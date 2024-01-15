All of Us Are Dead season 2: Release date, cast, plot and other details

Ever since Netflix announced All of Us Are Dead season 2 in June 2022 after the success of the Korean drama’s first instalment, fans have only been counting the days to its release. Let’s look at what the second season of the hit Korean zombie series is all about.

The series debuted in January 2022. Within a week, it soared to the No.1 spot on Netflix’s US daily Top 10 list. It closely followed on the heels of Squid Game (2021), which bagged the position within four days of its release.

Here are all the details about All of Us Are Dead season 2

What is the plot of All of Us Are Dead season 2?

Media reports are fanning the fire with speculations about the potential plot.

Following the aftermath of the Korean military’s bombing of Hyosan City, nearly everyone is dead. Six characters are living in a quarantine zone, and Choi Nam-ra (played by Cho Yi-hyun) retains her human-like qualities despite being ravaged by zombies, hinting at a new angle in the upcoming season.

One of the zombie series‘ directors, Lee Jae-kyoo has indicated the introduction of a race of “more powerful and evolved zombies” that will take down Seoul, according to Osen. If season 1 was all about the survival of the human race, he is aiming to position the new instalment as the rise of a new league of the Walking Dead.

Nam-ra shall become a pivotal character. As a hybrid, she is one of the very few people who can use the virus outbreak to her advantage to become more resilient to pain. However, her appetite for human flesh continues.

While, according to Joo Dong-geun’s webtoon Now at Our School, Nam-ra ends up being with her friends instead of the other hybrids, such a possibility seems a little far-fetched in the current story arch.

Speaking to Korea Herald, Lee said, “Many directions, settings and scenes were intentionally produced to expand the story into an additional season, including the introduction of the new races of zombies — immune and immortal.”

“If the first season can be seen as having presented humanity‘s survival, the next season can talk about the survival of zombies. I hope to present viewers with another season,” he added.

The cast and crew of All of Us Are Dead season 2

The series is directed by Lee and Kim Nam-su, while the screenplay is written by Chun Sung-il.

Cho Yi-hyun as Nam-ra, Park Ji-hu as On-jo, Im Jae-hyuk as Dae-su, Park Solomon as Su-hyeok, Ha Seung-ri as Ha-ri, Bo-yoon as Hyo-ryung and Lee Eun-saem as Mi-jin are expected to reprise their roles.

On 6 June 2022, Netflix shared a season 2 announcement video featuring Park Ji-hu, Yoon Chan-young, Cho and Park Solomon, thanking fans for their support for the first season. They also confirmed that season 2 was underway and would surely enthral viewers like the previous season.

Yoon’s appearance in the video also draws attention as he dies in episode 11.

All of Us Are Dead season 2 release date and trailer

The second series of All of Us Are Dead is also expected to release in late 2024 or early 2025.

According to Digital Spy, Lee told Osen in September 2023 that the team was “preparing” for production. “We will come to you with a more interesting and spectacular drama, so please look forward to it.”

While the streaming giant shared a gory poster, an official trailer is still awaited.

우리 또다시 살아남을 수 있을까? 효산고 친구들의 치열한 좀비 생존기, 그 두 번째 이야기가 시작됩니다. ‘지금 우리 학교는’ 시즌2 오직 넷플릭스에서. #지금우리학교는 #AllofUsAreDead #넷플릭스 #Netflix pic.twitter.com/1qwUD0ppZQ — Netflix Korea｜넷플릭스 코리아 (@NetflixKR) June 6, 2022

About All of Us Are Dead season 1

All of Us Are Dead season 1 revolves around the adventures and lives of several students from Hyosan High School who find themselves at the epicentre of a zombie apocalypse after a science experiment goes wrong.

Exiled from the outer world, the students are left to protect themselves and deal with interpersonal issues, as the government strives to prevent the further spread of the zombie virus.

The 12-part season ends on a major cliffhanger where six survivors are rescued and quarantined, while class president Choi Nam-ra turns into a half-zombie.

All of US Are Dead also became one of the top 10 highest-watched non-English series across 91 countries. As the dead are rising again, the second season is on its way to keep the horror fever alive.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

-What are the shooting locations for All of Us Are Dead season 2?

Principle filming of All of Us Are Dead season 1 took place at the Sunghee Girls High School in Andong, South Korea. However, since season 2 will be very different from the first instalment, its shooting is likely to take place elsewhere and feature the fictional Hyosan High School.

-Will there be a change in the storyline for All of Us Are Dead season 2?

According to interviews by director Lee Jae-kyoo, the second season will see the rise of a new race of zombies. The character of Nam-ra (played by Cho Yi-hyun) will be integral to the plot as a hybrid.

-Where can I binge-watch All of Us Are Dead season 1?

All of Us Are Dead season 1 is available on Netflix.

-Where can I watch the behind-the-scenes video of All of Us Are Dead shooting?

Netflix Tudum has released a behind-the-scenes video of All of Us Are Dead shooting here.

-What is the newly anticipated cast of All of Us Are Dead season 2?

Cho Yi-hyun as Nam-ra, Park Ji-hu as On-jo, Im Jae-hyuk as Dae-su, Park Solomon as Su-hyeok, Ha Seung-ri as Ha-ri, Bo-yoon as Hyo-ryung and Lee Eun-saem as Mi-jin are expected to reprise their roles. Additionally, Yoon Chan-young’s appearance in the announcement video has also raised conjectures about his role in season 2.

-What are the new characters expected in All of Us Are Dead season 2?

While some of the cast members of the first season are expected to reprise their roles in season 2, information about new characters is kept under wraps.