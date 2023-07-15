LSA Eats: Design gurus on what it takes to design the perfect restaurant

The way a restaurant looks is directly proportional to the way its customers react to the food. This is not to say, a simple street food joint would not draw crowds, it’s just that when you talk about a fine dining restaurant, the decor is crucial to the experience. From seating, acoustics, and colours to lighting, we talk to leading design experts on what goes into restaurant interior design.

The restaurant interior design says a lot about the personality of the space, say design experts. After all, it helps people decide if they want to eat there simply by browsing through the photographs. This applies more so to the social-media-driven world where snap judgements are formed simply by aesthetics. So, how do upcoming restaurant nail their interior design and create an ambience – light, space and design elements that all lure the food aficionados? The task isn’t simply about bringing people in but it can also impact how people think about the food, how much they eat, how long they stay and how much they drink. We check in with experts on things that tick the boxes when it comes to restaurant interior design.

“Designing a restaurant is a delicate art,” says Meghana Nimmagadda, the founder of Hyderabad-based Designtales. “Just as a sumptuous dish tantalises our taste buds, an impeccably designed restaurant enchants our senses and sets the stage for an unforgettable culinary experience. From strategically placed spotlights to create an intimate experience to thoughtfully positioned tables for privacy, from using plush fabrics that engage the senses to incorporate unique architectural details that reflect the restaurant’s brand identity, all the elements in a restaurant can be orchestrated to create a memorable gastronomic journey. For Nimmagadda, lighting, especially, plays a paramount role in restaurant design as it has the power to transform spaces and evoke emotions. “While soft, indirect light caters to intimate settings, focused spotlights create pockets of energy by highlighting architectural features and showcasing food presentations. Additionally, walkways are a wonderful opportunity to set the tone for the restaurant right at the beginning. Using interesting light installations along passageways not only creates a visual interest but also helps in way-finding. Like a master chef’s seasoning, lighting adds depth, warmth, and a touch of magic that elevates a restaurant from a mere eatery to a memorable culinary sanctuary.”

Architect duo, Ninada and Komal of Pune-based firm, Alkove-Design talk about restaurant interior design from the point of view of the restaurant, Secret Garden they designed. “Immersive dining experiences require a delicate harmony of elements. Our project, Secret Garden, has taught us the transformative power of every detail, crafting a journey that transports guests to a whimsical and enchanting atmosphere. Through a thoughtful selection of colours, decor, and natural materials like bamboo and cane, we ignite a deep appreciation for the wonders of nature, kindling the very magic that inspired the restaurant’s name. Meticulous attention to seating, lighting, and acoustics enhances the overall ambience, while the inclusion of an open kitchen and bar establishes an intimate connection between guests and tantalising cuisines. Ultimately, designs should breathe life into the essence of restaurants, captivating guests and leaving them with unforgettable memories.”

Known for their contemporary designs, Minnie Bhatt of her eponymous Mumbai-based design firm breaks down the key elements that are important for restaurant interior design. “The objective of space planning is to arrange the furniture in a manner that provides comfortable seating for the maximum number of guests while avoiding overcrowding of tables and allowing ample room for service.” She also highlights the importance of having good sound-absorbing materials, “In order to maintain a comfortable environment, the inclusion of sound-absorbing materials is crucial. These materials help prevent excessive noise levels within the space, ensuring a pleasant and enjoyable experience for the guests.” Another important aspect that comes into play is air conditioning, “It plays a crucial role in indoor restaurants by ensuring uniform cooling and maintaining a comfortable temperature that enables guests to enjoy their meals in a relaxed manner.

Citing the example of a recently opened cocktail bar, Melt in Noida, design firm Tanya Chutani of Pantone Collective shares, “For this project, we focused on incorporating fluid architecture and volume surfaces into the overall planning. We utilised free-flowing flooring patterns and organic furniture profiles to complement the brand story. Additionally, we choose a unique colour for this project with blue serving as a contrasting element to the chocolate liquore concept. This added a vibrant and eye-catching element to the space, creating a colour block that enhances the overall aesthetic.”

Header Image: Courtesy Minnie Bhatt Design. Featured Image: Courtesy Alkove-Design.