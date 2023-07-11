Women are calling the shots at World Class India Finale 2023 talent show

After experiencing two days of some of the most intricately crafted cocktails, the Diageo Reserve World Class India Finale 2023 comes to an end and hands the title of the winner to Aashie Bhatnagar who will now be the first female to represent India at the global finals in Sao Paolo.

Who doesn’t like a good cocktail once in a while to uplift our moods? And especially when it is curated by some of the most worthy mixologists in India then how can one resist? Speaking of mixologists and cocktails, how can we miss out on one of the most renowned titles amongst the cocktail society- World Class India Finale 2023? Held at the Leela Ambiance in Gurugram, it served as a spectacular showcase of talent where the top 15 finalists from the top/best bars around the country competed in numerous challenges in front of the esteemed jury all with exemplary profiles.

World Class India Finale 2023

The competition sure was a tough one, all the 6 finalists showcased immense talent and creativity. But the one who took the competition a notch above was Aashie Bhatnagar, the winner of World Class India Finale 2023. Aashie Bhatnagar of Cobbler and Crew, Pune, has been crowned as the esteemed World Class India Finale of the Year 2023. Her display of craftsmanship and innovation in cocktails and mixology earned her the prestigious title presented by Sobhita Dhulipala, one of the leading ladies of B-town and the patron of World Class India 2023 on July 2nd. Bhatnagar is now set to represent India at the Global Finals in Sao Paolo in September 2023 and captivate audiences with her sound understanding of spirits, creative mixology, and compelling liquid storytelling.

When asked about her experience and her win, she adds “It is an absolute privilege to be named the World Class Finale from India, and I would like to share this success with my incredible community, whose immense support has been invaluable throughout this journey. World Class provides an extraordinary platform for aspiring bartenders to showcase their passion, skill, and knowledge of the art of cocktail-making. In the past year, the cocktail culture in India has reached new heights, fueled by radical innovations in flavours and the use of local ingredients.”

Further, the Chief Business Development Officer of Diageo India adds “Aashie’s achievement is a testament to her expertise and flair for the craft and immense talent within the Indian bartending community. At World Class, we have created a worldwide ecosystem that inspires people to drink better & create unforgettable experiences. Aashie’s victory showcases her individual talent and amplifies the burgeoning influence of the bartending community. She will be the first female bartender to proudly represent India at the global World Class finals in Sao Paolo. We are very excited about this representation and supporting her journey to represent India on the global stage.”

Apart from all the cheering, Sobhita Dhulipala’s presence and Aashie’s win, the entire space was surrounded by some of the most delicious cocktails from renowned brands. Every corner celebrated the spirit of World Class India Finale, hence making this year’s edition a success.



Hero and Featured Image: Courtesy World Class India