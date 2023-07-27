Pastry chef Pooja Dhingra on her sweet obsessions, Le15’s USP and more

Turning her love for pastries into reality, here we have renowned pastry chef and the creative behind the Le15 Patisserie, Pooja Dhingra unveiling her sweet obsessions and highlighting her vision behind Le15.

If you find yourself attracted to pastry chef Pooja Dhingra’s Instagram feed every now and then, well let me tell you that’s not you it’s probably the craving talking. To be honest, we don’t really blame you as those delicious desserts popping up on her feed are worth all the attention. Known as the Macaron Queen, chef Pooja Dhingra is one of the most renowned chefs in India today. What kickstarted as her mere love for pastries while strolling through the streets of Paris is what turned into her passion project today aka Le15, one name we are all familiar with. I’m sure we’re all guilty of binging on some of the most delicious macarons from the Le15 Patisserie and you can thank chef Pooja Dhingra for giving you a dessert spot to obsess over.

Dhingra’s trail of achievements speaks volumes and she continues to impress us with her magic one delicious dessert at a time. Apart from whisking some delectable desserts in her pantry, Pooja Dhingra has worked with plenty of celebrities, written books and made podcasts. So, intrigued by her finesse and journey in the culinary field, we decided to have an exclusive chat with her in regard to the same.

In conversation with the Macaron Queen aka Chef Pooja Dhingra

Firstly tell us what was your vision behind Le15.

‘Le15’ was named after the 15th arrondissement in Paris, where I lived and studied. That’s when I fell in love with pastry, and it was such a pivotal experience for me ~ I think that’s what the name truly captures. I always wanted to do something different growing up and when I tried my first macaron in Paris, I was in love ~ we didn’t have something like this in India and I knew I had to bring it back and show people what they were missing!

You’ve also written a few books on baking so tell us how did you foray in that space?

I remember how difficult it was to find credible recipes growing up, and it’s always been my mission to make baking accessible to everyone. I forayed into the book-writing space because I wanted to work on recipes that were written for the Indian home, with a deep understanding of what works and doesn’t work for us – while still maintaining the authenticity of recipes and the joy of baking!

Desserts are something which most people look forward to. Do you as a pastry chef ever feel the pressure to bring out the best in your delicacies?

I’ve always been someone who puts a lot of pressure on myself – and I always want to do the best I can for our customers. So of course, that pressure is always there. But I’m lucky enough to be extremely passionate about what I do with an equally passionate team and I think the love with which we make our products supersedes everything else.

Out of a full-course meal, what made you choose the sweetest of all?

I was 6 years old when I experienced the magic of baking for the first time. I was at my Bua’s house and she put me on the kitchen counter while she was baking brownies ~ I was in awe of how simple ingredients like butter, sugar, flour and chocolate turned into something magical. That’s when I fell in love with baking!

You’ve been given the title of Macaron Queen in India so tell us about your love for macarons and when did you decide that this will be your USP?

I tried macarons for the first time when I was in culinary school in Paris. I immediately fell in love with the flavours and textures. We didn’t have something like this in India and I knew I had to bring it back and show people what they were missing!

What are some of your favourite flavour combinations?

One of my favourite flavour combinations is Passionfruit and Dark Chocolate – that was the first macaron that I tried and fell in love with. Over the years, I’ve loved experimenting with this flavour combination and I also worked on a recipe for these delicious Passionfruit Truffles – they’re super easy to make and I’ve even shared the recipe on my Pinterest channel. You can check it out here – https://in.pinterest.com/pin/672373419387264833/ :)

What are your sweet obsessions?

Honestly, anything to do with chocolate! I also love an element of crunch – maybe from hazelnuts, and a tart element like passionfruit to go with the chocolate.

Have vegan and sugar-free demand for desserts altered traditional cooking styles?

I wouldn’t say they’ve altered traditional cooking styles per se, it’s just important to know how to substitute vegan/gluten-free ingredients in the correct way to not compromise on taste and texture.

One baking hack that changed your life, the one you would want to share with budding pastry chefs?

There isn’t any baking hack I can think of, but a basic rule for anyone who wants to enter the world of pastry would be to always be sure to measure your ingredients using a digital weighing scale to ensure accuracy and precision while baking!

