices against the community.

Address: 27A, Jadavpur E Rd, Bidhanpally, Jadavpur, Kolkata, West Bengal 700032

Edible Archives, Goa

A proud queer owned business by co-owners Anumitra Ghosh Dastidar & Shalini Krishan, both of whom are queer women. Together they have created a beautiful eatery in Anjuna, where they welcome guests irrespective of their gender identities or sexual orientation. Coming to their food, they truly aim to take patrons and guests on a culinary trip across India with their ingredient-driven menu. They also source most of their ingredients directly from farmers using only fresh, seasonal produce. The rest they grow many of their ingredients in-house.

Address: 1301, Anjuna Mapusa Rd, Kumbhar Vaddo, Anjuna, Goa 403509

