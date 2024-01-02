Arjun Kapoor’s latest phoenix tattoo is a testament to his resilience

Arjun Kapoor marked a fresh start in his life recently, with a raw and real new phoenix tattoo sprawled across his calf, a quite literal representation of “new year, new me”; albeit in a more mythological sense.

The Greek myth of the phoenix, often juxtaposed with its Egyptian counterpart tells the story of resilience, and the ability to overcome challenges through rebirth. Rebirth and renewal, are the two most important themes that the Phoenix embodies and also what Arjun Kapoor seems to believe in.

The veteran actor paid a visit to Aliens Tattoo in Mumbai, which was recommended to him by Virat Kohli, to get the new ink. Arjun Kapoor is no stranger to getting inked. Using his body as a canvas for all the moments and milestones that tell his story, the latest tattoo marks a new chapter in the star’s tumultuous life. From facing a period of disarray dotted with the struggles in his life, he transformed; much like the immortal phoenix. Finding the courage to face life’s challenges head-on and rise above his adversities, Arjun Kapoor embodies the phoenix’s rise from the ashes.

The tattoo was carefully curated by the Founder and CEO of Aliens Tattoo Sunny Bhanushali who also told us, “Hosting Arjun in our studio was a delightful experience. We feel immensely privileged to have had the opportunity to ink Arjun’s story and be a part of his journey in such a meaningful way. He brought a lively energy to the session, making the entire studio resonate with laughter. His humorous anecdotes transformed what might have been a taxing session into a day brimming with memorable moments and robust laughter”. Knowing the significance of the tattoo for Arjun, he ensured the design was a perfect fit. After which it was tattooed on Arjun by Sakshi Panwar, an award-winning tattoo artist celebrated for her mastery in fine line and dot work.

After the 7-hour tattoo process, which many may consider gruelling; the detailed layers of the Phoenix came alive on Arjun Kapoor’s skin, mirroring the bird’s rebirth after its trial by fire. The feathers of the phoenix were a rich interplay of texture and depth, the fine lines and dot work of the design done with utmost mastery. Nestled under the Phoenix’s majestic wingspan reads the word “Rise”, a reminder to himself.

Arjun Kapoor’s new tattoo tells a story of human endurance and vulnerability, something that is often overlooked in the glitz and glamour of Bollywood. The tattoo draws one back to the roots of human resilience, which is a real part of each individual’s struggle; celebrity or not.

Hero and Feature images: Courtesy Arjun Kapoor