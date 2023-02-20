BAFTA Awards 2023: ‘All Quiet on the Western Front’ is the biggest winner

All Quiet on the Western Front was the biggest winner at the 76th British Academy Film Awards, or BAFTA 2023. The German film took home seven awards, including Best Film, Best Director and Best Film Not in the English Language.

With its seven wins, All Quiet on the Western Front broke the record for most BAFTA awards won by a foreign-language film. The previous record holder was the 1988 film Cinema Paradiso, which won five BAFTAs.

The Banshees of Inisherin won the awards for Best Supporting Actor and Supporting Actress, among other honours. Cate Blanchett won the Best Leading Actress award for Tár while Austin Butler was named the Best Leading Actor for his performance as Elvis Presley in Elvis.

Though it was a favourite of many, Everything Everywhere All at Once could win only one award out of its 10 nominations.

BAFTA Awards 2023: Presenters, performances and other highlights

The BAFTA awards were presented at Southbank Centre’s Royal Festival Hall in London on 19 February. It was the first time in six years that the prestigious show moved out of Royal Albert Hall. It was also the first time that the final four categories of the show were presented in a live broadcast instead of pre-recorded telecast.

Actor Richard E. Grant hosted the ceremony, which was aired on BBC One and iPlayer in the UK. British presenter Alison Hammond led the BAFTA Backstage Studio, which showed behind the scenes events from the ceremony.

Among the performers were led by Ariana DeBose and singer-songwriter Dylan. Stars who presented the awards were Anya Taylor-Joy, Ariana DeBose, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Jodie Turner-Smith, Julianne Moore, Lashana Lynch, Lily James, Martin Freeman, Rami Malek, Patrick Stewart, Taylor Russell and Troy Kotsur.

Angela Bassett, Eddie Redmayne, Emma Thompson, Jamie Lee Curtis, Jessica Henwick, Michelle Yeoh, and fashion designer Vera Wang were also in attendance.

William, the Prince of Wales, and Catherine, Princess of Wales attended the BAFTAs ceremony and met the winners of the night as well as the nominees of the EE Rising Star Award.

Congratulations to all of this year’s wonderful and worthy @BAFTA winners! A special evening celebrating the best of cinema and the next generation of British talent both in front of and behind the camera 🎥 pic.twitter.com/1uMRrauQWm — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) February 19, 2023

Helen Mirren led a special tribute to Queen Elizabeth II, who passed away on 8 September 2022. Mirren, who was appointed Dame Commander of the Order of the British Empire (DBE) at the Queen’s 2003 Birthday Honours, has won both an Academy Award and a BAFTA for her portrayal of the Queen in The Queen (2006).

The complete list of BAFTA Awards 2023 winners

Best Film

All Quiet on the Western Front

The Banshees of Inisherin

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Tár

Best Leading Actor

Austin Butler – Elvis

Colin Farrell – The Banshees of Inisherin

Brendan Fraser – The Whale

Daryl McCormack – Good Luck to You, Leo Grande

Paul Mescal – Aftersun

Bill Nighy – Living

Best Leading Actress

Cate Blanchett – Tár

Viola Davis – The Woman King

Danielle Deadwyler – Till

Ana De Armas – Blonde

Emma Thompson – Good Luck to You, Leo Grande

Michelle Yeoh – Everything Everywhere All At Once

Best Supporting Actor

Brendan Gleeson – The Banshees of Inisherin

Barry Keoghan – The Banshees of Inisherin

Ke Huy Quan – Everything Everywhere All at Once

Eddie Redmayne – The Good Nurse

Albrecht Schuch – All Quiet on the Western Front

Micheal Ward – Empire of Light

Best Supporting Actress

Angela Bassett – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Hong Chau – The Whale

Kerry Condon – The Banshees of Inisherin

Dolly De Leon – Triangle of Sadness

Jamie Lee Curtis – Everything Everywhere All at Once

Carey Mulligan – She Said

Best Director

Edward Berger – All Quiet on the Western Front

Martin McDonagh – The Banshees of Inisherin

Park Chan-wook – Decision to Leave

Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert – Everything Everywhere All at Once

Todd Field – Tár

Gina Prince-Bythewood – The Woman King

Film Not in the English Language

All Quiet on the Western Front

Argentina, 1985

Corsage

Decision to Leave

The Quiet Girl

Best British Short Film

The Ballad of Olive Morris

Bazigaga

Bus Girl

A Drifting Up

An Irish Goodbye

Outstanding British film

Aftersun

The Banshees of Inisherin

Brian And Charles

Empire of Light

Good Luck to You, Leo Grande

Living

Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical

See How They Run

The Swimmers

The Wonder

Best Documentary

All that Breathes

All the Beauty and the Bloodshed

Fire of Love

Moonage Daydream

Navalny

Best Original Screenplay

The Banshees of Inisherin – Martin McDonagh

Everything Everywhere All at Once – Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert

