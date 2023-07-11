Epicurean Delights: Top 4 Restaurants in Dubai that Redefine Dining

About two weeks ago, the Department of Economy and Tourism in Dubai invited us for a four-day-three-night experiential visit to the City of Gold to showcase the many indoor activities available to travellers looking for a trip to the city during the summer. During our trip to Dubai, we also had the opportunity to experience some gastronomic wonders in some of the city’s top restaurants. Check out our recommendations below.

We’ve also curated a list of experiences that are a must-try in Dubai at the link here. But to give you a gist, you can seek refuge from Dubai’s blazing summer temperatures with a range of captivating indoor experiences. Delve into the historical legacy of coffee at the Coffee Museum, immersing yourself in its antique exhibits. Step into the future at the architecturally stunning Museum of the Future, where you’ll be transported through mesmerizing displays. Prepare to be mesmerized by La Perle, Dubai’s first permanent show, featuring awe-inspiring acrobatics and breathtaking waterfalls. Dive into the world of digital art at the Theatre of Digital Arts, where multimedia exhibitions and virtual reality art come to life. And for a cool adventure, hit the slopes at Ski Dubai’s indoor ski resort. Dubai’s indoor wonders await, providing a respite from the summer heat.

Dubai is also a paradise for those who love food and trying out new culinary adventures. A whopping number of 90 restaurants were included in the 2023 edition of the Michelin Guide Dubai which includes Dubai’s renowned 14 Michelin Star restaurants.

We recommend the following restaurants because they encapsulate the best of what Dubai has to offer

La Maison Ani

The brains and the soul behind La Maison Ani, Chef Izu Ani is a veritable icon in Dubai’s culinary scene. A favourite of the city’s elite, La Maison Ani aims to bring a taste of authentic French Cuisine to the citizens of Dubai. From early morning artisanal bread, viennoiseries, and pastries served from the boulangerie to light and casual lunching in the botanical conservatory, through to elegant brasserie surroundings come evening time, La Maison Ani beautifully crafts French Cuisine in an elegant, casual setting and invites throughout the day.

We recommend: The Calamars et courgettes frits and the Daurade grillée. The Crème brûlée à la vanille is to die for.

Location: Fashion Avenue, Dubai Mall

Hours: 9:30 AM to 12 AM daily

Dress code: Smart casual

The Menu

CÉ LA VI

In French, c’est la vie means “that’s life” and life at CÉ LA VI, Dubai is pretty darn good. Born in Southeast Asia, inspired by the region’s creative legacy, CÉ LA VI’s DNA is deeply rooted in the artistic influences of the region’s art, carvings, paintings and temples. The cuisine at the popular Dubai restaurant is termed ‘Contemporary Asian’ and there is a minimum spend of AED 500 per person required for the bookings every day. CÉ LA VI also accepts cryptocurrency payments and they do offer a menu catering to vegetarian, gluten-free, nut-free or shellfish-free diets. You can contact their Guest Relations team at reservation-dxb@celavi.com or call +971 56 515 4001 to receive their special dietary menus.

We recommend: The Geisha Paradise is the best cocktail we’ve ever had. Don’t miss out on the Black Truffle ‘Sushi Rice’ Risotto.

Location: Level 54, Address Sky View Hotel, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Blvd, Tower 2

Hours: Lunch is served from 12 PM to 4 PM daily while the set menu is served from 12 PM to 3 PM from Monday to Friday. Dinner is served from 6 PM to 12:30 AM. On Saturdays, Brinch on 54 is available from 12:30 PM to 4 PM while the Night Lounge is available from 6 PM to 3 AM.

Dress code: Smart elegant

The Menu

11woodfire

11woodfire is one of Dubai’s – if not the world’s – most premium restaurants and a must-visit for culinary enthusiasts. Chef Akmal Anuar’s philosophy for 11woodfire is this: “When man harnessed fire, it was for warmth. It brought people together and developed a community. Driven by primal cooking, Akmal Anuar channels all the bounty of nature to create a harmonious balance of fire and technique.” The produce and ingredients at 11woodfire are carefully selected globally and locally from premium and responsible vendors. The huge open kitchen at the Michelin Star restaurant and the grill lend themselves to the name. Their special style of preparing every dish gives each platter a distinctive taste. The vegetables, seafood and meat are grilled to perfection over oak, hickory or hay and one is told that even the crackly caramel topping atop the Crème Brûlée is a result of the ‘wood fire’.

We recommend: The Wagyu Burger, obviously. It is absolute perfection. The Chicken Wings are unlike anything you’ve ever tasted.

Location: Villa 11 75B St – Jumeirah 1 – Dubai

Hours: Mon: 6 PM to 12 AM

Tue – Fri: 12 PM to 12 AM

Sat – Sun: 10 AM to 12 AM

Dress code: Smart elegant

The Menu

Sucre

Since its inception in Buenos Aires in 2001, Sucre has consistently pioneered the realm of contemporary Argentinian cuisine. Conceived by the visionary Chef Fernando Trocca, Sucre is a culinary sanctuary that reveres Argentina’s vibrant Mediterranean heritage. It serves as an embodiment of the nation’s distinctive legacy: a haven characterized by warmth, inclusivity, vivacity, and immersive experiences. Having made its debut in Dubai in 2021, Sucre swiftly ascended to become one of the city’s most adored restaurants. With its open kitchen and meticulously crafted ambience, Sucre pays homage to the fiery essence of Buenos Aires. Signature delights, such as Risotto con Ossobuco, Paella de Langosta, and Crudo de Lubina, further exemplify Sucre’s culinary prowess.

We recommend: The Braised Beef Cheek is memorable, to say the least.

Location: Podium Level, Gate Village 05, DIFC, Dubai

Hours: 12 PM – 2 AM daily

Dress code: Smart casual

The Menu