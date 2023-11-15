Ananya Panday’s dating history: A journey through her B-town romances

Love her or loathe her, tolerate her or troll her, there’s no escaping the magnetic charm and sass that Ananya Panday brings to the table. Apart from being in the news for her exceptional fashion choices and sweeping statements about her ‘struggle’ in show business, the Bollywood diva often grabs headlines for her romantic escapades. In fact, at just 25 years of age, Ananya has had quite an enviable dating history.

While her silver screen journey might be a mix of hits and misses, Ananya’s romantic life is an undisputed blockbuster, featuring A-list heartthrobs who’ve had the privilege of being in her exclusive boyfriend club.

Though she has never confirmed any of her relationships publicly, her excitement and enthusiasm while talking about her hot flames always give away the truth. On that note…

Here’s deconstructing Ananya Panday’s dating history and list of boyfriends

From dating her Khaali Peeli co-star Ishaan Khatter to romancing the most eligible bachelor in Bollywood – Aditya Roy Kapur – in Spain, Ananya has had a dating history that’s sure to go down in… well … history.

Karan Jaising – The first chapter of Ananya’s love chronicles

Before her big Bollywood debut with Student of the Year 2, Ananya dipped her toes into the dating pool with none other than the dashing Karan Jaising, son of celebrated fashion designer Monica Jaising. The two have been family friends and dated briefly in 2018.

It all started when Ananya’s cousin Alanna Panday started dating Karan’s elder brother Yudisthir Jaising (aka Yudi) back in the day and that’s how all of them started hanging out together. Soon, Ananya and Karan were also a thing. Their party pictures on social media added more fuel to the fire. However, their romance was short-lived and the two broke up after just a few months.

Aryan Khan – The big Bollywood connection

In classic Karan Johar style, there was ‘conjecture’ about Ananya dating Aryan Khan as well. There were reports that Aryan and Ananya were once romantically involved and the actress even admitted to having a crush on him on KWK season 7 by mentioning, “Yeah, he is cute. I had a crush on Aryan.”

Considering that Ananya is best friends with Aryan’s sister Suhana Khan, there could be some truth to these dating rumours.

Ishaan Khatter – A not-so ‘Khaali Peeli’ love story

Ishaan Khatter marks the longest relationship in Ananya’s life (so far).

While shooting for Khaali Peeli, Ananya and Ishaan allegedly fell in love. Their chemistry, both on and off-screen, was almost infectious. From commenting on each other’s social media posts to vacationing together, the two kept giving fans more fodder vis-à-vis their relationship status.

Reportedly, they started dating in 2019 and were together for three years before parting ways in 2022. It was Ananya who broke up with Ishaan due to unknown reasons.

In one of the episodes of Koffee With Karan, Karan asked Ishaan, “Did you break up with Ananya recently?” To which, he replied, “Did I, because you said she broke up with me recently.” Ishaan also expressed how he wants to be friends with Ananya for the rest of his life. The dude clearly was head over heels for the charming Miss Panday.

Kartik Aaryan: Another co-star turned boyfriend

Yes, Ananya was briefly linked up with her Pati Patni Aur Woh co-star Kartik Aaryan, and this was again revealed (no points for guessing) by the most reliable informant of Tinsel Town aka Karan Johar on his talk show.

Even in the latest episode of the new season where Ananya Panday and Sara Ali Khan made an appearance together, Karan hinted about the two dating the same guy in the past and still being friends with their ex. Interestingly, it was on the same Koffee couch that Sara had admitted to having a crush on Kartik.

Vijay Deverakonda: A friendly date or more?

Liger co-stars Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday grabbed many eyeballs with their on-screen chemistry and created quite a stir on social media. The two even made an appearance together on Koffee With Karan season 7, where Ananya gave some cryptic hints about having a crush on Vijay. During the same episode, it was also revealed that the two had gone on a friendly date together while shooting for Liger.

Whether the date led to anything fonder and if the two ever became an exclusive couple remains a mystery.

Aditya Roy Kapur – The latest heartthrob

The next hot name in Ananya Panday’s dating history is Aditya Roy Kapur.

The two have been reportedly dating for quite some time now but have refrained from confirming their relationship publicly. From walking hand in hand for Manish Malhotra’s show at the Lakme Fashion Week to vacationing together in Spain, their relationship has been dancing on the thin line between confirmation and mystery.

However, the latest episode of Koffee With Karan season 8, which hosted Ananya Panday and Sara Ali Khan, may have just confirmed this relationship.

When questioned about being “Gumraah in love” (a playful nod to Aditya’s last theatrical release, Gumraah), Ananya replied with a coy smile, “Aashiqui aise hi hoti hai“, referencing Aditya’s breakthrough film Aashiqui 2.

Karan further confronted her with the classic “pyaar dosti hai” line, to which Ananya playfully responded, “We’re best friends.“

Later in the episode during the rapid-fire segment, Sara was asked about the one thing Ananya has that she doesn’t, to which the actress responded with “A Night Manager”, once again referring to Aditya’s hit web series The Night Manager and further acknowledging Ananya and Aditya’s relationship.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Voompla (@voompla)

Adding more fuel to the already blazing rumours, a recent paparazzi video surfaced, capturing Ananya and Aditya in an intimate moment at a party. The clip went viral on social media, intensifying speculations about the duo being Bollywood’s latest ‘it’ couple.

Hero and feature image: Courtesy Instagram/Ananya Panday

This story first appeared on Augustman India.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

– Who is Ananya Panday dating recently?

Ananya Panday is reportedly dating actor Aditya Roy Kapur.

– Did Ananya Panday date Ishaan Khatter?

Yes, Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khatter were reportedly in a relationship. They allegedly dated while shooting for the movie Khaali Peeli and were together for about three years before parting ways in 2022.