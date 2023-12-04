Stranger & Sons’ latest drop, the Sherry Cask Aged Gin is grabbing eyeballs and how!

Stranger & Sons’ latest limited edition Sherry Cask Aged Gin trumps internationally as it bags a coveted Gold Medal within the first 45 days of its drop!

It’s officially Gin’o clock in here as one of the leading and renowned Indian Gin labels ‘Stranger & Sons’ is here to make your soirees even more memorable with yet another limited edition, innovative drink – Sherry Cask Aged Gin. Since its inception in 2018, Stranger & Sons has been at the forefront of revolutionising and disrupting the Indian spirits landscape, and with this latest drop, the Spirits Business has awarded a Gold Medal to Stranger & Sons Sherry Cask Aged Gin at the Design and Packaging Masters 2023, within just 45 days of its release. This gin not only quickly grabbed the eyeballs of consumers from all over India but also of consumers and fans of the brand across the USA, UK, Singapore, Dubai and more.

Stranger & Sons’s Sherry Cask Aged Gin is a blend of craft and flavour

At IWSC in 2020, Stranger & Sons was declared as one of the 8 best gins in the world with a Gold Outstanding Medal and since then, the brand has won multiple awards across categories in international competitions. Stranger & Sons have built an impressive roster of award-winning gins including Trading Tides, crafted in collaboration with Australia’s Four Pillars Gin, and India’s first distilled cocktail – the longstanding, cult favourite Perry Road Peru crafted in partnership with The Bombay Canteen. These gins have not only been known for their exceptional taste but also for their alluring design and packaging. Speaking of their latest drop, Rested in ex Amontillado and Oloroso Sherry casks for over a year and infused with Cascara and Wild Honey, the Sherry Cask Aged Gin is a spirit that stands as a testament to the passage of time, where contemporary distillation converges with the patience of ageing. To elevate the drinking experience further, the gin also comes with a Grapefruit Garnish Spray which adds an enchanting burst of zest that intertwines seamlessly with the drink.

In addition to its expertly crafted liquid, this product presents an exceptional label and packaging. India’s forests have long captured the imagination of many; The unhurried rhythm of the forest has inspired every last detail of Stranger & Sons’ Sherry Cask Aged Gin — from the pour within the bottle to the label wrapped around it. Designed by Oveja and Remi from Argentina, the label is designed to reflect its inspiration – The forests of India!

Speaking further about the Stranger & Sons Sherry Cask Aged Gin, Kunal Chopra – Head Of Marketing and Innovations, Third Eye Distillery said, “From the start, we set out to build a spirit brand out of India that could make its mark globally and stun consumers all over the world with its liquid and design that is also a fitting representation of India. Stranger & Sons has continuously championed the idea that the product’s story doesn’t end with the liquid inside the bottle; rather, it begins with the first glance at its captivating label and packaging that makes for a lasting impression in a consumer’s mind; This thought is in line with our brand’s perseverance of storytelling through our product. We consistently strive to showcase India from a contemporary lens to the world, where our commitment to crafting exceptional liquid is mirrored by an equally compelling design and storytelling narrative. Our packaging isn’t just a vessel; it’s an invitation to delve deeper into the very essence of our brand, mirroring the intricacies and nuances of our country that make our product an immersive experience. At Stranger & Sons, exceptional packaging and design parallels our dedication to crafting extraordinary spirits; We believe in crafting an experience that transcends the ordinary, inviting our consumers to savor not just the exquisite liquid within but also the intricate storytelling woven into every detail of our design.”

Hero and Featured Image: Courtesy Stranger & Sons