Abdu Rozik: Meet the ‘Bigg Boss OTT’ 2 wild card entrant

After having taken the internet by storm, Abdu Rozik is set to make yet another Bigg Boss appearance, this time on the OTT version of the show that’s on in full swing. The 19-year-old singer became a household name in India when he was a contestant on Bigg Boss 16. As he is set to make his entry in the house again, here’s what you need to know about him.

The Tajikistan singer, who is also world’s smallest singer, is a popular social media celebrity. But his claim to fame was when he got into a fight with another internet sensation, Hasbulla Magomedov, in 2020. As Abdu Rozik became one of the most popular contestants on Bigg Boss 16, fans are excited to see him enter the Bigg Boss OTT 2 house once again, this time as a wild card entry.

Who is Abdu Rozik?

‘Don’t judge a book by its cover’ – this adage perfectly suits Abdu Rozik. The popular internet sensation has often been mistaken for a child, but he’s a man who is multitalented. Jio Cinema shared a video announcing the entry of the singer in the Bigg Boss OTT house.

Rozik suffers from Growth hormone deficiency (GHD) and hence appears as such. His stunted growth is because of the non-treatment of rickets during his childhood. But that hasn’t stopped the singer cum actor to pause in any which way. He has already created quite a sensation on Bigg Boss 16 and has become the viewers favourite in no time. Coming to his acting skills, you may be surprised to know that Abdu Rozik is going to make his Bollywood debut soon. He bagged a role in none other than Salman Khan’s upcoming film Bhaijaan, which was previously titled as Kabhie Eid Kabhie Diwali. The artist had shared the news on his Instagram handle earlier.

Abdu Rozik net worth

Abdu Rozik is a popular celebrity and sure makes a lot of money. You’d be surprised to know that Rozik earns around INR 2 crore per Instagram post, as per reports. You’d often see posts, videos, and pictures with several prominent personalities from across the world on his Instagram handle. Apart from this, Abdu also endorses various top brandxxs on his social media platform.

Quick trivia. The shoes that you’ve seen Abdu Rozik sporting on Bigg Boss 16 costs Rs 5000 dollars (Rs 4.11 lakhs approx.). The shoes have Abdu’s name written in gold.

