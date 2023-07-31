Restauranteur Priyank Sukhija on Delhi’s vibrant dining and nightlife scene

If you’re a Delhi native, the chances of you visiting one of Priyank Sukhija’s establishments are extremely high even if you’re not familiar with the restauranteur himself. As the CEO and MD of First Fiddle Restaurants, Priyank Sukhija has been instrumental in setting the pace of Delhi’s buzzing dining and drinking scene over the past two decades. He started with the Indian fine dining restaurant, Lazeez Affaire and is now on board with popular names like Lord of the Drinks, Plum by Bent Chair, Diablo, Miso Sexy, Bougie and more.

The evolution Delhi’s dining scene has experienced in the past few years is unfathomable. Gone are the days when the cuisine choices were limited, the presentation simple and the interiors done up with a Colonial hangover. Today, we need all the garnishes – unique blended cuisines, beautifully plated dishes, exotic ingredients, bespoke cocktails and of course, exquisite restaurant design. There is also a move from fine dining (limited to 5-star hotels) to stand-alone casual dining restaurants. And Delhi is thoroughly enjoying this transition. One of the prominent players in this space is Priyank Sukhija, the man known for introducing casual dining and drinking to the city. With his own chain of restaurants under First Fiddle and a whole gamut of restaurant investments with him leading the reigns, we sit down with Priyank Sukhija on his journey and satiating Delhi’s indomitable appetite.

Restauranteur Priyank Sukhija on dining, drinks and Delhi:

You started Lazeez Affaire at the young age of 19, take us through your journey as a restauranteur – from then to now.

It’s been too long a journey to put into words, to be honest! When I open Lazeez Affaire in 1999, I was an amateur, with absolutely no understanding of the industry, backend services, and market. Back then, I had put every minute of my day into the restaurant, learning not only about the industry and basics of entrepreneurship but also going grocery shopping with the chef and hand-picking the ground staff. Back then, I was a lone child, trying to fill some rather large shoes, but now, I feel I’ve grown well into them. Over the past 24 years, I’ve had a few successes, but a lot more failures; I’ve learnt the importance of timing when introducing a new concept, and understanding the pulse of the city. That said, I still make mistakes, but that never stops me from trying again with something new. It’s been a rollercoaster ride filled with new brands, franchises, dining styles, tastes, and more!

What were some of the biggest management issues you faced as an entrepreneur?

I would say it was an issue that was from my side, but in a way, micromanagement. When I started Lazeez Affaire, I got involved in the lowest level of management because back then, I didn’t have an extensive team. However, after its success and with the opening of newer brands, I felt like I needed to get to the grassroots to ensure quality, but I couldn’t physically be present everywhere all the time. I trusted my team immensely, but it took a while for me to, say, loosen the reins and let the experts do their job. Over the years, I’ve learnt to identify which areas need me to step in at the grassroots and which can be done with an overlook.

How, according to you, has the restaurant scene evolved over the years?

It’s been a complete 180-degree change! When I started with Lazeez Affaire, the country only indulged in either fine-dine or clubbing. Because of that, Lazeez Affaire was also somewhat fine-dine, but I didn’t feel completely honest with myself after that, so I took a risk and introduced casual dining. It took the industry by storm and slowly, more and more outlets opted for the same. From there, we introduced global cuisines, experiential dining, and more!

What are the challenges associated with growing and scaling the restaurant business?

I don’t think there is a challenge that I have NOT faced! However, some of the more prominent ones include maintaining quality and the constant need to do better and different from before. There’s a constant need to push yourself, find newer concepts, and ensure that the quality of your brand stays intact.

What do you feel is the cause of the short shelf life of many restaurants in Delhi?

The thirst for the next new thing. I don’t think that this is a Delhi-only issue, but yes, it is definitely more prevalent in fast-paced cities. Guests love to explore new things, but at the same time, can quickly jump to the next best thing once they’ve visited a restaurant 2-3 times. It’s one of the reasons why we change our menus every 6-8 months, to offer something new to the guest at a restaurant that they’ve tried and loved before.

Any restaurants from your own brands that you feel were ahead o their time or perhaps one that you feel could have done better with some changes?

Of course! Back in 2015-16, I introduced an Asian menu at Openhouse Cafe, complete with sushi and dumplings. It bombed completely, with a lot of guests leaving because they felt they’d been served raw meat or tasteless food. I quickly remedied the situation by introducing a new cafe menu at the time and shelved Asian cuisine. Fast forward 3 years and all of Delhi and Mumbai were drooling at the sushi at Plum by Bent Chair! That’s when I learnt how important timing is in this industry.

Hauz Khas Village or Mehrauli? Which area do you think has been a real game changer for Delhi’s nightlife scene?

I think both played equal roles in changing the game in their segments. Hauz Khas had been a game changer back when we were shifting from fine dining to casual dining, and Mehrauli changed the game again when we moved from casual dining into more experiential and luxe dining in places like Miso Sexy, Bougie and Diablo. Both of these spaces played their roles to perfection!

How do you successfully manage partnerships for your restaurants?

Over the years, I’ve learned that there are three main keys to managing a partnership successfully; transparency, trust, and communication. Though interdependent, all these have the power to break or make a relationship, especially in business.

What are the ongoing/upcoming trends for restaurants these days?

Experiential dining is definitely in full swing at the moment in the industry, with more and more people looking for an immersive experience when they head out, rather than just a place to eat and drink. The trend has only just started to spread, so it will continue for a while, opening doors for creativity with each new brand that opens.

What’s next for Priyank Sukhija and First Fiddle?

Ah! That’s something you’ll just have to wait and see, but I can hint that I’m exploring new areas to expand it, geographically as well conceptually. I promise it’ll be worth the wait!

Header and Featured Image: Courtesy Priyank Sukhija.