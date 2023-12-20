Unique Mumbai Finds: Sukoon in Bandra truly lives up to its name

Sukoon, as its name suggests is an offering of peace. Peace that’s captured in a patch of lush green, hidden behind a wooden door inside a lane off of Carter Road in Bandra. The vegetarian garden cum dining space is a breath of respite from the fast life

Restauranteur Suren Joshi’s sanctuary of peace, Sukoon is quite the opposite of his usual fast-paced nightlife hubs like Su Casa and Joshi House. It gives you a moment to slow down and unwind. Sukoon takes their wellness objective a step further with an offering of a 15% discount to tables that don’t use phones, to let their guests have a completely immersive experience in the serene lap of calm and stillness, disconnected from the digital world.

“In the realm of Sukoon, I envisioned a space that transcends the rush of modernity, inviting you to a timeless sanctuary where hours linger, and every breath is savoured. A peaceful retreat where wholesome food intertwines with the tranquillity of a vegetarian garden – a reminder of how the world was meant to be,” stated Suren Joshi. A peaceful retreat of vegetarian offerings is exactly what Sukoon encapsulates with its Satvik, Vegan and vegetarian options.

From soulful breakfast options like the Sourdough toast, dabeli toastie sandwich, and Ragi Dosa to enticing mains like wild mushroom congee, Margherita pasta, Undhiyu, and millet maggi the extensive menu at Sukoon has a natural treat for all palates. Appetizers like the flavourful rassam with in-house spinach pasta, bean & veggie slider and the crispy Cassava fries with options of kimchi mayo or truffle mayo are sure to leave one wanting more. Their experimental options of cuisine are not only a culinary delight but also a good gut remedy, owing to their natural and wellness-oriented choice of ingredients. Along with tantalizing dishes like sweet potato gunpowder wedges with gunpowder and ghee and the Rajgira Burnost paratha with naga chilli and jaggery chutney, paired with yoghurt lassi to name a few more; the unique flavours at Sukoon can go on and on, providing the perfect options to pair with the curated ambience.

The wellness forward garden even does away with alcohol, introducing instead a range of unique smoothie bowls that fuse flavours in gooey goodness. Bobba Sol Kadi, Namkeen Berry Smoothie, Ashwagandha & Spirulina Smoothie and Pumpkin & Peanut Butter are but some of the contemporary options the space has to offer along with an additional extensive dessert list.

“Picture this: organic ingredients handpicked for a trip down memory lane. Our dips? Well, they’re not just dips; they’re stories, fermented for a month to bring out that rich, wholesome flavour,” stated Chef Tanvi Shah, the culinary force behind Sukoon’s creations. The green hub that is Sukoon offers tranquillity not just in its surroundings but with its wholesome and natural ingredients as well.

The scenic ambience of Sukoon is the perfect spot for a daytime outing or even an early morning breakfast, with its doors open at 6 am. At Sukoon you are greeted by the nostalgic tunes of the 90’s, wafting through the garden intertwined with the occasional birdsong or the rustle of a leave. Unwind in the green embrace of the restaurant and experience holistic comfort in the heart of busy Bombay at Sukoon.

Address:

Sukoon by Joshi House, Ground floor, Noorie House, 4 Rajan Road,

Off Carter Rd, Bandra West, Mumbai, Maharashtra – 400050

For Reservations: +91 8657815851

Hero and Feature images: Courtesy Sukoon