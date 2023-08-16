LSA for Local: Flax – Healthy Living, the new Indian lifestyle

“Indian diets, across states and income groups, are unhealthy,” says a BMC Public Health research article. Homegrown brand Flax – Healthy Living was founded with an agenda to change just that, propagating a clean eating lifestyle for the health-conscious public and drawing in the unaware with their scrumptiously healthy options.

Gurmeet Singh Arora founded the health food brand, “as a reflection of my own lifestyle”. And rightly so, as the brand tackles health issues like diabetes and cholesterol with its scientifically researched, nutritious meals. As conscious eating and healthy living gain importance in the Indian community in recent times, Flax- Healthy Living enables that choice with a menu infusing both Indian and global flavours for each individual.

Lifestyle Asia India catches up with Gurmeet Singh and Flax-Healthy Living in a conversation about the brand and the effect healthy living has had in India.

Gurmeet Singh Arora of Flax – Healthy Eating on India’s

With your illustrious career in hospitality, what made you want to start Flax – Healthy Eating, what was your inspiration and how much of it was based on your own lifestyle?

My career has been a journey of transformation, from a DJ to a health food entrepreneur. It all started when I was working as a DJ and music producer, with long hours, erratic sleep, and unhealthy eating habits. My doctor warned me about borderline diabetes and cholesterol, and I realised that I needed to make a change. I began to focus on clean eating, but I found limited options available. This sparked my entrepreneurial spirit, and I founded Flax, a health food brand that promotes clean eating and wellness. It was a big step, but I followed my heart and took the plunge. Flax started as a reflection of my own lifestyle! It was a realization of being self-aware & mindful eating. It was a time in 2016 when the concept of health wasn’t so clear to the country, we were the first brand to be onboarded by aggregators in the health space.

How much of Flax-Healthy Eating’s success do you think owes to the current health-conscious generation that has been a loyal customer base to the brand?

Flax-Healthy Living’s success owes a considerable amount to the current uber health-conscious generation, which has become a loyal customer base for the brand. Our emphasis on healthy and tasty food aligns perfectly with the preferences and values of this generation, who are actively seeking healthier food options without compromising on flavour. We would humbly like to add that as a result, we have not only catered to their needs but also actively contributed to the movement of healthy eating, inspiring more individuals to make mindful choices about their diets. We believe in eating for wellness, for a happy self & a sustainable life. Our ethos & consciousness lies in teaching you the joy of eating right; for your happiness, fulfilment, a feeling of comfort, and an overall sense of doing the right things for your body, mind & soul. In our language, we call it “the art of eating”.

Health conscious generation: The current generation places a strong emphasis on health and wellness, and they are actively seeking out nutritious and wholesome food choices. Flax’s commitment to creating healthy, fresh, and plant-based menu selections directly resonates with this health-conscious mindset, making it an attractive option for our consumers.

Customised options: We believe in the concept of serving a “rainbow with flavours on your plate” and allow our customers to customize their meals with a variety of colourful and nutritious ingredients. This appeals to health-conscious consumers who appreciate personalized and balanced meal choices.

Quality service: Quality service is a core value of Flax, and in the era of social media and online reviews, positive word-of-mouth from satisfied customers goes a long way in attracting and retaining health-conscious consumers.

Support for local produce and economy: The current generation often values sustainability and supporting local businesses. By highlighting our commitment to local produce farmers and the economy, Flax appeals to consumers who care about the environmental and economic impact of their food choices.

In conclusion, Flax’s success largely attributes to its ability to tap into the preferences and values of the current health-conscious generation. By offering healthy, fresh, and plant-based menu options, providing quality service, and aligning with sustainability principles, Flax has positioned itself as a go-to choice for health-conscious individuals in India, capturing their loyalty one nutritious meal at a time.

With a wide variety on the menu, how hard was it to gather the healthiest combos of both Indian and global origin?

Gathering the healthiest combos of both Indian and global origin for Flax – Healthy Living’s menu posed some challenges, but it also presented exciting opportunities to cater to diverse tastes and dietary preferences.

Research and expertise: Curating a menu with a wide variety of healthy options requires extensive research and expertise. Our team has consulted nutritionists, dietitians, and culinary experts to identify the healthiest ingredients and combinations, both from Indian and global cuisines.

Balancing taste and nutrition: While the goal is to offer healthy choices, taste remains a crucial factor in attracting and retaining customers. Achieving the right balance between taste and nutrition was a significant challenge. Some global dishes have inherently healthier elements, while some traditional Indian dishes require adaptations to enhance their nutritional profile.