The Fablemans – Tony Kushner and Steven Spielberg

Tár – Todd Field

Triangle Of Sadness – Ruben Östlund

Best Adapted Screenplay

Edward Berger, Lesley Paterson, Ian Stokell – All Quiet on the Western Front

Kazuo Ishiguro – Living

Colm Bairéad – The Quiet Girl

Rebecca Lenkiewicz – She Said

Samuel D Hunter – The Whale

Best Make Up & Hair

All Quiet on the Western Front – Heike Merker

The Batman – Naomi Donne, Mike Marino, Zoe Tahir

Elvis – Jason Baird, Mark Coulier, Louise Coulston, Shane Thomas

Roald Dahl’s Matilda the Musical – Naomi Donne, Barrie Gower, Sharon Martin

The Whale – Anne Marie Bradley, Judy Chin, Adrien Morot

British Short Animation

The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse

Middle Watch

Your Mountain is Waiting

Best Special Visual Effects

All Quiet on the Western Front – Markus Frank, Kamil Jafar, Viktor Müller, Frank Petzoid

Avatar: The Way of Water – Richard Baneham, Daniel Barrett, Joe Letteri, Eric Saindon

The Batman – Russell Earl, Dan Lemmon, Anders Langlands, Dominic Tuohy

Everything Everywhere All at Once – Benjamin Brewer, Ethan Feldbau, Jonathan Kombrinck, Zak Stoltz

Top Gun: Maverick – Seth Hill, Scott R Fisher, Bryan Litson, Ryan Tudhope

Best Sound

All Quiet on the Western Front – Lars Ginzsel, Frank Kruse, Viktor Prášil, Markus Stemler

Avatar: The Way of Water – Christopher Boyes, Michael Hedges, Julian Howarth, Gary Summers, Gwendoyln Yates Whittle

Elvis – Michael Keller, David Lee, Andy Nelson, Wayne Pashley

Tár – Deb Adair, Stephen Griffiths, Andy Shelley, Steve Single, Roland Winke

Top Gun: Maverick – Chris Burdon, James H Mather, Al Nelson, Mark Taylor, Mark Weingarten

Best Costume Design

All Quiet on the Western Front – Lisy Christl

Amsterdam – JR Hawbaker, Albert Wolsky

Babylon – Mary Zophres

Elvis – Catherine Martin

Mrs Harris Goes to Paris – Jenny Beavan

Best Production Design

All Quiet on the Western Front – Christian M Goldbreck, Ernestine Hipper

Babylon – Florencia Martin, Anthony Carlino

The Batman – James Chinlund, Lee Sandales

Elvis – Catherine Martin, Karen Murphy, Bev Dunn

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio – Curt Enderle, Guy Davis

Outstanding debut by a British writer, Director or Producer

Charlotte Wells – Aftersun

Georgia Oakley, Hèlène Sifre – Blue Jean

Marie Lidēn – Electric Malady

Katy Brand – Good Luck to You, Leo Grande

Maia Kenworthy – Rebellion



Best Casting

Lucy Pardee, Aftersun

Simon Bär, All Quiet on the Western Front

Nikki Barrett, Denise Chamian, Elvis

Sarah Halley Finn, Everything Everywhere All At Once

Pauline Hansson, Triangle of Sadness

Best Cinematography

James Friend, All Quiet on the Western Front

Greig Fraser, The Batman

Mandy Walker, Elvis

Roger Deakins, Empire of Light

Claudio Miranda, Top Gun: Maverick

Best Editing

Sven Budelmann, All Quiet on the Western Front

Mikkel E.G. Nielsen, The Banshees of Inisherin

Matt Villa, Elvis

Paul Rogers, Everything Everywhere All At Once

Eddie Hamilton, Top Gun: Maverick

Best Original Score

Volker Bertelmann, All Quiet on the Western Front

Justin Hurwitz, Babylon

Carter Burwell, The Banshees of Inisherin

Son Lux, Everything Everywhere All At Once

Alexandre Desplat, Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Best Animated Film

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Marcel the Shell with Shoes On

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

Turning Red

Main image: Courtesy Justin Tallis/AFP; Featured image: Courtesy IMDb