LSA Eats: The best pizza in Goa, the land of bread

Goa, the ultimate Indian travel destination. The land of beaches, beer, bread and pizza. The party hub of the country and the ultimate spot for a vacation spent relaxing by the beach. The land that welcomes family and friends, split between the South and North; each with its distinct charm and cause. But we often overlook this lesser-known fact about Goa that keeps one from discovering the finer delicacies offered by the place.

Also known, as the land of bread and pizzas; you read it right the first time. Owing to their Portuguese colonial history, the famous Portuguese bread making techniques have been passed down generationally, with of course the added local ingredients found only in Goan origin. Being known for their famous pao and poie, traditional breads and their local bakeries, the culture stands strong.

This love for bread and bread making also extend to the local pizzas. With pizzas available in almost every café and restaurant in Goa it is a specialty they boast of. With their added use of traditional wood fire ovens to bake their dough with a particular Smokey flavor, these hidden gems are a mouth watering must try for all the travelers looking for a quick bite or even a full meal. Out of the multiple such specially baked pizzas available at every corner of Goa, here are a few of the best Pizzerias in town.

The 5 best pizza joints in Goa

Da Tita by Magic Italy, Majorda

Authentic, finger licking good pizzas served freshly baked on thin crusts distinct to true Italian cuisine. Italian owned the place has its roots in the rustic beauty of Italy, with a Goan twist. A spacy and airy atmosphere with beautiful wall paintings. The food boasts flavour and expertise from years of experience, ranging from the pizzas to their beautiful half lasagna half ravioli speciality. With expert service and good food this homely joint is sure to give you a run for your money.

Address– Da Tita by Magic Italy, Calata, Majorda, Goa 403713

Contact- 95525 30743

GoodFellas, Benaulim

Vibe and groove to the peppy live music at Goodfellas, the right place to go for an upbeat Italian pub experience with juicy and succulent pizzas served piping hot. An amazing atmosphere with a golden glow that locals and tourists alike flock too, there’s never a moment you’d find it empty. A chilled beer and pizza at GoodFellas is a must, and not to forget their special gelatos.

Address– Benaulim Beach Rd, near Kadar supermarket, Vasvaddo, Benaulim, Goa 403716

Contact- 96575 31631

LaCucina, Morjim

One of Goa’s many cozy hidden gems. They do comfort foods in the tastiest ways, with good coffee, wine, and dessert to add. Known for their tiramisu and their great service. A nice touch for those in search of some good and comforting, authentic pizza and a good fun environment to grab a meal at.

Address– Survey 111, Morjim, Goa 403512

Contact- 86050 18605

Melt Pizzabar, Anjuna

If you’re looking for a relaxing evening, with good ambience, light music and experimental pizzas to order; Melt is a must. An innovative new pizzabar with a variety of good quality ingredients to heighten their experimental menu. A beautifully done up place with wicker furniture to give it slight rustic vibe, Melt is definitely on the try out list for pizza lovers.

Address– HQV2+5VJ, Mapusa – Anjuna – Chapora Rd, Vagator, Anjuna, Goa 403509

Contact- 82798 01420

Piccolo Roma, Vagator

A tourist hotspot known for its open area pizza making, where you get a live view of your pizza getting made. With a large variety of option including whole wheat bases for health freaks as well as non-cheese pizzas for the vegan crowd, Piccolo Roma covers it all. Owing it’s popularity to their thin crusted well done pizzas and their tourist vibe, a stay in Vagator demands a visit to the restaurant.

Address– Chapora Road, Near Bharat Petrol Pump, Vagator, Goa 403509

Contact- 75078 06821

Find anew the pizza culture in Goa like none other and make use your time in Goa to treat yourself to some good old Pizza at these lovely Pizzerias.

Hero and Feature images: Courtesy Unsplash