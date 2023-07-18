LSA Eats: Eat (and drink) Bangkok with Chef Parul Pratap

Bangkok! The city of angels, brilliantly gilded in every visitor’s imagination, angels that both fly and walk amongst us and whether you’re in the hysteria of Chinatown on any given night or at a Michelin-starred restaurant, if you hold absolutely still, you can feel one brush past you. Just by your shoulder but you don’t shudder because it’s almost comforting. That’s how Bangkok feels, mystical, polychromatic and completely alive.

Post-pandemic Bangkok is paradise reimagined, the soul remains intact but the vibe has escalated to very cosmopolitan standards. Everyone is fluent in English, the streets are clean, the iconic street hawkers remain, albeit very organized, the Metro system is the gold standard and a service called ‘Grab’ brings you food, groceries, cabs driven by little old ladies and even a bike so you can pillion your way to your destination.

All the energy seems amplified, the lessons of the past couple of years are well learned and the most visited city in the world would like her visitors back. Bangkok is an explosion of colour, culture, food and the best bars in Asia but it is also powered by classic Asian hospitality, a natural inclination to serve with folded hands, a beautifully endearing gesture.

The capital of Thailand, a pivotal river port, a functioning dynasty and possibly the culinary capital of Asia, Bangkok is truly the Land of Gold and lives up to all these benchmarks. Book your stay at Marriott Marquis Queen’s Park to stay in the heart of the city, a 1388-room hotel with the largest breakfast, a hotel that hosted the IIFA and is said to be a favourite with Indian film stars.

It’s a good idea to build an itinerary for each day, the sensory overload is real, and a lot can be missed if you’re not well-planned. Bangkok’s basic tenets are fairly categorised, but a lot is going on within those categories. There’s culture, food, drink (remember some of the best bars of Asia? So, ‘drink’ is a bona fide category), fun and relaxation.

The Pak Klong Talad Market is the wholesale market of Bangkok where close to 80 per cent of the flowers are locally grown, with only rare varieties of tulips and a few other blossoms coming in from other countries. The vista is magical, every possible colour in nature blooms at every corner. You’re likely to a quirky cafe called Floral Café at Napasorn where the top two floors serve indulgent cakes and desserts with excellent local coffee.

Further down, stalls are serving a variety of local chillies, kaffir lime, an array of fresh greens that only the vendor can identify and a few kiosks of local utensils. If you prefer to cook Thai food at home, this is an excellent place to pick up a traditional mortar and pestle and Kradib Khao Neow (bamboo basket to steam sticky rice). Though sticky rice is available across the city, it is in the North region and Isaan where sticky rice is made every morning and eaten with everything from Moo Ping (pork skewers) to rich, hot Thai curries. When you’re looking to buy Thai Jasmine Rice outside of Thailand, look for the term ‘Hom Mali’ on the label, that’s the certification for authentic Thai origin rice.

A little further ahead, about an hour from the city is the Khlong Lat Mayom Weekend Market, also considered far more authentic and local than the one tour operators would align for tourists. This market is far from a tourist trap, it’s where the locals go to pick up a huge variety of snacks and meals. Every step of the way, there is a new variety of ‘Khanom’ or snack, kiosks with prawn cakes, Sai Krok Isan (sausages), satay, Miang Kham, the most beautiful balance of flavour and texture, a small piece of chilli, sliced kaffir lime, sliced shallot, sliced ginger, roasted peanut, roasted coconut dried prawns . . . a palm sugar syrup is all wrapped in a Thai betel leaf and eaten in one bite. For a similar but smaller experience within the city, the Or Tor Kor market is more convenient. A large covered shed holds some of the finest fruit vendors, organic farmers and a food court that is perfect for an authentic Thai meal from practically all the regions of the country. Pick up shrimp paste, dried fish, and organic varieties of rice, from jasmine to white and wild, it’s all there and fairly priced compared to supermarkets. Eat Thai curry sticky rice, Thai roast chicken, large chillies stuffed with chicken and fish, crispy crepes stuffed with shrimp and finish with coconut ice cream doused in condensed milk and topped with roasted peanuts.

Once you’re done with the local dining experience, it’s time to head on to an equally indulgent yet more gourmet atmosphere for a meal. Bangkok serves up a global culinary experience in one compact city, from classic New England Lobster Rolls, and Argentinian Asado to Mexican Tacos and Wagyu Steaks – it’s all happening here. To try food from all the regions of the country, you can head on over to Siam Origins at Museum Siam. Take an hour to learn about the history of Bangkok and then settle in for a meal of crab curry with betel leaves, braised morning glory, fresh pomelo salad and Hung Lay pork curry, from Chiang Mai Northern Thailand. The mango sticky rice here is absolutely memorable.

For a similar experience in an even more relaxed setting, the Eat-Thai food court at the Central Embassy Mall aims to replicate the food courts of Singapore and does a good job of it. This space boasts of street hawkers that are Michelin-recommended, the Seafood Tom Yum, Crab Fried Rice, Thai Khao Soi, and Som Tam Salad are very popular, washed down with Thai Boba tea or surprisingly sweet coconut water that they prefer to call coconut juice. Don’t miss the Thapthim Krop (popularly known as Tim Tub Grob), crunchy rubies of water chestnut coated with tapioca flour, floating delicately in rose-coloured coconut milk, lightly flavoured with pandan leaves, rose or orange blossom water.

The bar scene in Bangkok is comparable to that of Europe with one remarkable difference, the flavour profile Bangkok bartenders have the privilege to play with is far more exotic. Between clarifying spirits, infusing herbs, and extracting even the mouth feel of raw bananas, these folks are here to play. Hit up the Abandoned Mansion in Sukhumvit, a jazz bar that looks exactly like the name suggests. When in Chinatown, leave the hustle behind and head to Opium for a world-class drinking experience. Atop the uber-chic Potong restaurant, is a bar that makes its own vermouth (as do most bars in BKK), and pays extra attention to glassware.

Complete your escapade with Bangkok Social at the Four Seasons, no need to wax poetic about what can only be a legendary bar and deservedly deemed as the best in Bangkok. For a view and a stunning collection of Gins, head up to the 38th floor of the Marriott Marquis and let the bartenders at A Bar do their magic, walk in before dusk and stay till before dinner. The views are as spectacular as the drinks.

Bangkok is as much a culinary haven as it is a shopping paradise, now it stands out as an ideal vacation destination where even a week isn’t enough. So, plan a trip that is most likely to be nothing like the one you’ve done before and make sure you take in all these hotspots for a memorable stay at Krung Thep, the City of Gods, the Great City, the Home of the Emerald Buddha, the Impregnable City of Ayutthaya, it’s all happening here and it’s all happening now!