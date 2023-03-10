Visit one of Ranveer Brar’s restaurants to experience culinary art at its best

Lucknow is known for its culture and food. The aromatic biryanis, the delicious kebabs, the tangy chat — the city lanes are always smelling good with restaurants offering you the best meals. A little boy from Lucknow also fell in love with these very aromas and decided to become a chef. After completing his studies, Ranveer Brar volunteered as an apprentice to Munir Ustad (a local vendor) to explore his love for food. He then joined the Institute of Hotel Management, Lucknow, and the rest is history. Today, Ranveer Brar is the owner of several successful restaurants across India.

Ranveer Brar opened his first restaurant in Goa in 2001. This was followed by two more places in Goa. He then moved to Boston, Massachusetts and opened a fine Franco-Asian restaurant named Banq. The restaurant won numerous awards but eventually had to close down. In 2017, he also started a restaurant Mayura in GTA, Canada which also eventually had to close. Apart from this, he also became the youngest executive chef of his time in the country at the age of 25 while working at Radisson Blu Hotel, Noida in 2003.

He also worked at Novotel Mumbai as the Senior Executive Chef. Following this stint, Ranveer Brar opened two more restaurants in Mumbai which are wildly loved by Mumbaikars. His career so far has been a joyride with many highs and lows, with the chef achieving great heights at each step. He is now one of the most popular chefs from India, and is responsible for introducing Indians to many innovative dishes. We take a look at the restaurants Ranveer Brar has opened till now.

Visit these restaurants owned by Ranveer Brar for a lip-smacking meal

Brar is an Honorary member of the James Beard Foundation. He was recognised by the jury for his culinary contribution. He also received recognition for his contribution to various cuisines by several institutions such as AIWF, and AICA, as also the Mayor of Boston. Let’s see where can we experience his craft at restaurants across India.

Morisco, Goa

Goa is the hub for everything seafood and Ranveer Brar banked on this opportunity in the best way possible. He opened Morisco at Fort Aguada Beach Resort in 2001. Giving a modern twist to the local cuisine, the chef curated a menu that became popular in the city in no time. He combined the Hindu Goan style of cooking with Christian cuisine and Portuguese cooking to create new dishes. Tamarind, kokum, rice, coconut milk, and local spices dominate this tasty menu.

What to try at this restaurant: Goan Morisco grill of half lobster, king prawn, pomfret with coconut rice and spinach foogath, sopa de Marisco with shrimps, calamari and seabass, thalis and more.

Address: Taj Fort Aguada Resort & Spa, Goa

Timings: 07:30 pm – 10:30 pm

Contact: +91 8326645858

Il Camino, Goa

Ranveer Brar opened a chain of restaurants in Goa including this Italian restaurant at Taj Fort Aguada Beach Resort. ‘Il Camino’ means ‘The Chimney’ in Italian, and that’s exactly what you will first notice when you enter this restaurant. The colourful space is filled with the smell of freshly baked pizzas, and you are instantly drawn to it. You can watch your pizza being prepared in the open show kitchen while enjoying the sea view. The menu also features an array of antipasti, soups and mains that you cannot miss.

What to try at this restaurant: Bread platter, risotto, different varieties of pizzas, ravioli, and more. Pair your order with a delicious glass of their carefully curated cocktails.

Address: Taj Fort Aguada Resort & Spa, Goa

Timings: 07:30 pm – 11:30 pm

Contact: +91 8326645858

Fishtail, Goa

The chef opened a small open-air barbeque eatery called Fishtail in Vagator. Located in a much quieter part of the beach, the restaurant has amazing food which you can enjoy with a good view. It is one of the best beach shacks in Vagator where you will find a vast menu with several vegetarian and seafood options. Watch the sunset as you relish a delicious cocktail at Fishtail.

What to try at this restaurant: Tiger prawns, Shark fish, Red snapper, Calamari

Address: Vagator Beach, below Nine Bar, Vagator

Timings: 09:00 am – 11:00 pm

Contact: +91 9765453287

English Vinglish, Mumbai

English Vinglish is a dessert boutique started by Chef Ranveer in Mumbai. What makes this bakery unique is its tasty menu which boasts of many classic Indian sweets with a modern twist. There are several outstanding offerings at this restaurant along with different types of bread, cheese straws, baklavas, cookies, energy bars and pastries.

What to try at this restaurant: The Amrakhand Cheesecake and Kalakand Cookie, Shrikhand Doughnut, Masala Chai Cookie, Pineapple Halwa Tart with Praline Cream and Angoori Rasmalai Cake

Address: Juhu Supreme Shopping Centre, Gulmohar, Cross Rd Number 9

Timings: 08:30 am – 10:00 pm

Contact: 022 26712660

TAG Gourmart Kitchen, Mumbai

With its incredibly eclectic menu and gorgeous kitchen setting, Ranveer Brar introduced Mumbai to one of the best vegetarian restaurants in town. Going beyond the classic paneer and mushroom, Brar’s restaurant’s carefully curated menu is inspired by the vegetarian dishes he’s seen and eaten during his travels. The restaurant also has an art space called The Amateur Gallery (TAG) to support upcoming artists and their artwork.

What to try at this restaurant: Kale and mushroom cappuccino, mock duck vindaloo, tea-smoked tofu, pappardelle, curry laksa, buckwheat udon and more.

Address: Kamala Mills Compound, Trade View, 1st & 2nd Floor, Lower Parel

Timings: 11:00 am – 11:30 pm

Contact: +91 8007620875

All Images: Courtesy Ranveer Brar/Instagram