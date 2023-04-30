Head to Royal China in New Delhi to satiate your cravings for Cantonese cuisine

Satiating up your craving for Cantonese cuisine with a visit to the cult Chinese restaurant, Royal China. Located in The Chanakya, the restaurant is offering an unmissable feast worthy of a visit to the heart of Delhi.

How many of you crave Chinese food after either a long day at work or even just for takeaway dinner? Well, if you then that makes the two of us! And don’t you worry as these cravings of yours are not going to be unattended, courtesy of Royal China, a Chinese restaurant situated at the heart of Delhi. All your Chinese cravings are going to be fulfilled with a contemporary touch here. Located at The Chanakya Mall in New Delhi, this culinary gem is worth being qualified as your permanent weekend spot taking your fondness of Chinese cuisine a notch higher one delectable dish at a time.

A review of Royal China at The Chanakya Mall in New Delhi

Like many other global cuisines, Indians sure have adapted to Chinese cuisine and how. As per what the name suggests, the restaurant serves food worthy of Chinese royalty with a vast menu, perfect location, and aesthetic setting. From vegetarian to non-vegetarian cravings all will be taken care of here. A specially curated chef’s menu alongside the delicious cocktails/mocktails further adds up to the existing charm of Royal China. From beginning with a flavoursome soup, and dim sum platters to the finger-licking dessert, each and every dish is rightly spelt deliciously. With a unique array of dim sums, bao, and signature Cantonese dishes, this luxe restaurant is definitely a cut above the other Chinese outlets.

Highlights

Apart from the dishes, the interiors exuded a cultural aesthetic and showcased the true marriage of the two cultures – India and China. From tapestries, and paintings to ceiling hangings, each and every aspect of the interiors of Royal China was as unique as the food. The chic and minimal set up enhanced the overall dining experience.

Cuisine

Chinese

We recommend

Starters

Hot and Sour soup (veg)

Poached chicken dumpling in chilly soya

Spinach and cheese dumpling

Wild mushroom crystal dumpling

Chicken dumplings in chilly oil

Main Course

Singapore-style Vermicelli noodles

Vegetable Mushroom Bao

Quick notes

Address: The Chanakya Mall, Chanakyapuri, South Delhi

Timings: 12:00 pm to 11:30 pm

Hero and Featured Image: Courtesy Royal China.