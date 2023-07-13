Barbenheimer and the art of counterprogramming

Barbie. Oppenheimer. Barbenheimer. The memes based on these two movies are impossible to miss but is this an individual phenomenon or a marketing strategy? We discuss.

We’ve all seen the Barbenheimer memes. They’re impossible to miss given the massive publicity that both Barbie and Oppenheimer have attracted. Here are two films that couldn’t possibly be more different from each other, taking into account literally everything: storylines, casting, tonality, music and even promotional strategies. Barbie, directed by Greta Gerwig and starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling in the lead roles tells the story of the world’s most beloved doll, first launched by Mattel in 1959. Barbie is an icon across cultural spectrums and her hold on popular culture cannot be exaggerated. On the other hand, Oppenheimer, directed by Christopher Nolan is based on J. Robert Oppenheimer, the father of the atomic bomb and the Manhattan Project. The film stars Nolan loyalist Cillian Murphy in the lead role with a strong supporting cast comprising Robert Downey Jr., Matt Damon, Emily Blunt, Florence Pugh and Rami Malek. And both these films are set to meet at the theatres on July 21, 2023.

The hype for both these movies is so intense that Tom Cruise himself suggested that viewers watch the two movies as part of a double feature. Margot Robbie and her styling team have been drumming up buzz with look after iconic look based on various Barbie dolls throughout the ages. Ryan Gosling has been exuding ‘ken-energy’, absolutely obliterating any doubts regarding whether he was the best choice to play Barbie’s boyfriend, Ken.

The pastel-toned movie features music from big-wigs like Nicki Minaj, Dua Lipa and Ice Spice. Oppenheimer features the classic Nolan magic with the film’s reel measuring 11 miles and weighing 600 pounds (or 17 kilometres and 272 kilos). Early viewers have already confirmed that that big moment in Oppenheimer, the one featuring the bomb blast that would change the course of world history, can be actually felt while sitting in theatres.

And there’s a name to this Barbie + Oppenheimer (hence, Barbenheimer) phenomenon and it’s called counterprogramming which is a popular strategy in film distribution. The Cambridge Dictionary defines counterprogramming as “the act of broadcasting something or making it available at the same time as something else that contrasts with it, in the hope of attracting an audience”. Simply put, it is a studio’s strategy to offer an alternative solution to a rival studio’s movie or programming. For instance, remember in 2008 when Mamma Mia! and The Dark Knight were released at the same time? That’s a perfect example of counterprogramming.

Closer to home, Bajirao Mastani and Dilwale releasing on the same date in 2015 is a good example of counterprogramming. Bajirao Mastani is different from Dilwale in many aspects. It’s the typical Sanjay Leela Bhansali musical with heavy drapes, costuming, grand music and an even grander storyline. And how can one ever forget the sets when discussing an SLB feature? The film starred Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra and Ranveer Singh in the lead roles and was a blockbuster period drama. Dilwale, on the other hand, was directed by Rohit Shetty who is as different from Bhansali as a director can get. This typical masala action comedy film starred the superstar pairing of Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol with supporting roles from Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon.

Another great example of counterprogramming in the Bollywood space would be the 2nd October 2014 clash of Vishal Bhardwaj’s Haider and Siddharth Anand’s Bang Bang! The former was a modern-day adaptation of Shakespeare’s Hamlet based in insurgency-hit Kashmir and starred Shahid Kapoor, Tabu, Kay Kay Menon, Shraddha Kapoor and the late great Irrfan Khan in the lead roles. Bang Bang! starred superstars Hrithik Roshan and Katrina Kaif and was the official remake of Tom Cruise and Cameron Diaz’s Knight and Day. If you’ve seen Haider and Bang Bang!, you’ll get how different they are.

What counterprogramming essentially tries to do is leech the other program’s audience but sometimes, it ends up benefitting both programs. Oppenheimer and Barbie would have filled seats in theatres even if they had been released on different dates. However, because of the Barbenheimer memes and the insane social media conversation it has elicited, both films will likely see a huge surge in first-day numbers. In 2008, Hannah Montana and Miley Cyrus: Best of Both Worlds Concert was released on the Super Bowl weekend – the concert film made around 70.6 million dollars on a budget of 7 million dollars.

Whether it was conscious or not, Dil and Ghayal releasing on the same date in 1990 ensured massive box office numbers for both films. Ghayal has gone on to become a cult film, winning multiple Filmfare Awards and bagging the National Film Award for Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment. However, if one looks at the biggest box office clashes in the history of Indian cinema, it’s not always about films with polar opposite storylines but more of a tussle between fanbases of two different stars. When it comes to Kaabil and Raees in 2017 or Gadar: Ek Prem Katha and Lagaan in 2001 or even Lamhe vs Phool aur Kaante in 1991, it’s almost always been about a director versus another director or a lead actor vs another lead actor.

When Lamhe was set to release in 1991, it seemed to have it all – Yash Chopra was directing it and the legendary Sri Devi was doing a double role in the film opposite the hugely popular Anil Kapoor. With Phool Aur Kaante, Kuku Kohli was basing the film on debutant Ajay Devgn. We all know how it turned out – Lamhe was a box office dud at the time while Phool aur Kaante became a runaway hit.

Getting back to Barbie and Oppenheimer, both these movies are expected to make big bucks at the Box Office. It may be premature to say this out loud but it would appear that this instance of counterprogramming will lead to both movies benefitting. Whatever the case may be with Barbenheimer, we’ll catch you at the movies on July 21st. We’ll be seated and ready to celebrate the magic of the movies.

