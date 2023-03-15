Cook Goan prawn curry like a local, courtesy Chef Anil’s recipe

Goa and its seafood walk hand-in-hand. For a gourmand coming to Goa for its food, Goan prawn curry is a non-negotiable. One of the Goan classics, this prawn curry has become synonymous with Goa’s culinary culture.

I recently visited Goa’s first private pool villa resort, Baale resort, and my hunt for Goa’s amazing seafood finally came to an end here. But the highlight of my stay was the cooking class with resident chef Anil Bhatt, where he took me through a step-by-step guide of the famed Goan prawn curry. While I got to taste the tour de force right in my villa kitchen, straight from the chef’s pot, here’s how you can make it at home and taste the greatness of fresh prawns and coconut.

Goan prawn curry recipe by Chef Anil

This recipe has two layers. First, you make the curry paste from scratch. Next, you cook the prawns in the curry paste and season it well.

For the curry paste, you will need:

2 coconuts, grated

2 tbsp coriander seeds

1 tsp cumin seeds

4 whole garlic cloves

5g fresh ginger

3g fresh tamarind

Turmeric powder, a pinch

2 Kashmiri chilli

300 ml water

Method:

Blend all these ingredients along with water, until you have a smooth paste.

For the final prawn curry, you are going to need:

1 tbsp vegetable oil

1 whole onion, chopped

2 green chillies, sliced

4 pieces dry kokum

Salt to taste

Prawns

Method:

In a frying pan, add the oil, let it heat.

Add the onions next and saute them till they start to brown.

Add the fresh curry paste that you just made.

Add the green chillies and dry kokum to the curry to season, and keep stirring.

Add salt to taste.

After the curry is cooked and the rawness of the spices goes away, add the prawns at last.

Cook for the next 3-5 minutes, until the prawns are well-cooked and are still succulent.

Your Goan prawn curry is ready. You can serve it with steamed rice. But if you want the classic Goan touch, some fresh poie bread and butter is what you’ll need.

All Images: Courtesy Sreetama Basu and Aman Taneja; Hero Image: Courtesy Shutterstock