Sourcing quality ingredients: To create nutritious and wholesome dishes, it’s essential to source high-quality ingredients, which can sometimes be a logistical challenge. We have invested time and effort in building relationships with local suppliers to ensure we have access to fresh and seasonal produce.

Addressing dietary restrictions: With an increasing number of people having specific dietary restrictions and preferences (e.g., gluten-free, vegan, dairy-free), Flax needed to cater to these requirements as well. This involved carefully crafting menu items that accommodate different dietary needs without compromising on taste or quality.

Cultural sensitivity: Incorporating global dishes while respecting cultural sensitivities and authenticity is crucial. We have put effort into adapting international recipes to suit Indian tastes and preferences while maintaining their core value of serving a diverse and flavourful experience.

Regular menu updates: To keep up with changing trends and consumer preferences, we regularly review and update our menu. This involves continuously experimenting with new recipes, ingredients, and combinations.

Overall, gathering the healthiest combos from both Indian and global origins has been a dynamic and ongoing process for us. It involves a dedicated team committed to promoting healthy eating, exploring culinary possibilities, and catering to the diverse tastes of our health-conscious customers.

Your menu is revolutionising the meaning of clean eating in India with a scientific approach, how do you think this affects the healthy food industry?

Flax’s menu is a game-changer in India’s healthy food industry. When we created our signature salads and super bowls, we were the first movers, and our commitment to revolutionizing clean eating is evident through our curated offerings, which are backed by evidence-based nutrition. By educating customers about the specific health benefits of our menu choices, we aim to raise awareness and promote a deeper understanding of healthy eating.

Our emphasis on transparency sets a high standard for quality across the industry, encouraging other food establishments to follow suit. Whereas, our innovative approach to combining flavours and nutrients inspires culinary creativity and leads to a broader range of delicious and nutritious options.

As more people experience the positive effects of our meals, the demand for healthier choices grows, catalysing a shift in consumer behaviour towards cleaner eating habits. Overall, Flax-Healthy Living’s menu not only satisfies taste buds but also serves as a catalyst for positive change, promoting healthier lifestyles one meal at a time.

How does the cloud kitchen aspect of Flax- Healthy Eating work with today’s tech-savvy digital boom?

The cloud kitchen aspect of Flax-Healthy Eating aligns perfectly with today’s tech-savvy digital boom, enabling us to leverage technological advancements and cater to changing consumer preferences.

Online ordering and delivery: With the increasing popularity of food delivery apps and online ordering platforms, Flax’s cloud kitchen seamlessly integrate with these digital platforms. Customers can easily browse the menu, place orders, and have their healthy meals delivered right to their doorstep, all with a few taps on their smartphones.

Efficient operations: our kitchens operate in a streamlined and efficient manner, leveraging technology to optimize the entire process from order placement to meal preparation and delivery. This efficiency allows Flax to serve more customers and fulfil orders quickly, enhancing customer satisfaction.

Data-driven insights: Today’s digital boom provides access to vast amounts of data, which we use to gain insights into customer preferences, ordering patterns, and feedback. These data-driven insights help the us refine our menu, enhance customer experience, and make informed business decisions.

Social media and marketing: The digital era offers numerous social media channels and digital marketing platforms. We leverage these platforms to reach a wider audience, showcase our healthy offerings, and engage with customers with personalized messaging.

Contactless experience: Cloud kitchens inherently promote a contactless dining experience, which has gained significance during the COVID-19 pandemic. Tech-savvy consumers appreciate the convenience and safety of contactless ordering and delivery options.

Online Reviews and Reputation Management: With the digital boom, online reviews and reputation management play a crucial role. We actively engage with customer feedback, address concerns promptly, and build a positive online reputation.

By embracing cloud kitchen technology and integrating it with today’s tech-savvy digital boom, Flax caters to the evolving needs of customers, offers a seamless and convenient experience.

Congrats on your poetry book, is there a Flax-inspired poem in there?

Thank you for your kind wishes. While my poetry book doesn’t include a specific Flax-inspired poem, the journey to publishing it began with a deep passion for writing poems. It all started when I decided to open my café in Bangalore, where we adorned the walls with beautiful poems. Among them was one of my own creations titled “There is No Epilogue.” The experience of sharing my poetry in this unique way inspired me to take the next step and compile my works into a book.

This book is a culmination of my heartfelt poems that have been nurtured over time. Each piece carries a piece of my soul and reflects the emotions, thoughts, and experiences I’ve encountered on my poetic journey. It brings me immense joy to share these verses with the world, hoping they will touch the hearts of those who read them. I hope my words find a special place in the hearts of readers, just as they have found a place on the walls of my café in Bangalore.

All Pictures: Courtesy Flax-Healthy Living