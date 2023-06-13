Ashi Dua on talent and temperament in the film industry | Exclusive

In an exclusive interview with Lifestyle Asia India, producer Ashi Dua delves into discussions on talent, temperament, and her deep affection for Mumbai.

Originally drawn towards journalism, Ashi Dua’s inquisitiveness led her to Mumbai, where amidst the captivating chaos, she discovered her true passion. Her love affair with the art of filmmaking blossomed when she had the opportunity to assist acclaimed director Anurag Kashyap on the film Dev D. From that moment on, Ashi’s trajectory was set.

Establishing her own production company, Flying Unicorn Entertainment, at the young age of 22, Ashi Dua marked her entry into the industry with Bombay Talkies. This groundbreaking film brought together a collective of renowned creatives, including Anurag Kashyap, Zoya Akhtar, Karan Johar, and Dibakar Banerjee, to celebrate the magic of cinema. It garnered widespread critical acclaim and even earned a coveted spot at the Cannes Film Festival in 2013.

Since then, Ashi has spearheaded numerous dynamic and thought-provoking projects, including Lust Stories, Ghost Stories, Kaalakandi, Pitta Kathalu, and The Right Note. With the upcoming release of Lust Stories 2, she aims to challenge societal taboos surrounding female desire. This anthology boasts an exceptional lineup of directors, including Amit Ravindernath Sharma, R. Balki, Konkona Sen Sharma, and Sujoy Ghosh, and showcases the immense talent of actresses such as Kajol, Neena Gupta, Tamannaah Bhatia, Tillotama Shome, Mrunal Thakur, and Amruta Subhash.

Excerpts from our interview with Ashi Dua . . .

They say that to make it big in this industry, you need talent and temperament – what are your thoughts on that?

I absolutely agree! You need talent, temperament and patience to make it big in this industry because good things take time to happen and in order to make things happen, how you handle every situation makes a huge difference. As a producer how you manage relationships also plays an important role. Our industry is highly competitive, but I also believe that true talent is always recognised and I have been blessed to have been able to work with some of the country’s best. Obviously, all this has not happened overnight, but I truly believe that all good things come to those who wait.

As the producer of Lust Stories, which received critical acclaim and an International Emmy Award nomination, what were the key elements that contributed to its success? How did you approach the production of Lust Stories 2 to build upon that success?

Lust Stories got a lot of love from audiences as well as critics because each story that made up the film had so much heart – each one was completely authentic yet entertaining in its own way. With Lust Stories 2, we had to take it a step further and I think that’s exactly what the directors have done. They knew they had to live up to the previous one and trust me it wasn’t an easy task. Everyone gave their best for Lust Stories 2 and I couldn’t feel more proud to be associated with it.

How do you select projects that align with your vision?

I think most of the time selecting or working on projects is all about the story you want to tell, and for me, it’s mostly about the relatability factor. Currently, I am working on homegrown stories, stories that are a part of our system and our culture. I try to make sure that we can entertain through them.

What do you love the most about Mumbai?

I love Mumbai! It has given me so much and made me who I really am. What I love about this city is that unlike other cities it doesn’t care about where you come from and what your background is. It cares about what you have to offer and how far or hard are you willing to work for it. This city gives everyone the opportunity to explore and excel without any judgement.

Could you share some insights into your upcoming projects, including Lust Stories 2 and the untitled show with Amazon? What can audiences expect from these productions, and what excites you the most about them?

I have Lust Stories 2 which releases on 29th June, and I am very excited! All the stories are helmed by really powerful women protagonists, this is something that I’m looking forward to. I also have two series that I shot last year – one is a story about boarding school girls and the other is a story about a rehab centre run by two sisters. Additionally, I am working on two feature film projects that should hopefully go on floors by the end of this year.

How has travel influenced your perspective as a film producer and entrepreneur? Have your experiences in different cities and cultures contributed to your creative process and decision-making in any way?

Travel for me is not just about unwinding and taking a holiday, but it also influences my thoughts and ideas. Each place has a story to tell, and there is so much that one can explore when they are in a new city or country – culture, food, language, and expressing oneself. I find this really fascinating and each time I return from a new place, I bring back something with me which I eventually implement in my life. As an entrepreneur, I am always looking for interesting ways of bettering myself, and I feel travel has definitely an important role to play in this area.