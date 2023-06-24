Sanjay Dutt launches a fine blend of flavours with The Glenwalk

The Glenwalk, a 3-year-old, blended hard-beverage produced in Scotland, is introduced by Sanjay Dutt, an actor with remarkable style and taste and a long-known admiration for fine whiskies

Be it a long and tiring day at work or a special celebration, there is nothing that a glass of scotch whiskey on the rocks can’t solve, right? If this sounds like the perfect plan for you, then we have a brand waiting to be added to your bars. The Glenwalk, a 3-year-old, blended hard-beverage produced in Scotland, and launched by Sanjay Dutt and we sure can bank on him for picking just the finish scotch possible. If you’re a connoisseur or a scotch collector then you are definitely going to add this one to your collection, and especially when we have the icon, Sanjay Dutt endorsing it then how can you not?

We all know how much Sanjay Dutt loves a fine whisky and this time he brings to you something born out of his own admiration for scotch whiskey. Sanjay Dutt’s lifelong buddy Mokksh Sani, and his partners were enjoying their evening, he overheard them saying that The Glenwalk Spirit, if brought to India would compete with the national Indian brands and would revolutionise the Indian market. Sanjay was completely amazed when he heard about the launch of a premium product at a competitive price and promptly came on board with the idea.

Other than Sanjay Dutt, Cartel and Bros, the company that owns The Glenwalk, has 4 other partners. Manesh Sani and Mokksh Sani of Living Liquidz, one of the largest liquor retail chains in India and probably the most known; Jittin S. Merani of Drinq bar academy; and Rohan Nihalani, the owner of Morgan Beverages.

Speaking of this fine blend, The Glenwalk unfolds a tapestry of flavours, unveiling notes of sweet caramel, subtle oak spice and a hint of sweetness. It transports you right into the arms of Scotland’s breathtaking landscapes and legendary distilleries. This liquid gold captivates your senses with its smooth and velvety texture and is truly an epitome of luxury and indulgence and a monument to the age-old craft of distilling.

Furthermore, keeping Sanjay Dutt’s love for whiskies in mind, we decided to ask the actor to prompt a few dos and don’ts of consuming a good scotch.

What is the best way to drink the scotch according to you?

I enjoy my whiskey with 2 cubes of ice. It has to be just 2 cubes, not more, not less. So that you don’t lose the essence of the smooth whiskey taste

What are 3 big don’ts when having a glass of good scotch?

It’s totally up to people how they like to have their drink. But I mean it’s not the best to pair with Pepsi is what I feel according to my taste buds. I feel it’s not like a beer to have you know. The best is with 2 cubes of Ice to ensure you aren’t messing up the original taste of whiskey

Hero and Featured Image: Courtesy The Glenwalk