LSA Eats: Restaurants to try if you wish to add more millets to your diet

What’s more wholesome than a plate full of nutrition and a mouthful of lip-smacking food? If you are someone who is a die-hard fan of healthy food with great taste, look no more as we have listed out a few restaurants serving millet-based menus with exceptional flavours and nutrition to keep you in fine fettle.

To generate awareness about the health and nutritional benefits of millets, the Food and Agriculture Organisation and the United Nations have declared 2023 as the International Year of Millets. India has also joined hands in the celebration of the same. Restaurants have thoughtfully created some unique millet-based menus for you to try and indulge in the aroma of traditional grains with a modern twist.





Restaurants serving delectable millet based menus

Native Bombay

The Year of Millets will get better with Native Bombay’s exclusive menu-‘Millets At Native’. It is an innovative millet-focused menu with some flavourful dishes made out of a variety of millets sourced from various regions of India. This menu reflects the country’s diversity by paying homage to rich culture and tradition with delicately crafted dishes with the magic of millets. While UP’s Rajgira Seekh Kebab, Rajasthan’s Bajre ki Pasali and Goa’s Masli Dangar Kodu accompanied by Balchao dip make some of the best appetisers, Mains are headed with Gujarat’s Bajre Gondh Khichdi with a hint of mustard, Lucknowi delicacy Zarda Pulao Kangani and Kashmir’s Lal Saag Ghosht. Don’t forget to miss out on their lip-smacking desserts- Maharashtra’s Jav Ka Meetha and Punjab’s Kutki Phirni.

Address: 10 – 12, Cochin St, Ballard Estate, Fort, Mumbai, Maharashtra- 400001

Contact: +91 9619066000

Millets of Mewar

Located within the city of lakes, Udaipur, Millets of Mewar is committed to healthy eating and preserving traditional Indian cuisine making it a unique and refreshing restaurant. The menu is packed with some delicious millet-based cuisines allowing customers to relish the taste and maintain nutrition hand in hand. The restaurant uses a variety of millets in its dishes, including finger millet, pearl millet, foxtail millet, and sorghum. With a warm ambience and a unique dining experience, this place is perfect for people looking for healthy eating options.

Address: 25, Sajjan Vihar, near Monsoon Palace, Udaipur, Rajasthan 313001

51, City Palace Rd, near Jagdish Mandir, Old City, Silawatwari, Udaipur, Rajasthan 313001

Contact: 9928068440

Toast & Tonic

Looking for a place with great food and drinks? Toast & Tonic serves as a perfect amalgamation of both. It is one of India’s contemporary restaurants serving healthy and millet-based dishes. This restaurant gives a modern spin to traditional grains and uses sustainable ways to make everything from scratch in their kitchen, a place where all the magic happens. From roots, stem and leaves, almost everything is utilised in crafting the cuisines leading to zero waste production. Their menu has a lot of options from appetisers, mains and some feel-good desserts. The best part? It is all made out of millet.

Address: 14/1, Wood Street, Ashok Nagar, Richmond Road, Bangalore

Contact: +919148254262

OMO- Soul Food Community

Another millet-based and health-centric restaurant, OMO-Soul Food Community serves 100% vegetarian and millet-based food. Their philosophy is OMO- Original, Maternala and Omniscience. With ingredients sourced from farms and nourishment in every morsel, this restaurant is all about the botanical world. A modern take on traditional ingredients, you can find some locally produced materials crafted into flavourful cuisines.

Address: 2nd Floor, Galleria Market, DLF Phase 4, Gurugram

Contact: +9189290 93537

Out Of The Blue

Craving some highly nutritional millet bowls and soul-refreshing food? Out of the blue restaurant serves a healthy menu comprised of leafy greens and gluten-free dishes. Their healthy bowls have both vegetarian and non-vegetarian options. With a modern take on nutrition, this restaurant is a perfect place for relishing good food guilt-free.

Address: 14, Rd Number 4, Union Park, Khar West, Mumbai, Maharashtra-400052

Contact: +919324839393

One8 Commune

Virat Kohli’s restaurant, One8 Commune is a must-visit place for food lovers. Their new menu houses some healthy meal options and millet-based dishes. These newly added assortments focus on vegetarian dishes while keeping the flavours intact. Superfoods, millets and grains are the main ingredients. Special options for vegans are also introduced.

Address: 17 A, North West Avenue, Punjabi Bagh, New Delhi

Contact: +919205028518

Hero & Featured Image: Courtesy Toast & Tonic/IG.