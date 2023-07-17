LSA Eats: The Wisdom and Philosophy of 11Woodfire’s Chef Akmal Anuar | Exclusive

In an exclusive conversation with Lifestyle Asia India, 11Woodfire’s Chef Akmal Anuar talks about patience, fair pay and the beauty of accidents.

Fire is, perhaps, the most polarising of the elements. It can be a friend or foe, mentor or destroyer, the difference between survival and sure death. Fire is the great purifier – it is through immersion in fire that precious metals reveal themselves. For humankind, the discovery of fire was a game-changer. The concept of fire being a gift from the divine is seen across cultures and mythologies. Millennia later, our relationship with fire hasn’t changed – we still view it as a force to be reckoned with, a gift to be cherished and an emotion to be enjoyed. Fire, in the right hands, is mankind’s most powerful tool for civilization.

It is through fire that our ancestors fostered a sense of community, relishing in the warmth and the light it provided while simultaneously keeping away the predators. And it is this sense of warmth and community that Chef Akmal Anuar’s 11Woodfire seeks to channel. While the Michelin-star restaurant is housed in a strikingly modern, industrial-styled property in a posh suburb of Jumeirah in Dubai, the essence of 11Woodfire is foundationally ancient. The open kitchen and grill at the restaurant give it a raw, edgy and surprisingly intimate feel.

But what makes 11Woodfire stand out from the many established restaurants in Dubai is its food, cooked as it is over oak, hickory or hay, the fire and the wood lending their history, memory and flavours to the food being cooked on them. We are told that even the crackly caramel topping atop the Crème Brûlée is a result of the ‘wood fire’. But if we truly had to pick our favourite dish from their menu, we would go with the Wagyu Burger in a heartbeat. It is simply divine, a carnival of flavours the minute you bite into it. And yet, it is so simple. No frills attached. At 11woodfire, you’re in good hands.

But the creation of 11Woodfire wasn’t an easy task and neither was Chef Akmal’s journey in the culinary industry. If you ever have the chance to engage in conversation with him, do not let it slip away. The narrative of his life unfolds like a tapestry of beauty and complexity, mirroring the intricacy of the dishes he skillfully crafts. Moreover, his thought process is imbued with a philosophical inclination, evident in the very essence upon which his restaurant is founded—a tribute to one of humanity’s most revered and venerated elements.

Excerpts from our conversation with 11Woodfire’s Chef Akmal Anuar

Can you tell us more about your journey from working at your parents’ hawker stall to becoming a renowned chef and restaurant owner? What were the most significant challenges you faced along the way, and how did you overcome them?

I am very grateful to be where I am today. There were no shortcuts. I don’t have a degree or such to back myself up but what my parents have taught me was intuition and hard work. My dad never allowed me to give up and his constant reminders are things I still carry with me. At the very beginning, everyone contemplated and questioned me. They didn’t see me as someone with potential, just a guy with a minimal record of success. My route was longer but I think this was for the best. I had time to build a foundation for myself and what was around me. You learn to be patient when things just don’t go your way. Now as a more mature person, I believe in the circular nature of things. Some days are yours and some are others. When you struggle, somewhere towards the end, something good is going to happen. I take life as it is.

Could you share a pivotal moment or experience that solidified your decision to pursue a culinary career?

It was almost an accidental move to start my culinary journey professionally. All I wanted was to cook and get paid. I wanted to earn a living so I could buy things. I liked listening to music back in the day and was a little interested in fashion. That was the drive, to be honest. It got serious when emotionally, I became attached to a dish, a recipe and a style. It grew on me. I became a control freak towards a recipe or my work style. I kept working on how to make it better. I tried new flavours. Before I knew it, I was breathing and living the restaurant scene. It was a tough journey but I find it very interesting how your love for something can change your perception of things.

Travel seems to have played a significant role in shaping your culinary expertise. How have your travels and dining experiences influenced your cooking style and approach to ingredients?

Travel is very important to me. It updates my memory, improves my palate, and my knowledge and most importantly, it refreshes me. Travel brings back joy and excitement. I book the restaurants even before I book a flight. That goes to show how I take restaurants seriously and include them in my travels. Travel is also an investment.

Could you share some of the key lessons you’ve learned as a restaurant owner and entrepreneur?

Delegate jobs, trust good people, pay fairly, and create and give opportunities. Remove unnecessary stress. Deal with good people and do things with a sincere heart, not for fame or money. Everything else should fall into place.

Your dedication and work ethic are evident in the long hours you invest in your restaurants. How do you maintain your passion and drive amidst the demanding nature of the culinary industry? Are there any specific strategies or sources of inspiration that keep you motivated?

Trends don’t last and what was once old becomes new again. That’s just how it is. People come and go. A restaurant needs to get a few things right. Food must taste good. It should be value for money and bring good energy. It should bring fresh ideas to the table and keep up with what’s interesting. It is an ongoing task working in F&B. There is no finishing line.

In many of your interviews, you mentioned the importance of perseverance, endurance, and surrounding yourself with people who believe in you. Could you share a specific example or story where these values played a crucial role in overcoming a significant challenge or achieving a particular milestone in your career?

My time in Iggy’s Singapore was life-changing. It matured me in many ways. In those seven years, I got married, had a child, bought a house and became the head. It was overwhelming but so electric. The hours behind it were beyond ridiculous and believe me, the money was nowhere good. The conditions were good. I had a young and aspiring team behind me and only God knows how many mistakes I made. But that changed me. I learned a lot and made sure not to repeat mistakes and taught myself how to do things better and faster. I also learned how to come out of my shell and be more confident, talk sensibly, and be a leader in my small tribe.

According to you, which is a seemingly simple dish that is actually quite tough to cook?

People take bread for granted. It is an extraordinary thing that works on barely four ingredients. The main recipe is time. Goes to show how good things come to the people who wait.