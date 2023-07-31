LSA Eats: Chef Rahul Rana on the limitless possibilities at Avatara | Exclusive

In an exclusive interview with Lifestyle Asia India, culinary maestro Rahul Rana talks about the success that is Avatara.

When asked about the inspiration behind Avatara, Dubai’s first and only all-vegetarian degustation fine dining experience, Chef Rahul Rana shares that it was driven by his profound passion for vegetarianism and the belief that plant-based cuisine can be just as delightful and flavorful as any other culinary style. This vision has been proven true, evident from the Michelin star the restaurant proudly holds and the glowing reviews from satisfied customers.

Avatara’s menu draws inspiration from humble seasonal ingredients – pure, clean, natural, and brimming with energy. Using locally sourced produce and dairy products, the cuisine aims to present a modern avatar of the techniques, philosophy, and soulful essence of Indian food. Historically, Indian cuisine was largely vegetarian, yet some segments of society perceive it as limited. With Avatara, Rahul Rana and his team seek to challenge such notions, crafting a unique vegetarian fine dining experience that showcases the boundless possibilities of vegetarian food.

Excerpts from our conversation with Chef Rahul Rana of Avatara…

What inspired you to focus on vegetarian cuisine, and how does Avatara stand out in the culinary landscape? Can you share some insights into the philosophy and concept behind the restaurant?

Avatara was inspired by a deep passion for vegetarianism and the belief that plant-based cuisine can be just as exciting and flavorful as any other culinary style. Our philosophy is centred around promoting sustainable living and conscious eating choices. We strive to showcase the versatility and richness of vegetarian ingredients, creating dishes that are not only visually stunning but also delicious and satisfying. What sets Avatara apart is our commitment to pushing the boundaries of vegetarian cuisine, combining global culinary techniques with locally sourced, organic produce to create an unforgettable dining experience.

As the culinary scene continues to evolve, more people are embracing plant-based and sustainable dining. How do you approach creating innovative and flavorful vegetarian dishes that appeal to a wide range of diners, including those who may not typically choose vegetarian options?

At Avatara, we believe that taste and innovation are key to enticing diners, regardless of their dietary preferences. We approach vegetarian cuisine with a focus on flavours, textures, and presentation, ensuring that every dish is a delightful sensory experience. Our talented culinary team explores a diverse range of global flavours and techniques, combining them with seasonal and locally sourced ingredients to create innovative dishes that surprise and satisfy even the most discerning palates. We aim to provide a dining experience that transcends the boundaries of vegetarianism and appeals to all, showcasing the limitless possibilities of plant-based cuisine.

How do you strike a balance between pushing culinary boundaries and maintaining a focus on taste and satisfaction for your guests?

Striking a balance between culinary innovation and guest satisfaction is of utmost importance to us at Avatara. While we strive to push boundaries and create unique dining experiences, we never lose sight of the ultimate goal: to provide delicious, flavorful, and satisfying meals for our guests. Our approach involves meticulous testing and refining of new recipes and techniques, ensuring that each dish not only embodies our creative vision but also delivers an exceptional taste experience. We listen closely to feedback from our guests and constantly evolve our menu to meet their preferences while continuing to surprise and delight with innovative flavours and presentations.

In the context of the rapidly changing food industry, what trends or shifts do you foresee in the coming years?

The food industry is constantly evolving, and we anticipate several trends and shifts in the coming years. We foresee an increased focus on sustainability and ethical sourcing, with consumers becoming more conscious of the environmental impact of their food choices. Additionally, there will likely be a continued rise in plant-based dining as more people embrace vegetarian and vegan options for health, environmental, and ethical reasons. We also expect a greater emphasis on personalized dining experiences, with technology significantly enhancing customer interactions and creating tailored culinary journeys.

As a renowned chef who has achieved significant success in your career, how have you managed to strike a balance between your professional commitments and personal well-being, and what advice would you give to aspiring chefs who may find it challenging to maintain a healthy work-life balance in this competitive industry?

Maintaining a healthy work-life balance in the culinary industry can be challenging, but it is essential for personal well-being and long-term success. As a chef, it’s important to prioritize self-care and establish boundaries. This may involve setting realistic working hours, delegating tasks, and seeking support from a strong team. Making time for relaxation, exercise, and hobbies outside of work is crucial. Additionally, fostering open communication with your team and creating a positive work environment can alleviate this.

According to you, which is a seemingly simple dish that is actually quite tough to cook?

For me, it would be the dishes made from Bitter Gourd also known as Karela in India. Although it is a common kitchen ingredient in India, whenever dining out, the majority of people stay away from bitter gourd as it has a natural bitterness in its taste and a lot of restaurants avoid using it in any of the dishes. At Avatara, we have experimented and made dishes using it that are not only delicious but equally appealing to the eyes as well.