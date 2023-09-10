Barfly Goa: An exciting new agave bar offering delectable feasts

After the holy ‘gin-surgence’ in the alco-bev space, 2023 so far has been the year of tequila. With new cocktail recipes and an agave wave crashing almost every menu, it seemed like a great opportunity for chef and entrepreneur, Tarun Sibal, to explore this space more. With an attempt to bring in something new, he along with Karrtik Dhingra, Bipin Sibal and Shyaam Khurana — also the team behind the popular restrobar in Goa, Titlie, launched a new agave special bar and restaurant named Barfly in Assagaon, Goa.

Barfly, harboured inside a splendid 150-year-old Portuguese-Goan bungalow, is a place that you can spend hours at. The enormous property is divided into different rooms that can serve every mood from a romantic candle-lit dinner to a grazing table for quaint Sunday indulgences, Barfly Goa offers everything under one roof.

LSA Tastings

A Review of Barfly, Goa

Cuisine

Dhingra explains that they have tried to curate a menu that is simple yet appealing. Not looking to be experimental, they have worked on a menu that offers continental dishes. Be assured of having that authentic umami experience with every bite of a dish from the Barfly menu.

We Recommend

Appetiser

Avacado Sourdough Tartine and Confit Chicken are some good options to start with. The perfect balance of the avocado creaminess, the sweet taste of the guava compote and the earthy and tangy nuances of the goat cheese make it a great appetiser to start with. The Potato Pave which is made up of potato mash and spicy Brava sauce will feel like a burst of flavours in your mouth. Once done exploring the vegetarian options, meat lovers can opt for the Hour Chaunac which is a Chonak fish prepared in tahina miso sauce. Another hit is the lamb Sujuk which offers a mix of sweet and spicy flavours in every bite.

Main Course

For vegetarians, the best option is to go for the Cauliflower steak. The chef uses several classic Indian spices to prepare this fresh meal. It’s a dish more on the piquant side, which makes it a perfect dish after having the palate-inviting appetisers.

Dessert

Choosing one dessert from their glorious menu is a tough task, but missing out on the Basque Cheesecake and Coconut Milk Panna Cotta would just be a missed opportunity. The Basque Cheesecake comes with berry compote and berry cream, making each bite of the cheesecake wholesomely saccharine. The Panna Cotta, although a common dessert that you will find on several restaurant menus, is a blend of surprise flavours at the Barfly Goa restaurant. The mango jaggery and the perfectly-tasting latik crumbs make this one of the best desserts to end your meal with.

Drinks

Barfly is Goa’s first agave-centered bar, so expect to taste some really good tequila and mescal-based signature cocktails. Apart from the agave-based cocktails, the robust, hearty meals are served alongside carefully created cocktails including the gin-based cocktail named the Saturn, which is a blend of gin. From the agave-special, Arabica is a drink that wins. A blend of tequila, Kahlua, coffee and a subtle hint of lactose, this cocktail is a refreshing change for anyone looking to move on from the sought-after espresso martinis. Another hit is the El Gusano, which is a blend of Fandango Mezcal, Wild Turkey, Watermelon, and Soy, giving it a smoky flavour.

Our Takeaway

Goa is booming with new openings in the food space, and Barfly is a great addition to the list. The place is perfect for a lazy evening dinner or brunch with friends with offerings of spaces like the Alfresco seating areas, a grazing room, a candle-lit room, and a wine room. Anyone who is fond of the vibe at Title but fails to get a table there, can come to Barfly and get equally amazing hospitality. The quintessential meal portions ensure that you are having a balanced affair with your food.

Quick Notes

Price for two: INR 2,500

Address: Anjuna Mapusa Road, Saunto Vaddo, Assagao

Timings: 01:00 pm to 12:00 am

All Images: Courtesy Barfly