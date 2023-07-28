Exclusive: In conversation with the butter chicken king aka Saransh Goila 

Our deep desire for delectable dishes drove us into having an insightful conversation with the inventor of ‘Goila butter chicken’, the one who knows how to have fun with cooking, the renowned celebrity chef and author, Saransh Goila.

Adding unique flavours to Indian delicacies always sounds like a good idea and renowned celebrity chef Saransh Goila seems like the subject of authority. If you ever stumble upon his Instagram profile you will find yourself scrolling and obsessing over the finger-licking dishes Goila has to offer. Speaking of which, on the top tier spot in his list of achievements is the cult favourite, the famous Goila butter chicken. Known as the butter chicken king himself, Saransh Goila’s classic butter chicken recipe has carved a noteworthy niche in the culinary map. Further to have a deeper insight into Saransh’s journey as a chef, we caught up with the man himself where in he unveils some of his favourites, his secrets and elaborates on his cooking style.

Saransh Goila on cooking hacks, street food and more…

Firstly, tell us what drove you into choosing cooking as a profession and If not a chef, what would you choose as an alternate profession?

I went to school to become an engineer but ended up in the kitchen eventually. My parents thought I would become a biotech engineer, except my grandfather encouraged me to get enrolled into a culinary school.

I think the call to become a chef came to me when I first started to cook at the age of thirteen. I picked up cooking just because I used to see my grandfather cook every Sunday. Back in those days, we used to watch a lot of cooking shows together, My family always felt proud that their boy cooks. I would definitely pursue acting and filmmaking as I love cinema and have also studied a little in Barry John’s Acting Studio.

A few cities you’d visit only for food and why?

One state I have totally fallen in love with is Karnataka. Apart from idli, dosa, and sambar, there is so much more there to explore from Korri Gassi to Coorgi pandi curry.

Nagaland was another state which blew my mind. Their cuisine is truly special, It’s full of flavour and fermentation-driven dishes. I stayed with a tribe there for two days. They fed me a lot of simple dishes merely tossed in freshly pounded ginger garlic or fresh herbs you see growing in that village. They cooked a lot of their meat in a bamboo hollow. I still have not properly explored Odisha fully, but the prasad in the temples, everything Chennai and the list of mustard make that cuisine special.

One cooking hack that changed your life.

You can freeze ginger garlic paste as ice cubes in your fridge. Always ready and fresh to be used. Made Indian cooking so easy at home!

How would you describe your overall cooking style?

I think my style is everything *Delishaas* My food will always be relatable to people who love good-tasting food with a touch of innovation and sometimes unconventional too. I like to take regular recipes and play with the regionality of that recipe or ingredient.

Any three things you can’t do without in a kitchen?

Can’t do without a sharp knife, great music and the spirit to cook with :)

What is the most difficult decision for a chef while curating a customised menu?

To be able to entertain the preferences of each and every guest because when your menu is customised, they are experiencing and expecting something that’s going to be close to their likeness and their heart. And for that, you have to make a very well-balanced menu. Whether it’s the kinds of vegetables or the variety of meats or seafood that land on your menu, they all must reflect diverse cuisines and flavours. Typically when you customise your menus, you have to consider the occasion, the seasonality of ingredients and the number of steps required to pull off those courses keeping in mind whether it’s a 5 or 7 or a 13-course menu. Not to forget the way you present food becomes critical when it’s customised.

What are your favourite street foods of all time?

Litti Chokha with lots of ghee is an all-time favourite and a regular on my visits to Jharkhand and Bihar. I’m a Delhi boy so I love visiting Raju Chaat Bhandaar there for Dahi Bhalla and Baba Nagpal for Chole Bhature in Lajpat Nagar. Love tuppa dosa at several places in Bengaluru but especially at CTR and Rameshwaram.

Any three dishes you can have either for breakfast, lunch or dinner?

Breakfast – Ghee Dosa or soft scrambled eggs

Lunch – Sindhi Kadhi and Matar Wale Chawal or Arhar Dal Chawal with Jeera Aloo

Dinner – Japanese Ramen or Thai curry with rice

