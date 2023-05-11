People Of Tomorrow is a farm-to-table restaurant and a stop for conscious fashion lovers

Looking for a cool place to satisfy your vegan food cravings? People Of Tomorrow is where your search ends! It is a Delhi-based vegan restaurant with a space dedicated to not just delectable food, but conscious clothing too.

Does the idea of dining alongside several racks of designer garments sound tempting? If it does then People Of Tomorrow is a pleasant new vegan restaurant waiting to conquer your weekends and cater to your weekday cravings too. If rusty aesthetics, delicious vegan food, and conscious clothing are a few things you crave then People Of Tomorrow is one place that checks all those boxes for you. Kickstarted by a vegan convert himself, Ritv Kapoor, People Of Tomorrow is nothing short of a vegan classroom that’s doing its part well in creating awareness about saving the planet and urging us to switch to a sustainable lifestyle. Let’s just say if you were not a huge fan of the vegan lifestyle up till now, then P.O.T’s sustainable world sure is about to change things for good. Tucked away in a corner in the Dhan Mill compound, P.O.T. is a place that has a lot more than meets the eye.

A review of vegan restaurant, People Of Tomorrow in Delhi

This Farm-to-table cosy restaurant is Ritv Kapoor’s attempt to educate and lure Delhites into adopting the vegan lifestyle. It is a place for changemakers where health, sustainability, and delectable dishes, all intersect at once. It’s not just the dishes that highlight the vegan concept of the restaurant, instead, each and every aspect and corner of People Of Tomorrow walks the Vegan talk. So, if you thought convenience food was the only way to get you and your friends through the weekend, well then POT is here to prove you wrong. Their specially curated menu has all the fluff you’ve been looking for, it’s far from ordinary and it’ll almost make you forget that you’re consuming a vegan meal, courtesy of the finger-licking food.

Highlights

People Of Tomorrow is here to tickle your taste buds with some authentic vegan meals. Be it ‘fries before guys’ or ‘a perfect pizza lover’ POT caters to both categories quite perfectly. From appetisers like corn ribs, and tofu tacos to uniquely crafted vegan pizzas, and pasta POT sure deserves to be on top of your list of favourites. Having said that, while one speaks of highlights, People Of Tomorrow takes pride in their vegan approach, so much so that the place is filled to the brim with upcycled elements. From the repurposed wood furniture, the upcycled brass cutlery, conscious packaging, and ethical fashion collaborations to a plastic-free kitchen, all of this combined makes POT a blessing for not just our food cravings, but the environment too.

Furthermore, apart from the artisanal food and aesthetic, sumptuous and vintage-looking decor People Of Tomorrow believes in transparency and their open kitchen is enough proof of this fact. The place is also known for organising some of the coolest events for the entire millennial and GenZ clan out there. So, if you wish to refurbish your wardrobe to a vegan one or treat your tastebuds to a sustainable meal, you know where to find a perfect blend of the two.

Cuisine

Vegan

We recommend

Appetisers

Shifu Tofu Taco

Corn ribs

House Fries

Main Course

Agli Olio Spaghetti

Arabiata Pasta

Spinach Cheese ravioli

Artichoke Pizza

Soy Shawarma

Quick notes

Timings: 12:00 pm to 11:00 pm

Address: Dhan Mill Compound, Chattarpur, New Delhi

Hero and Featured Image: Courtesy Peopleoftomorrow/IG.